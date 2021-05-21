Certainly since WWII, starting with the decision to knock down the finest building in the entire city - the old customs house. Yes it had been damaged during the May Blitz of 41 and yes the country was skint but it should have been mothballed. The decision to knock down the original cavern is another classic, then theres the decision to knock down St Domingos church, the decision to knock down the dockers umbrella, hell they came within an ace of bulldozing the Albert Dock. They even agreed to the 2 carpetbaggers plan to knock down Anfield.
Our council down the years have proven themselves to be a bunch of cultural vandals with no vision or foresight at all.