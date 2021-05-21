« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool City Council  (Read 81910 times)

Offline Red Berry

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #440 on: May 21, 2021, 10:50:00 pm »
Fucking hell, he's gone full Trump and set up his own blog. :lmao
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #441 on: May 21, 2021, 10:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 21, 2021, 10:50:00 pm
Fucking hell, he's gone full Trump and set up his own blog. :lmao

And Carragher is showing his True Blue colours by appearing in one of Joe's photos.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #442 on: May 21, 2021, 10:58:27 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 21, 2021, 10:53:18 pm
And Carragher is showing his True Blue colours by appearing in one of Joe's photos.

Both blues forced to endure Red.  Ah, bless 'em.
Online John C

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #443 on: June 9, 2021, 09:56:15 pm »
Can't open that Med
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #444 on: July 22, 2021, 10:22:16 pm »
Online Peabee

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #445 on: July 23, 2021, 04:20:47 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 21, 2021, 10:50:00 pm
Fucking hell, he's gone full Trump and set up his own blog. :lmao

If it's a blog about the best chippies in Liverpool, then it could be useful.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #446 on: July 31, 2021, 01:12:31 pm »
Reflecting on the recent news...the Incompetent, corrupt, bullyboy embarrassment to the city has a lot to answer for....
Offline Medellin

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #447 on: August 2, 2021, 05:53:35 pm »
Is it true that the resurfacing of County road in Walton is linked to underhand contracts dished out?
Keep hearing this off different people..I thought it was just a case of the 'dodgy' contractor going bankrupt?
Whatever is going on that stretch of road is taking forever.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #448 on: September 29, 2021, 04:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on August  2, 2021, 05:53:35 pm
Is it true that the resurfacing of County road in Walton is linked to underhand contracts dished out?
Keep hearing this off different people..I thought it was just a case of the 'dodgy' contractor going bankrupt?
Whatever is going on that stretch of road is taking forever.

When I was there 4 weeks ago the taxi lad that took us back into the centre from Anfield said it was chippy tits handing out contracts to contractors that subsequently went bust. There was an inference that back handers were at play.   ;)  8)
Offline Red Berry

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #449 on: September 29, 2021, 04:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on August  2, 2021, 05:53:35 pm
Is it true that the resurfacing of County road in Walton is linked to underhand contracts dished out?
Keep hearing this off different people..I thought it was just a case of the 'dodgy' contractor going bankrupt?
Whatever is going on that stretch of road is taking forever.

Plenty of building projects mysteriously collapsed under Anderson's watch. Most were left in any state from barely started to almost finished before another contractor stepped in to finish the job.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #450 on: September 29, 2021, 04:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on September 29, 2021, 04:12:51 pm
When I was there 4 weeks ago the taxi lad that took us back into the centre from Anfield said it was chippy tits handing out contracts to contractors that subsequently went bust. There was an inference that back handers were at play.   ;)  8)
Many sausage dinners were exchanged I believe.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #451 on: September 29, 2021, 06:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September 29, 2021, 04:31:06 pm
Many sausage dinners were exchanged I believe.

Don't bring Capon into this...
Offline Red Berry

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #452 on: September 29, 2021, 07:13:16 pm »
No sausages were harmed during the making of this exchange.
Offline Medellin

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #453 on: October 12, 2021, 05:42:30 pm »
Joe Anderson: 'S*n tried to resolve Hillsborough pain with money'

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/joe-anderson-claims-sn-offered-21835204#ICID=Android_EchoNewsApp_AppShare

Why are you sharing this 4 years later Joe?

USE THE APP.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #454 on: October 12, 2021, 05:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on October 12, 2021, 05:42:30 pm
Joe Anderson: 'S*n tried to resolve Hillsborough pain with money'

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/joe-anderson-claims-sn-offered-21835204#ICID=Android_EchoNewsApp_AppShare

Why are you sharing this 4 years later Joe?

USE THE APP.

So rather than telling them to go fuck themselves, he went to London with a colleague, met with the CEO of the s*n, probably took a Thames full of bisto and chips and then copy and paste the exact words Kenny Dalgish said to them in the aftermath....

Go fuck yourself chippy tits
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #455 on: October 13, 2021, 07:45:52 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 12, 2021, 05:49:51 pm
So rather than telling them to go fuck themselves, he went to London with a colleague, met with the CEO of the s*n, probably took a Thames full of bisto and chips and then copy and paste the exact words Kenny Dalgish said to them in the aftermath....

Go fuck yourself chippy tits

And 1st class both ways no doubt.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #456 on: October 14, 2021, 04:25:57 pm »
Has anyone else noticed the dozen or so Hi-Vis coated lolly pop men hanging around the pedestrian crossings in the Byrom Street area near to the old Polytechnic building?

A hangover from the flyover demolition contract or to help confused students across the road?
Offline CraigDS

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #457 on: October 14, 2021, 04:30:51 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 14, 2021, 04:25:57 pm
Has anyone else noticed the dozen or so Hi-Vis coated lolly pop men hanging around the pedestrian crossings in the Byrom Street area near to the old Polytechnic building?

A hangover from the flyover demolition contract or to help confused students across the road?

They're there off and on, have been for at least 6 months or maybe longer. No idea what they're doing - not much whenever I've seen them.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #458 on: October 14, 2021, 04:32:22 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 14, 2021, 04:30:51 pm
They're there off and on, have been for at least 6 months or maybe longer. No idea what they're doing - not much whenever I've seen them.

Job's for the Anderson clan's unemployable mates no doubt.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #459 on: October 17, 2021, 08:32:54 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 14, 2021, 04:30:51 pm
They're there off and on, have been for at least 6 months or maybe longer. No idea what they're doing - not much whenever I've seen them.

According to the echo they freely admit to doing nothing

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/city-centre-traffic-marshal-says-21844036

£300k spent on them since September 2019
Offline Medellin

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #460 on: October 18, 2021, 02:55:30 pm »
Pretty sure that whole junction has red/green man pedestrianised crossings too.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #461 on: October 18, 2021, 03:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on October 18, 2021, 02:55:30 pm
Pretty sure that whole junction has red/green man pedestrianised crossings too.

It has. It's a pain in the arse but I'm sure the 18 year olds negotiating the crossing don't need a dozen reflective jacket wearing, sinecure grabbing jobsworths to help them across the road.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #462 on: October 18, 2021, 04:15:58 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 18, 2021, 03:56:39 pm
It has. It's a pain in the arse but I'm sure the 18 year olds negotiating the crossing don't need a dozen reflective jacket wearing, sinecure grabbing jobsworths to help them across the road.
Good word, never knew that one.
Perfectly describes the LMA merry-go-round brigade too.
Offline Medellin

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #463 on: October 19, 2021, 03:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 18, 2021, 04:15:58 pm
Good word, never knew that one.
Perfectly describes the LMA merry-go-round brigade too.

I found a new word this week too which is also quite fitting here..

Egregious.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #464 on: October 19, 2021, 04:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on October 19, 2021, 03:40:14 pm
I found a new word this week too which is also quite fitting here..

Egregious.

Peculation is even more fitting -  misappropriation, particularly of public funds.
Offline OOS

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #465 on: October 19, 2021, 04:15:42 pm »
https://www.placenorthwest.co.uk/news/mounts-45m-liverpool-student-scheme-in-administration/

Another construction that has went into administration. Liverpool is slowly turning into a construction ghost town. Shame thry can't be repurposed into affordable apartments for young people, families and single adult people.
Offline WhoHe

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #466 on: February 16, 2022, 03:19:27 pm »
Went to see Echo and the Bunnymen at the Liverpool Philharmonic On Monday and Ian McCulloch was on a rant about corruption etc. and some fell shouted out "And Chippy Tits", which he agreed with and ranted again, couldn't understand him that well but funny seeing Fat Joe our man of the people, getting ripped.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #467 on: February 16, 2022, 07:05:31 pm »
Joe Anderson looks like he ate Frank Lampard.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Joe Anderson ex-Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #468 on: February 16, 2022, 07:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 16, 2022, 07:05:31 pm
Joe Anderson looks like he ate Frank Lampard.

Snippy Tits?
Online Red46

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #469 on: Yesterday at 04:42:03 pm »
Its a great city this but weve been poorly led for decades and decades, since WWII the lack of foresight and vision from our City fathers has been off the charts.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #470 on: Yesterday at 04:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 04:42:03 pm
Its a great city this but weve been poorly led for decades and decades, since WWII the lack of foresight and vision from our City fathers has been off the charts.

Where do you start?

Destroying perfectly inhabitable Georgian terraces? Building a Cornish fishing village in Everton?

The problem has been that, from top to bottom, the Council was run as a jobs for the boys club.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #471 on: Yesterday at 06:43:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:49:29 pm
Where do you start?

Destroying perfectly inhabitable Georgian terraces? Building a Cornish fishing village in Everton?

The problem has been that, from top to bottom, the Council was run as a jobs for the boys club.

Getting rid of the trams...


Do you really think this is a modern problem, though? I have no evidence for this, but I think it might have always been like this, it's part of being a port city.
Online Red46

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #472 on: Yesterday at 07:17:25 pm »
Certainly since WWII, starting with the decision to knock down the finest building in the entire city - the old customs house. Yes it had been damaged during the May Blitz of 41 and yes the country was skint but it should have been mothballed. The decision to knock down the original cavern is another classic, then theres the decision to knock down St Domingos church, the decision to knock down the dockers umbrella, hell they came within an ace of bulldozing the Albert Dock. They even agreed to the 2 carpetbaggers plan to knock down Anfield.
Our council down the years have proven themselves to be a bunch of cultural vandals with no vision or foresight at all.
Offline PeterJM

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #473 on: Yesterday at 08:11:02 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:43:52 pm
Getting rid of the trams...


Do you really think this is a modern problem, though? I have no evidence for this, but I think it might have always been like this, it's part of being a port city.
Getting rid of the trams was a huge mistake and when the council had the opportunity to reintroduce a tram network they put money before what was best for the city. All they had to do was take a look at our neighbours down the East Lancs to see the advantages a tram system brings.
Online gazzam1963

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #474 on: Today at 08:48:12 am »
Quote from: PeterJM on Yesterday at 08:11:02 pm
Getting rid of the trams was a huge mistake and when the council had the opportunity to reintroduce a tram network they put money before what was best for the city. All they had to do was take a look at our neighbours down the East Lancs to see the advantages a tram system brings.

Wasnt it central government who pulled the funding on the trams , gonna be a bit controversial here but in my lifetime the best thing Ive seen a council do here in the city was the militant council , built 1000s of good quality houses with gardens front and back , sports centres and a new park as well as clearing some of the worst slums and tower blocks that previous councils blighted the city with .

Provided decent apprenticeships for lots of young people who are todays experienced tax paying plumbers , sparks , brickies , joiners etc ,the methods used to get there may be debatable but  there were a lot of very good councillors in that council with good intentions for the city and their heart in the right place
Online Red46

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #475 on: Today at 09:38:59 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:48:12 am
Wasnt it central government who pulled the funding on the trams , gonna be a bit controversial here but in my lifetime the best thing Ive seen a council do here in the city was the militant council , built 1000s of good quality houses with gardens front and back , sports centres and a new park as well as clearing some of the worst slums and tower blocks that previous councils blighted the city with .

Provided decent apprenticeships for lots of young people who are todays experienced tax paying plumbers , sparks , brickies , joiners etc ,the methods used to get there may be debatable but  there were a lot of very good councillors in that council with good intentions for the city and their heart in the right place

Quite, look at Terry Fields, when he became an MP he only took what he was earning as a Fireman and donated the rest of his MPs salary to good causes, he showed amazing solidarity with poll tax protesters as well by going to prison for 60 days. A proper MP and a real man of the people.

