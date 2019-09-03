« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 261 262 263 264 265 [266]   Go Down

Author Topic: The GAA Thread  (Read 452019 times)

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,885
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10600 on: September 3, 2019, 06:00:09 PM »
Great match on Sunday. I can understand why some people think that Kerry have left their chance behind them but I'm not so sure. I agree they should have finished the job but, notwithstanding the fact that they played almost 50 miniutes with an extra man, this is not a simple case of an underdog who over performed on the day and can't be expected to do as well again. This is a young up and coming team that will have gained a huge amount of experience and confidence from playing and competing in an all-Ireland final.

I actually think Kerry can improve the next day, particularly their forwards. I'd say many of their starters were disappointed enough with their returns. As alluded to above, I also think that they will have learned a lot from Sunday. Certainly if they find themselves in the ascendancy in the last quarter, I don't think they will make the bad choices they made last weekend. Kerry were  getting their scores much easier than Dublin towards the end of normal time  and they appeared to concede the initiative in the face of a fairly desperate Dublin onslaught. Essentially they panicked IMO.

Of course Dublin can be expected to improve too. Hopefully they will keep 15 on the field this time and Gavin will be confident that he can make some changes to counteract Kerry's midfield dominance.

Ive said before that I have no doubt that this Kerry team will win an All Ireland. I think that its more possible , though still not probable, that it will be this year after last Sunday than it was before it.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline Mackeroo

  • Like mackerel, just more impressive. And bouncier.....now with added joeys.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,518
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10601 on: September 6, 2019, 03:51:46 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on September  3, 2019, 03:22:39 PM
If Ciaran Whelan or Henry Shefflin can't give an honest appraisal of red card incidents involving their county men, I don't want to see them on my TV. 

I don't want to see Ciaran Whelan on my TV because he's a c*nt.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,187
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10602 on: September 6, 2019, 07:50:24 PM »
I find Whelan and Shefflin are generally ok. Yeah, they can be a bit biased at times when it comes to their own, but no one can say that either of them are in the same stratosphere as Brolly when it comes to being insufferable to listen to. I genuinely find it bemusing that RTE continue to persist with Brolly when they know he's not widely liked or respected as a balanced pundit. Some might say that the reason RTE put him on is because his "controversial views" add entertainment value and that the Sunday game would be a drab affair without him. I can understand that to a degree, but his gimmick has long gone stale IMHO. It's a pity there's not more rotation on the Sunday game panelist wise
 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,713
  • Truthiness
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10603 on: September 14, 2019, 06:15:01 PM »
Dubs really mean business today.  Kerry's long ball into full forward isn't effective.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10604 on: September 14, 2019, 06:30:11 PM »
There has to be more of a consequence for a cynical challenge like that than a free in and a yellow. Surely black cards should include those situations.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,713
  • Truthiness
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10605 on: September 14, 2019, 06:38:20 PM »
Quote from: deano2727 on September 14, 2019, 06:30:11 PM
There has to be more of a consequence for a cynical challenge like that than a free in and a yellow. Surely black cards should include those situations.
It really should. The overall rule is to penalise cynical offenses, but it doesn't specify goal-scoring denying fouls, which is silly.

Tremenjus match. Still all to play for. McCaffrey will be a big loss.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10606 on: September 14, 2019, 07:36:59 PM »
Fair play to this Dublin side. History makers. What a side.

Just have to hope the Jackeen c*nts lose their hunger now after breaking the record.  ;D
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,662
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10607 on: September 14, 2019, 07:45:04 PM »
Quote from: deano2727 on September 14, 2019, 07:36:59 PM
Fair play to this Dublin side. History makers. What a side.

Just have to hope the Jackeen c*nts lose their hunger now after breaking the record.  ;D

No 6 ;)
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,713
  • Truthiness
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10608 on: September 14, 2019, 07:48:18 PM »
Fair play, they really are an excellent side. Mannion and Kilkenny were brilliant today, and overall they deserve it. Kerry will be back, no doubt.
6 times Cluxton has lifted Sam as captain.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,713
  • All is well
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10609 on: September 14, 2019, 08:39:38 PM »
Congratulations to Dublin, truly an incredible side. As for Kerry they're a young team and I think this group of players will win a good few all Irelands together. I don't think Dublin will be quite as dominant next year.
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline Waka

  • negative fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,662
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10610 on: September 14, 2019, 11:34:52 PM »
When Kerry went one up with 5 mins to go from the first match, they had no idea where to go, just passed it between the half backs, they blew it then.

That David Clifford needs to stand tall, brilliant player
Logged

Offline Waka

  • negative fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,662
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10611 on: September 15, 2019, 05:01:16 PM »
What a great team Dublin are at the moment.

Above all else, two fantastic games
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,187
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10612 on: November 3, 2019, 02:40:42 PM »
Anyone watch the All Stars the other night? What a load of bollox

I thought it was a bit shitty that not a single Laois player picked up an award

As for Cluxton getting POTY, seriously, what is it that I'm missing here?

Not saying he's not a great keeper - he most certainly is

I just fail to see why he was given the award ahead of the likes of Clifford, Fenton or even Mannion
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10613 on: November 3, 2019, 07:27:06 PM »
Swept the changing rooms after the All Ireland final donchaknow.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,625
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10614 on: November 29, 2019, 06:17:21 PM »
Anyone interested in an All-Ireland QF taking place at Anfield?
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,713
  • Truthiness
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10615 on: November 30, 2019, 01:25:20 PM »
Quote from: mickeydocs on November 29, 2019, 06:17:21 PM
Anyone interested in an All-Ireland QF taking place at Anfield?
The pitch isn't long enough to host a UEFA final, so God knows how they're playing a sport 40m longer.


Jim Gavin steps down as Dublin manager. Surprised, but I guess there's nothing left to do with them. Just the 6 titles in 7 years and 1 defeat in the Championship.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,713
  • All is well
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10616 on: January 26, 2020, 03:39:51 PM »
League football back again and such a poor display by Roscommon. A draw against a Laois side we really should be beating comfortably after being 6 points up in the closing stages. FFS :no :no
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10617 on: January 26, 2020, 03:49:02 PM »
couple of quality games yesterday though. That said, derry drawing with leitrim  :butt
Logged
YNWA

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,713
  • All is well
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10618 on: February 2, 2020, 03:41:49 PM »
Fuckin hell. Will be another year of div 2 then.. FFS
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,713
  • Truthiness
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10619 on: May 6, 2020, 05:53:01 PM »
No inter-county games until October at the earliest.

I assume they'll try to get county championships played off in August and September (if the lifting of the restrictions timetable holds).  But we might be talking about an All Ireland series in the winter time, which will be very very strange.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,963
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10620 on: May 7, 2020, 04:41:19 PM »
Little surprised they are not considering playing behind closed doors this summer as anything is better than nothing but then again they do like their few quid in the pocket. I cant wait to see the local team trying to raise money for essential equipment & overheads as I dont think I have ever seen them do an event that is not about them first then a possible small donation to a charity.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,187
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10621 on: May 7, 2020, 07:21:01 PM »
If this years championship can't begin until October then they ought to go old school and just make it straight knock out from the get go with no back doors or round robins, or super 8's or any of that shite. Lose once and you're gone. Winner takes all. Just like the good old days. Play the All Ireland finals in mid December. It'd be right good craic.
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Dermot

  • Rent this renovated space for just £3.99/month. Price includes neon backlighting. Best league in the world ®
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,773
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10622 on: August 20, 2020, 06:49:29 PM »
Summer without the GAA is hurting
Logged
Quote from: Billy The Kid. on August 20, 2010, 12:37:00 AM
The cheek of that mon, deserves a shlap

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,187
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10623 on: August 20, 2020, 07:15:23 PM »
Quote from: Dermot on August 20, 2020, 06:49:29 PM
Summer without the GAA is hurting

Sure you're from Mayo. Doesn't every summer hurt for you lot?
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,713
  • Truthiness
Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10624 on: Today at 03:38:10 PM »
Welcome back everyone to the Championship again.

Cavan and Monaghan about to have a penalty shoot out in the opening round of the Ulster c"ship on Sky Sports Mix. And the fucking Cavan keeper nailed a kick from 60m to deny us that spectacle.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 261 262 263 264 265 [266]   Go Up
« previous next »
 