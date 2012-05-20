« previous next »
RAWK dream thread (+18's only)

Offline Acaustiq

Re: RAWK dream thread (+18's only)
May 20, 2012, 11:42:17 am
Quote from: hinesy on May 20, 2012, 10:40:07 am
I imagine there are tens of US Caddies out there for whom that wasn't a dream..

The $25 was in an envelope though, like he was planning it.

Or would I have got the $25 anyway, was there no ad hoc defecation premium?

Maybe that was the meaning of the whole thing.
Offline Surprise me.

Re: RAWK dream thread (+18's only)
May 20, 2012, 05:24:12 pm
Ok here we go. I had a mental dream. 18+ and all.

So, I meet a few girls, all of them uptight and really posh, almost looking down on me & my friends. Anyway so one of them becomes interested in me which I thought was very odd. They had blank faces as they all do in dreams so the only thing is she had blonde hair. Anyway next on the list, I meet her family and she meets my family. Yes it got dirty after that but lets not go into details! ;) A weird little thing here, when I went to meet her parents, she was driving, first off, she wanted to show my friends her car, so we expected something fancy, turns out to be a prius. Not only that but me and her got in the car and we're on the road realising we're in the back seats scrambling to get to the front. WHAT?! That was the inception part of the dream.

Moving on, after all that I told her I could stay at her home for a few days but she was adamant that I should go after one night. I leave and go to a party with my family, entire family cousins, uncles, aunts. Her dad is there for some odd reason, so is she but she was in disguise. I saw her put her wig on you see. It was Chinese food so she puts one specific piece of dim sum on my mum's plate. She looks at her dad and gives a little nod.  So it must be poison or something. I told my mum to pretend she was choking and drop to the floor. I jump shout over to the girls dad calling him a prick and all that blah blah blah. He is getting really worked up by this, so I call him a dickhead and he tries to come over to me, my entire family suddenly knows what has happened because dreams so he lets him come over to me, I punch him a few times headbutt him and then some of my cousins restrain him. He's seething, I'm shouting "YOU TRIED TO KILL MY MOTHER!". He pulls out a badge saying he's a cop and I'm screwed for assaulting him, I love this bit since it's me and my family my uncle says, "how? it's only us in here we can say what we like, 30 people against one man". The rest of my family doesn't want me hitting him but my uncle is just there letting me carry on but of course I've stopped. So we had to call the police, we make up a story, something about him being corrupt and we leave. My friends are restraining me as we walk out of the place. SO the girl I slept with, his daughter comes over looking sad and tells me she's sorry and didn't mean it, so I say "you're the last person I want to talk to" and she walks off in a huff.

Welcome to my dreams.
Offline Filler.

Re: RAWK dream thread (+18's only)
May 27, 2019, 04:33:33 am
Pretty sure this dream is about possibly going away this Thursday and spending the Saturday on a beach with family, scuppering all plans and visions in my head about where/what/when/how for the final that I've built into my head these last weeks... and watching it in a strange pub near bloody Wisbeech instead. Spelling etc possibly bad as is 4am.




Dream starts earlier but I was at a gathering in London.. away for the weekendlots of people from my past were there. It was nighttime and maybe near bedtime and in the room I was in, there was a very large empty bed Id left another room and people I was with were staying in there. The room was very large rectangularlit by a few lampshades and quite quiet and calming. It was late. 2am maybe. I left a record, a precious 2xLP gatefold of a band from California who were somehow friends of mine too on a protruding ledge somehow sticking over another bed at the other end of room. I could see it from my bed 35 ft away. On the table next to it were more records that Id collected back from people to take home bands and records unknown to me but valuable to me (others not so much).

Getting to the house was difficult it was high up and I remember passing a huge platform high up in the air made out the front of a building but with no glass in the windows just floating there on its side with holes all over it 100 ft in the air. I avoided walking on it as surely it would fall.

I walked over to the record and someone stirred in the bed it was my son wrapped up in white sheets. Oh hello!.. You OK? He went back to sleep.

Then above me I saw a young boy (12?) running up rocks with his legs caked in mud he also had to climb and not sure how he didnt slip. I was worried for him. I urged Sterling (my son) to look up. Oh yeah! He said. He carried on running and climbing rocks all round the room till he descended into a room of a space ship and climbed down a ladder he wanted to climb up another ladder but infront of it was an 8ft green plastic replica of a preying mantis in his way. I apologised and my son and I moved it away for him. There were other models there. Two space scientists thanked me. We wished him luck.

Next morning although it was 4pm, I had to catch a bus to get home. The bus stop was in the room, but the room had disappeared and so had all my records. All the people I was going home with were on the bus in the back seats. Wheres my record!? I panicked and ran into a huge empty building/warehouse sized space where the room was being reassembled and the relief seeing my record in the same place. I was certain someone had stolen it. The room was also a studio of a painter friend. Remembered the pile of other records and I put them all into a large circular box. How am I going to carry all this on my bike when the bus arrives. Will need to call my mum when I get there. But shell need to cook and will Dad go without? Annoyance worries.

Had to ask driver if he could hang on a while while I gathered them up. Panicked, but pleased that a young girl (5?) was sitting in the road infront of bus with driver shouting at her to get up and get out the way. By the time Id got things together the bus had gone. Was angry at first but the clock showed 4:05 and was supposed to leave at 3:45 so fair dos.

So I walked out the drive and into the streets with my box and shoulder bag. It was warm, peaceful, pleasant and dark. Walked onto a scaffolding ledge high up and heard a number of horn blasts of a ship. In the distance was a 40m wide cinema screen with Leonardo di Caprios face filling it. I looked at it for a while. It looked magical.

I was at total ease with my situation maybe Ill walk (hours long) maybe Ill just chill go to a park. Everyone is safe, Im OK Ill sort it eventually. I had no phone I think. I carried on walking but my next step was going to be on that floating ledge and strained to avoid itlost balance, span round and fell over a ledge 100ft in the air I hooked an arm round the last thing that could save me a broken white window frame but it was rotten and gave no resistance I heard a voice from a man sitting up thereNoooooo! He cried. I started plunging to certain death and kept plunging shit me please tell me this is a dream I kept falling faster SURELY this is a d..


WOAH!! Sat up in bed.
Offline MichaelA

Re: RAWK dream thread (+18's only)
May 28, 2019, 01:56:33 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on May 28, 2011, 12:04:21 pm
Not that weird mate, someone posted the other day about a wet dream he had and royhendo was in it. Now thats weird.

Turning up the heat on this one, Roy gives great hug. :wave
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: RAWK dream thread (+18's only)
August 5, 2019, 02:43:45 pm
Had the most weirdest dream, and i'm still trying to process it after waking up 6am this morning. So I was outside my school library from when I was a child, and Nicky Barmby slaps me on the arse while grinning. I then threw (what i assume) is a toy tiger at him. I then went home and played (with myself for some reason) a game of Scrabble.

We really need to stop losing Community Shields  ;D
Offline bradders1011

Re: RAWK dream thread (+18's only)
July 2, 2020, 09:35:48 am
Long, vivid Nytol dreams last night, but all I really remember is giving CPR to a kangaroo.
Offline AnfieldIron

Re: RAWK dream thread (+18's only)
July 2, 2020, 09:46:05 am
Had some odd ones recently.

One the other night I was jogging down the canal near Sandhills and I look up and see Steven Hawking speeding over the water in some boss modified chair with floats either side of his wheels, going about the speed of a jet ski.

Another one I dreamt I was commuting to America to work for the WWF every Monday morning and coming back every Friday, to work as a cleaner. Triple H was my manager and Booker T and Big Show were my colleagues. We all got a disciplinary cos the kitchen tiles in Vince McMahon's house weren't as clean as they liked, after which I was invited to a private party with Vince and all the CEOs and family and stuff, and they announced they were stopping doing as much wrestling and moving into the debt collection industry. Then for some reason, my t-shirt just disappeared, so I put like a duvet cover on as a cape, and I had to have this duvet cover casually around my neck to disguise the fact I had no shirt on cos I didnt want people to realise cos it was like a black-tie event. And I was holding this duvet cover up whilst trying to sip my pint.

Another involved a FaceTime with Les Dennis in regards to a brand new B&Q opening next to the ASDA just off Breck Rd. Trying to invite him down to help me choose flowers.

One I had a couple of months back involved me going swimming. Got to the baths, put my stuff in the locker and accidentally locked my key in there - so I rang Frasier Crane who drove down and spoke to the fella on the desk to lock pick his way in and get it. Then after swimming I found out that Steven Gerrard had re-signed for Liverpool - only this time he had 3 legs. So he was able to run with the ball and do kick-ups with the extra leg and no one could get near him, and scored about 6 goals a game.

And there was one where I was knocking about with Jurgen Klopp, and I was in the living room chatting with him, he had a pet budgie that would fly over to the bowl of crisps and worms, pick a few up and fly over to me and feed me with them just as we were casually chatting.
Offline bradders1011

Re: RAWK dream thread (+18's only)
Yesterday at 09:56:24 am
Had one last night where Liverpool dominated the European champions and all-round fascist irritants Real Madrid and the so-called best players in the world Mbappe and Bellingham didn't get a sniff against a kid from Northern Ireland and a gangly Dutch lad written off by Europe as not having it.
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

Re: RAWK dream thread (+18's only)
Today at 12:49:14 am
I'm usually shagging my ex from 18 years ago, or getting chased by werewolves.
My missus is normally in plane crashes ..
Offline Ah Fuck Christmas

Re: RAWK dream thread (+18's only)
Today at 01:25:23 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 12:49:14 am
I'm usually shagging my ex from 18 years ago, or getting chased by werewolves.
My missus is normally in plane crashes ..

So, like, all three together at the same time?

"I have had it with these motherfucking werewolves on this motherfucking plane! Wait, we're going down?

No, not you, love; yes, you..."
