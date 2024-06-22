John O'Mahony died over the weekend. That Galway side of 1998-2002 might have been my favourite football side I've watched in my lifetime - not just truly great players like Padraig Joyce and Ja Fallon and Michael Donnellan, but the speed with which they transitioned from defence to attack was like nothing we've seen before or since. This goal from Declan Meehan in the 2000 final replay remains the best team goal in gaelic football. Hand passes, long kick passes, speed and movement, not one backwards pass and a finish to match.Aside: In the drawn final, Galway were on top near the end. Heading into injury time they had an attack and Derek Savage had Padraig Joyce on a huge overlap with the winning score in sight. Savage took a shot himself, and it dropped into the keeper's hands. Final whistle blew.From that moment onwards, Padraig Joyce never passed Savage a ball in a Galway game again. A friend of mine - a panellist in that time - told me that before an FBD league game a year or two later, Joyce wandered over to him and said 'You know what the rule is - we don't pass to Savage'My mate thought he was joking until during a break in play Joyce said to him 'I told you the rule before the game, I'm not going to fucking tell you it again'