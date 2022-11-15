« previous next »
When I said players that had flair, it wasn't limited to dribbling. Batistuta, Raul and Inzaghi scored some absolute worldies that most players could only dream about. And Raul nothing special? :o
Ronaldo was fecking amazing, along with Maradona and Ronaldhino my favourite players of all time.

Shit haircuts though  ;D

If Ronaldo stayed fit think more people would have him as the goat above messi and the greasy one.
^ Don't forget Smicer there too mate ;)
Talking of flair players, anyone mentioned Harry Kane? He's better than Bergkamp anyway.
Quote from: Lastrador on November 15, 2022, 09:18:49 pm
I would say you have a very narrow definition of what the word "flair" in football entitles. It is also about ingenuity and craftiness, which is something Raul excelled at with those chip finishes. In any case, Raul also had an exquisite touch and was an excellent dribbler and passer, which is why he still could do an excellent job playing deeper, when Madrid signed Ronaldo. So even on your own very narrow definition of "flair", you would be wrong.

When someone mention "flair", Raul is not the first player that comes to mind.

How would you rate him anyway, would he make top3 or even top5 of Real Madrid's best ever forwards?
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on November 14, 2022, 11:06:18 pm
Not sure Batistuta should get mentioned in the same sentence with Bergkamp and Ronaldo. Even Raul wasn't really that special. Inzaghi, Batistuta and Raul had no flair whatsoever.

But i understand, nostalgy sometimes does that to you.

To be honest, Gerd Muller had no flair at all ...
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on November 15, 2022, 10:31:28 pm
When someone mention "flair", Raul is not the first player that comes to mind.

How would you rate him anyway, would he make top3 or even top5 of Real Madrid's best ever forwards?

I'd say that he comes into the top 3, alongside Di Stefano and Puskas ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November 15, 2022, 10:39:16 pm
I'd say that he comes into the top 3, alongside Di Stefano and Puskas ...

Raul over Benzema and Ronaldo?
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on November 15, 2022, 10:31:28 pm
When someone mention "flair", Raul is not the first player that comes to mind.

How would you rate him anyway, would he make top3 or even top5 of Real Madrid's best ever forwards?
I would probably agree somewhat with that (although I do think he was one of the most inventive finishers of the last couple of decades). There's a big difference between that statement and saying he had no flair whatsoever though. The latter is just not true at all.

In the top 5 when you consider the entirety of his career and all the titles won. Sadly, he probably didn't reach his full potential due to Ronaldo's signing, and the whole galacticos shitshow. Still, a fantastic striker on his day.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on November 15, 2022, 10:43:14 pm
Raul over Benzema and Ronaldo?

Definitely. The real Ronaldo and Benzema should be in the conversation for the top 5, but Raul was such a great player, so he gets into the top 3 ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November 15, 2022, 11:27:44 pm
Definitely. The real Ronaldo and Benzema should be in the conversation for the top 5, but Raul was such a great player, so he gets into the top 3 ...

Not for me. Benzema is their best #9 ever. I'd even say he's the best #9 in La Liga's history, when you take into consideration the contribution, consistency and trophies.
Someone mention Flair..




Quote from: 4pool on November 16, 2022, 04:34:18 am
Someone mention Flair..
That's Richard Morgan Fliehr to you
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on November 15, 2022, 09:33:27 pm
Ronaldo was fecking amazing, along with Maradona and Ronaldhino my favourite players of all time.

Shit haircuts though  ;D

If Ronaldo stayed fit think more people would have him as the goat above messi and the greasy one.

Honestly it's not even close when it comes to Messi. He's so far ahead of everyone else.
Quote from: oojason on November 13, 2022, 08:11:26 pm
Well worth a watch...





'The Phenomenon: Ronaldo' - a 90 minute documentary on Brazilian great...

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001ffsj/the-phenomenon-ronaldo


Thought this was excellent, I normally find football documentaries dull but this was great, especially because of how open he was and the interviews with ex-teammates, opponents and doctors (though I wish they had more of his opponents talking about him). It was probably a good choice to focus on 1998-2002 narratively and it allowed them to talk about his injuries extensively but I was hoping they would do a bit post 2002 because he was still pretty great after that. What could have been though, he was an amazing player.
