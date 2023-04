Im sure it very fun having an 8pm kickoff with a possible extra time game where dont leave the game till after 11 or midnight. I feel it would be a terrible viewing experience and match going experience. I know when i sit down to watch a match it going to be max 2 hours, changing that where it might be 2 and half or 3.



I disagree. We're seeing average ball-in-play time in the Premier League of 56 minutes anyway. So changing it to a stopped clock system adds 4 minutes.All the time wasting diminishes because there's literally no point and becomes so much clearer.It's the one rule change I think the game is desperate for. Jordan Pickford spent 4 minutes and 20 seconds in the recent Derby against ourselves setting up and taking goal kicks collectively in the game. That sort of thing vanishes immediately.