As much as I respect this Limerick team for all they've achieved, and while I fully acknowledge that they're likely to remain a major force for the foreseeable future, I can't help but feel that Sunday's defeat has been coming for quite a while now. If you look back at last year, they beat Waterford by 2 points, followed by a draw with Tipp, followed by a loss to Clare, followed by a 1 point win over Cork (which was helped by a seriously dubious penalty). The phrase "skin of their teeth" definitely springs to mind.
Now obviously, many will say that great teams make their own luck, and that a win is a win is a win (all very true). But if you look back down through the years at other eras of dominance, you will see that once the veneer of invincibility is punctured, and chinks in the armour are discovered, then it can be very difficult to regain the same levels of consistency. The other thing you'll notice is that the dominance always seems to end a little sooner than many expected. For that reason, it'll be very interesting to see how Limerick fare next year. Credit to them though, they are/were an exceptional outfit