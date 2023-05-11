I would be very careful about jumping to conclusions without more information. The fact he has a residence order means that the children are living with him, does it not? That would be pretty unusual since the courts tend to favour the mother having custody of the children over the father. It doesn't appear to be as black and white as some are interpreting it.



Yeah, it appears a lot of conclusions are being jumped to in here, with very little attention being given to some of the more "questionable" aspects of the case. If the Donegal Live article is in fact true, and the courts granted him a residence order on the back of a recommendation from social services, then that's a fairly strong indication that there's far more to this than meets the eye. As you say, that's not a decision a judge or a social care worker would make without a seriously justifiable reason.Don't get me wrong, I'm on no way suggesting he's innocent, or that her accusations don't deserve to be taken seriously. All I'm saying is I wouldn't be jumping the gun here. It's also worth remembering that hearsay is inadmissible in court, and for good reason. Alas, hopefully it will reach a conclusion with justice being served where deserved