When someone mention "flair", Raul is not the first player that comes to mind.



How would you rate him anyway, would he make top3 or even top5 of Real Madrid's best ever forwards?



I would probably agree somewhat with that (although I do think he was one of the most inventive finishers of the last couple of decades). There's a big difference between that statement and saying he had no flair whatsoever though. The latter is just not true at all.In the top 5 when you consider the entirety of his career and all the titles won. Sadly, he probably didn't reach his full potential due to Ronaldo's signing, and the whole galacticos shitshow. Still, a fantastic striker on his day.