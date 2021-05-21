Getting rid of the trams was a huge mistake and when the council had the opportunity to reintroduce a tram network they put money before what was best for the city. All they had to do was take a look at our neighbours down the East Lancs to see the advantages a tram system brings.



Wasnt it central government who pulled the funding on the trams , gonna be a bit controversial here but in my lifetime the best thing Ive seen a council do here in the city was the militant council , built 1000s of good quality houses with gardens front and back , sports centres and a new park as well as clearing some of the worst slums and tower blocks that previous councils blighted the city with .Provided decent apprenticeships for lots of young people who are todays experienced tax paying plumbers , sparks , brickies , joiners etc ,the methods used to get there may be debatable but there were a lot of very good councillors in that council with good intentions for the city and their heart in the right place