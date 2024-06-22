Micheal O Muircheartaigh died.



I'm not being hyperbolic when I say that he was one of the greatest Irish people of the past century. Certainly very few others have been as universally beloved and brought as much joy over, what, six decades of work? You'd far prefer to listen to a match that Micheál did on the radio than watching it on telly - the pictures were so much better on the radio.Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.