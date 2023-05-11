« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 268 269 270 271 272 [273]   Go Down

Author Topic: The GAA Thread  (Read 565711 times)

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,579
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10880 on: May 11, 2023, 10:01:24 am »
Great post Razor. I also get what Billy is saying and undoubtedly there is two sides to every story. At the same time, I don't find the story hard to believe at all, I've seen family members putting up with similar. Bullying, the power dynamic, feeling they can never do any better, putting their family in front of their own health, mixing a nihilist with someone with codependency (a lethal combination). Sure, one Facebook post only acts a signpost, none of us will know what really went on behind closed doors. It doesn't look good though, just such a shame all round.

Takes the shine off the weekends game but still expecting the Orchard men to do the business, been too long.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,412
  • Truthiness
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10881 on: May 11, 2023, 01:30:29 pm »
Gallagher's statement this morning was the most non-denial denial I've ever read.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,663
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10882 on: May 11, 2023, 01:33:15 pm »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline an fear dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10883 on: May 11, 2023, 01:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 11, 2023, 01:30:29 pm
Gallagher's statement this morning was the most non-denial denial I've ever read.

In my opinion it verifies what she says. If someone alleged what she has said about me and it was a lie I would be all over that denying it and demanding an apology and withdrawal. None of that. There are a lot of questions around the whole circumstances but no person, man or woman, should ever be subjected to what she has alleged. Nothing justifies that. The authorities can only rule on what is before them so its no vindication of him to state they have dealt with it. DV is about power and control, not making statements through fear etc.  I know what statement I believe
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,663
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10884 on: May 11, 2023, 02:12:14 pm »
Yeah if I was falsely accused of something like that I would furiously deny it and I would be threatening legal action of my own
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline an fear dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10885 on: May 11, 2023, 10:25:46 pm »
Heard stuff this evening from a very reliable source and my feelings have been confirmed. He is a bad one
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,783
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10886 on: May 11, 2023, 11:32:49 pm »
I would be very careful about jumping to conclusions without more information. The fact he has a residence order means that the children are living with him, does it not? That would be pretty unusual since the courts tend to favour the mother having custody of the children over the father. It doesn't appear to be as black and white as some are interpreting it.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,412
  • Truthiness
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10887 on: Yesterday at 07:33:44 pm »
Gallagher is 'stepping back' from the Derry job with immediate effect.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,781
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10888 on: Yesterday at 07:47:44 pm »
Should be kicked out.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,353
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10889 on: Yesterday at 09:39:32 pm »
finally have sorted tickets. think we are probably fucked now all the same
Logged
YNWA

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,811
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10890 on: Yesterday at 10:59:18 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on May 11, 2023, 11:32:49 pm
I would be very careful about jumping to conclusions without more information. The fact he has a residence order means that the children are living with him, does it not? That would be pretty unusual since the courts tend to favour the mother having custody of the children over the father. It doesn't appear to be as black and white as some are interpreting it.

Yeah, it appears a lot of conclusions are being jumped to in here, with very little attention being given to some of the more "questionable" aspects of the case. If the Donegal Live article is in fact true, and the courts granted him a residence order on the back of a recommendation from social services, then that's a fairly strong indication that there's far more to this than meets the eye. As you say, that's not a decision a judge or a social care worker would make without a seriously justifiable reason.

Don't get me wrong, I'm on no way suggesting he's innocent, or that her accusations don't deserve to be taken seriously. All I'm saying is I wouldn't be jumping the gun here. It's also worth remembering that hearsay is inadmissible in court, and for good reason. Alas, hopefully it will reach a conclusion with justice being served where deserved 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,412
  • Truthiness
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10891 on: Today at 12:09:58 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:59:18 pm
Yeah, it appears a lot of conclusions are being jumped to in here, with very little attention being given to some of the more "questionable" aspects of the case. If the Donegal Live article is in fact true, and the courts granted him a residence order on the back of a recommendation from social services, then that's a fairly strong indication that there's far more to this than meets the eye. As you say, that's not a decision a judge or a social care worker would make without a seriously justifiable reason.

Don't get me wrong, I'm on no way suggesting he's innocent, or that her accusations don't deserve to be taken seriously. All I'm saying is I wouldn't be jumping the gun here. It's also worth remembering that hearsay is inadmissible in court, and for good reason. Alas, hopefully it will reach a conclusion with justice being served where deserved 
A view of a professional social worker which is well worth reading on this.

https://twitter.com/Sineadmcgar/status/1656946720486350848?t=Ymg7srixmCm_QTPZ3aT3XA&s=19

And also a friend of Nicola Gallagher - and wife of Stephen Maguire, his former teammate - who backs up her story of the first assault in 1999.

https://twitter.com/PartAnnMarie/status/1657122267594215445?t=mf_ZWUEbc89CRTmfE_dlUQ&s=19
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,783
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10892 on: Today at 01:31:44 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:09:58 am
A view of a professional social worker which is well worth reading on this.

https://twitter.com/Sineadmcgar/status/1656946720486350848?t=Ymg7srixmCm_QTPZ3aT3XA&s=19

And also a friend of Nicola Gallagher - and wife of Stephen Maguire, his former teammate - who backs up her story of the first assault in 1999.

https://twitter.com/PartAnnMarie/status/1657122267594215445?t=mf_ZWUEbc89CRTmfE_dlUQ&s=19

The first one has no bearing on this case, the second is more damning. Set against that is the news that the allegations were made previously and investigated and the decision taken not to prosecute. As above, I am not defending anyone, merely saying I will wait for more information and evidence to emerge before making any judgements. Too much leaping to conclusions across social media for my liking.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...
Pages: 1 ... 268 269 270 271 272 [273]   Go Up
« previous next »
 