« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Down

Author Topic: The GAA Thread  (Read 651071 times)

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11000 on: June 22, 2024, 10:35:30 pm »
Fucking hell
Logged
YNWA

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11001 on: June 24, 2024, 09:02:26 am »
Dublin v Galway
Donegal v Louth
Armagh v Rossies
Derry v Kerry

I believe
Logged
YNWA

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,972
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11002 on: June 24, 2024, 09:50:56 am »
I'll take that.

Derry or Kerry are going out and Dublin with perhaps a slight challenge, at least. That's not to underestimate Louth, though, from a Donegal perspective.
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11003 on: June 25, 2024, 12:11:10 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on June 24, 2024, 09:02:26 am
Dublin v Galway
Donegal v Louth
Armagh v Rossies
Derry v Kerry

I believe
as do i
its time for the orchard to get to a semi final
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,437
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11004 on: June 25, 2024, 12:43:29 pm »
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,917
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11005 on: June 25, 2024, 12:44:39 pm »
RIP Mícheál! A true legend.

RTE news : GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh dies aged 93

http://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2024/0625/1456576-micheal-o-muircheartaigh/
Logged

Offline TeddyMc

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11006 on: June 25, 2024, 01:16:46 pm »
RIP a true Irish sporting legend and the voice of the GAA for generations.

Logged

Offline an fear dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11007 on: June 25, 2024, 01:52:55 pm »
Mícheál.legend is overly used. But definitely it in this case  met him a few times over the years at different things and was always generous with his time and his storiesand they are always well worth it!

Suaimhneas síoraí air.Croke Park will have a sense of spirituality I feel over the weekend
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,776
  • Truthiness
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11008 on: June 25, 2024, 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on June 25, 2024, 12:43:29 pm
Micheal O Muircheartaigh died.

https://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2024/0625/1456576-micheal-o-muircheartaigh/
I'm not being hyperbolic when I say that he was one of the greatest Irish people of the past century. Certainly very few others have been as universally beloved and brought as much joy over, what, six decades of work? You'd far prefer to listen to a match that Micheál did on the radio than watching it on telly - the pictures were so much better on the radio.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,977
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11009 on: June 25, 2024, 06:53:20 pm »
I'll say one thing for this country of ours, no other nation eulogises quite like we do - particularly when it comes to media figures. No sooner had I heard the news and RTE were already in full swing, fawning as though Gandhi just died ;D

Seriously though, he was indeed a great man who always had a compliment for everyone. He'll be sorely missed. Rest easy sir
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,216
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11010 on: June 25, 2024, 10:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 25, 2024, 05:59:49 pm
I'm not being hyperbolic when I say that he was one of the greatest Irish people of the past century. Certainly very few others have been as universally beloved and brought as much joy over, what, six decades of work? You'd far prefer to listen to a match that Micheál did on the radio than watching it on telly - the pictures were so much better on the radio.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

I would have nothing but good words to speak about that man. What a character, amateur historian, storyteller, wit, kindness, commentator without equal. A man who knitted the country together over the decades. A gentleman I would say. Bless him and thanks for the memories Micheál. God's got a good one there.
Ar dheis Dé go bhfuil a anam.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,776
  • Truthiness
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11011 on: June 29, 2024, 08:02:54 pm »
Well that's thrown the cat among the pigeons. What a shocking display by the Dubs, but fair credit to Galway.

Tipperary minors won the All Ireland hurling Vs Kilkenny in Nowlan Park despite being a man down for 75 minutes and 2 men down for 55 minutes. It might be Tipp's greatest ever All Ireland victory ever. Full back line was like John Doyle's Hell Kitchen of the 1960s reincarnated.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,917
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11012 on: June 29, 2024, 08:03:35 pm »
Well done Galway!
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11013 on: June 29, 2024, 10:08:46 pm »
What a day out, Armagh into a semi and an absolute classic 2nd half in the Dublin/Galway game.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,924
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11014 on: June 30, 2024, 08:53:43 am »
Great day for the parish.
Logged
mines a pint

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,977
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11015 on: June 30, 2024, 11:20:10 am »
Nice to see Galway and Armagh still in the hunt. Had Derry not swindled the 93 All Ireland then I'd wish them luck against Kerry today. But as they'll always be shameless cheats in my eyes I hope they get pummelled. It's mad to think that as we approach the quarter point of the century, only Galway 2001, Armagh 2002, Cork 2010 and Donegal 2012 have managed to break the stranglehold of Kerry/Dublin/Tyrone.
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,972
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11016 on: June 30, 2024, 07:08:33 pm »
Not bad. Not bad at all.

We weren't amazing today but we have a gear or two to go up and can beat anyone left in semis. Ideally, I'd like for Armagh to knock Kerry out. Galway will be a massive challenge for us as well - especially after that huge performance yesterday.

An all Ulster final, please.  :)
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11017 on: July 2, 2024, 01:42:13 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 30, 2024, 11:20:10 am
Nice to see Galway and Armagh still in the hunt. Had Derry not swindled the 93 All Ireland then I'd wish them luck against Kerry today. But as they'll always be shameless cheats in my eyes I hope they get pummelled. It's mad to think that as we approach the quarter point of the century, only Galway 2001, Armagh 2002, Cork 2010 and Donegal 2012 have managed to break the stranglehold of Kerry/Dublin/Tyrone.
Cahalane struck first
Logged
YNWA

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,493
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11018 on: July 7, 2024, 05:39:56 pm »
get inn
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,917
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11019 on: July 7, 2024, 05:41:11 pm »
Hon the Rebels. What a performance!
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,798
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11020 on: July 7, 2024, 05:42:38 pm »
Wow, what a game!

First 15 mins of the second half won it - clinical play in that period.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,285
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11021 on: July 7, 2024, 06:48:11 pm »
Up the Banner in the final  8)
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,776
  • Truthiness
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11022 on: July 7, 2024, 09:42:58 pm »
Great to see Limerick losing. They've been great champions but hurling needs new champs.
Say what you like about Cork, but when they have a hurling team they believe in, they bring numbers to games that nobody else can match. Some noise when they took over in the 3rd quarter.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11023 on: Yesterday at 01:00:52 am »
Delighted. Thought half time came at the right time for Cork and that 15 minutes at the start of the second half was immense, to turn a 2 point deficit into a 7 point lead was unreal.
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 616
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11024 on: Yesterday at 01:21:04 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on May 15, 2024, 01:40:13 am
Cork v Limerick was a cracking game. Theres something about this Cork team that I reckon will see them in the mix at the business end of things. Tipp seem to be a step behind Clare, Cork & Limerick right now. Whatever happens the MacCarthy cup is staying in Munster.

I had a hunch and the hunch was correct.
That was a cracking game today and Im hoping Cork win it out.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,776
  • Truthiness
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11025 on: Yesterday at 04:34:56 pm »
John O'Mahony died over the weekend. That Galway side of 1998-2002 might have been my favourite football side I've watched in my lifetime - not just truly great players like Padraig Joyce and Ja Fallon and Michael Donnellan, but the speed with which they transitioned from defence to attack was like nothing we've seen before or since. This goal from Declan Meehan in the 2000 final replay remains the best team goal in gaelic football. Hand passes, long kick passes, speed and movement, not one backwards pass and a finish to match.

https://x.com/brendans_gaa/status/1809963496496406766

Aside: In the drawn final, Galway were on top near the end. Heading into injury time they had an attack and Derek Savage had Padraig Joyce on a huge overlap with the winning score in sight. Savage took a shot himself, and it dropped into the keeper's hands. Final whistle blew.
From that moment onwards, Padraig Joyce never passed Savage a ball in a Galway game again. A friend of mine - a panellist in that time - told me that before an FBD league game a year or two later, Joyce wandered over to him and said 'You know what the rule is - we don't pass to Savage'  ;D  My mate thought he was joking until during a break in play Joyce said to him 'I told you the rule before the game, I'm not going to fucking tell you it again'  :lmao
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11026 on: Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm »
That was a wonderful goal Ray K, from one of the best teams of this century. Feels like the modern game is far far away from that style of play. The first game I went to in Croker was Armagh/Galway in 2001, we ran Galway close and it was a point from near the 45 in the last minute that decided it. Galway went all the way that year. We licked our wounds and did the business the next year. Going to the game on Saturday and hoping this current Armagh team can hit the same heights although I'm keeping my expectations in check.

I see Harte has left Derry, not surprised in the slightest, never really felt like the right move for either party.

Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,977
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11027 on: Today at 10:07:23 am »
As much as I respect this Limerick team for all they've achieved, and while I fully acknowledge that they're likely to remain a major force for the foreseeable future, I can't help but feel that Sunday's defeat has been coming for quite a while now. If you look back at last year, they beat Waterford by 2 points, followed by a draw with Tipp, followed by a loss to Clare, followed by a 1 point win over Cork (which was helped by a seriously dubious penalty). The phrase "skin of their teeth" definitely springs to mind.

Now obviously, many will say that great teams make their own luck, and that a win is a win is a win (all very true). But if you look back down through the years at other eras of dominance, you will see that once the veneer of invincibility is punctured, and chinks in the armour are discovered, then it can be very difficult to regain the same levels of consistency. The other thing you'll notice is that the dominance always seems to end a little sooner than many expected. For that reason, it'll be very interesting to see how Limerick fare next year. Credit to them though, they are/were an exceptional outfit
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11028 on: Today at 10:22:32 am »
There's really nothing like these classic hurling semis and finals. That game on Sunday was as good as Gaelic games get - I often wonder what foreigners would make of it when presented with it for the first time.

I couldn't help but contrast the skill and drama of that Cork-Limerick game to the utter fucking dross 2 of the Euro's quarter-finals served up (only the Holland-Turkey game was any good really).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Up
« previous next »
 