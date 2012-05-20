Pretty sure this dream is about possibly going away this Thursday and spending the Saturday on a beach with family, scuppering all plans and visions in my head about where/what/when/how for the final that I've built into my head these last weeks... and watching it in a strange pub near bloody Wisbeech instead. Spelling etc possibly bad as is 4am.









Dream starts earlier but I was at a gathering in London.. away for the weekend lots of people from my past were there. It was nighttime and maybe near bedtime and in the room I was in, there was a very large empty bed Id left another room and people I was with were staying in there. The room was very large rectangular lit by a few lampshades and quite quiet and calming. It was late. 2am maybe. I left a record, a precious 2xLP gatefold of a band from California who were somehow friends of mine too on a protruding ledge somehow sticking over another bed at the other end of room. I could see it from my bed 35 ft away. On the table next to it were more records that Id collected back from people to take home bands and records unknown to me but valuable to me (others not so much).



Getting to the house was difficult it was high up and I remember passing a huge platform high up in the air made out the front of a building but with no glass in the windows just floating there on its side with holes all over it 100 ft in the air. I avoided walking on it as surely it would fall.



I walked over to the record and someone stirred in the bed it was my son wrapped up in white sheets. Oh hello!.. You OK? He went back to sleep.



Then above me I saw a young boy (12?) running up rocks with his legs caked in mud he also had to climb and not sure how he didnt slip. I was worried for him. I urged Sterling (my son) to look up. Oh yeah! He said. He carried on running and climbing rocks all round the room till he descended into a room of a space ship and climbed down a ladder he wanted to climb up another ladder but infront of it was an 8ft green plastic replica of a preying mantis in his way. I apologised and my son and I moved it away for him. There were other models there. Two space scientists thanked me. We wished him luck.



Next morning although it was 4pm, I had to catch a bus to get home. The bus stop was in the room, but the room had disappeared and so had all my records. All the people I was going home with were on the bus in the back seats. Wheres my record!? I panicked and ran into a huge empty building/warehouse sized space where the room was being reassembled and the relief seeing my record in the same place. I was certain someone had stolen it. The room was also a studio of a painter friend. Remembered the pile of other records and I put them all into a large circular box. How am I going to carry all this on my bike when the bus arrives. Will need to call my mum when I get there. But shell need to cook and will Dad go without? Annoyance worries.



Had to ask driver if he could hang on a while while I gathered them up. Panicked, but pleased that a young girl (5?) was sitting in the road infront of bus with driver shouting at her to get up and get out the way. By the time Id got things together the bus had gone. Was angry at first but the clock showed 4:05 and was supposed to leave at 3:45 so fair dos.



So I walked out the drive and into the streets with my box and shoulder bag. It was warm, peaceful, pleasant and dark. Walked onto a scaffolding ledge high up and heard a number of horn blasts of a ship. In the distance was a 40m wide cinema screen with Leonardo di Caprios face filling it. I looked at it for a while. It looked magical.



I was at total ease with my situation maybe Ill walk (hours long) maybe Ill just chill go to a park. Everyone is safe, Im OK Ill sort it eventually. I had no phone I think. I carried on walking but my next step was going to be on that floating ledge and strained to avoid it lost balance, span round and fell over a ledge 100ft in the air I hooked an arm round the last thing that could save me a broken white window frame but it was rotten and gave no resistance I heard a voice from a man sitting up there Noooooo! He cried. I started plunging to certain death and kept plunging shit me please tell me this is a dream I kept falling faster SURELY this is a d..





WOAH!! Sat up in bed.