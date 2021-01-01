Please
Print
Topic: The GAA Thread
Re: The GAA Thread
Fucking delighted to see Evan Comerford being kicked in the head after the penalty. Served him right, blatant cheating by feigning injury beforehand.
Re: The GAA Thread
Fuck me. What a kick
Re: The GAA Thread
What a kick, what a point, what a finish.
