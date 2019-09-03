Great match on Sunday. I can understand why some people think that Kerry have left their chance behind them but I'm not so sure. I agree they should have finished the job but, notwithstanding the fact that they played almost 50 miniutes with an extra man, this is not a simple case of an underdog who over performed on the day and can't be expected to do as well again. This is a young up and coming team that will have gained a huge amount of experience and confidence from playing and competing in an all-Ireland final.



I actually think Kerry can improve the next day, particularly their forwards. I'd say many of their starters were disappointed enough with their returns. As alluded to above, I also think that they will have learned a lot from Sunday. Certainly if they find themselves in the ascendancy in the last quarter, I don't think they will make the bad choices they made last weekend. Kerry were getting their scores much easier than Dublin towards the end of normal time and they appeared to concede the initiative in the face of a fairly desperate Dublin onslaught. Essentially they panicked IMO.



Of course Dublin can be expected to improve too. Hopefully they will keep 15 on the field this time and Gavin will be confident that he can make some changes to counteract Kerry's midfield dominance.



Ive said before that I have no doubt that this Kerry team will win an All Ireland. I think that its more possible , though still not probable, that it will be this year after last Sunday than it was before it.