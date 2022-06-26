Saturdays game very disappointing... Long high balls in that Kilkenny boys were picking out of the air for the craic. Tony Kelly, Peter Duggan & Shane O Donnell barely got a sniff. Clare just didnt seem to turn up.



Offaly minors will be heartbroken, but it was a well worked free, perfect lob in, hung up well and 4-5 Tipp lads running in and attacking the Ball, Offaly lads were caught standing The young lad Screeny had a great game. Tipp did well to come back a few points and a man down. Its great to see Offaly hurling getting back to where it was in the past. It was also great to see the crowd at the game. 27,000 for a minor game is great to see. Id say keep them games out of Croker and bring them round the country.



Galway gave Limerick a right go of it, it was decided early in retrospect, I think Limerick went 6-1 up early in the first half, Galway had 2 scores chalked off by Hawkeye and between that and the last 3-4 chances being pucked wide, along with the wide count that was it. The early gap was there at the end only smaller if that makes sense. Shefflin will be happy enough to give Limerick a game like that in his first year, hell know they could have made that final, but he has a base to work off now, and that defeat will give them lads hunger for next year.



Kilkenny V Limerick should be a great game, Limerick have some bench and if they use it wisely and keep TJ Reid quite itll go a long way to winning it. But its Kilkenny.... Walter Walsh made his debut in an All Ireland Final. You never know with Kilkenny and the 3 in a row pressure could build on Limerick. Kilkenny will be happy to go in as underdogs. Itll be hand to hand combat in training at Nowlan Park for the next 10 days in preparation. Coady is a master.