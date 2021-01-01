Re the Churchill Flyover..there was strutual decay....but it was also a fucking eyesore and received low traffic use. There had beem calls for years to remove it....biggest objectors....Taxi drivers...as it was a handy short cut
Of course I respect that a lot of people thought the flyover was an eyesore, but as an aesthetic contrarian, I for one reserve the right to claim that beauty is in the eye of the beer-holder (when standing out front of the Ship n Mitre!).
You can gauge my architectural contrariness by my conceited opinion that the renovations on the nearby Museum and Library have been a complete effing disaster!
Anyway back to the flyover - this is my favourite Beatles song:
There are shortcuts I remember
all my liiiiiiiiife, though some have changed
Some forever not for better
The flyover's gone, and nowt remains
All these flyovers have their memries...with hookers and tramps
I still can recall
Some are dead and some are living (kinda)
In myyyyyyy life, I've swerved them all