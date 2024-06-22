« previous next »
Author Topic: The GAA Thread  (Read 648932 times)

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11000 on: June 22, 2024, 10:35:30 pm »
Fucking hell
YNWA

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11001 on: June 24, 2024, 09:02:26 am »
Dublin v Galway
Donegal v Louth
Armagh v Rossies
Derry v Kerry

I believe
YNWA

Offline deano2727

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11002 on: June 24, 2024, 09:50:56 am »
I'll take that.

Derry or Kerry are going out and Dublin with perhaps a slight challenge, at least. That's not to underestimate Louth, though, from a Donegal perspective.
Online naka

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11003 on: June 25, 2024, 12:11:10 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on June 24, 2024, 09:02:26 am
Dublin v Galway
Donegal v Louth
Armagh v Rossies
Derry v Kerry

I believe
as do i
its time for the orchard to get to a semi final
Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11004 on: June 25, 2024, 12:43:29 pm »
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11005 on: June 25, 2024, 12:44:39 pm »
RIP Mícheál! A true legend.

RTE news : GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh dies aged 93

http://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2024/0625/1456576-micheal-o-muircheartaigh/
Offline TeddyMc

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11006 on: June 25, 2024, 01:16:46 pm »
RIP a true Irish sporting legend and the voice of the GAA for generations.

Offline an fear dearg

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11007 on: June 25, 2024, 01:52:55 pm »
Mícheál.legend is overly used. But definitely it in this case  met him a few times over the years at different things and was always generous with his time and his storiesand they are always well worth it!

Suaimhneas síoraí air.Croke Park will have a sense of spirituality I feel over the weekend
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11008 on: June 25, 2024, 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on June 25, 2024, 12:43:29 pm
Micheal O Muircheartaigh died.

https://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2024/0625/1456576-micheal-o-muircheartaigh/
I'm not being hyperbolic when I say that he was one of the greatest Irish people of the past century. Certainly very few others have been as universally beloved and brought as much joy over, what, six decades of work? You'd far prefer to listen to a match that Micheál did on the radio than watching it on telly - the pictures were so much better on the radio.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11009 on: June 25, 2024, 06:53:20 pm »
I'll say one thing for this country of ours, no other nation eulogises quite like we do - particularly when it comes to media figures. No sooner had I heard the news and RTE were already in full swing, fawning as though Gandhi just died ;D

Seriously though, he was indeed a great man who always had a compliment for everyone. He'll be sorely missed. Rest easy sir
Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11010 on: June 25, 2024, 10:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 25, 2024, 05:59:49 pm
I'm not being hyperbolic when I say that he was one of the greatest Irish people of the past century. Certainly very few others have been as universally beloved and brought as much joy over, what, six decades of work? You'd far prefer to listen to a match that Micheál did on the radio than watching it on telly - the pictures were so much better on the radio.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

I would have nothing but good words to speak about that man. What a character, amateur historian, storyteller, wit, kindness, commentator without equal. A man who knitted the country together over the decades. A gentleman I would say. Bless him and thanks for the memories Micheál. God's got a good one there.
Ar dheis Dé go bhfuil a anam.
Offline Ray K

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11011 on: Yesterday at 08:02:54 pm »
Well that's thrown the cat among the pigeons. What a shocking display by the Dubs, but fair credit to Galway.

Tipperary minors won the All Ireland hurling Vs Kilkenny in Nowlan Park despite being a man down for 75 minutes and 2 men down for 55 minutes. It might be Tipp's greatest ever All Ireland victory ever. Full back line was like John Doyle's Hell Kitchen of the 1960s reincarnated.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11012 on: Yesterday at 08:03:35 pm »
Well done Galway!
Offline damomad

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11013 on: Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm »
What a day out, Armagh into a semi and an absolute classic 2nd half in the Dublin/Galway game.
Online zamagiure

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #11014 on: Today at 08:53:43 am »
Great day for the parish.
