Alright fellas ...Seems a small matter for starting a new thread but I'm fucking sick of shitty HDMI cables. I've had about 3 or 4 over the past 12 months and they all seem to fuck upThey always seem to work connecting to my PS3 but when I connect my laptop to the TV I have had to put a shoe next to the laptop and bend the cable in a certain way against the shoe in order for it to connect!ANYWAY! Can anyone vouch for a good HDMI cable I should get? I know they don't cost a lot but I'm getting sick of this shite.Cheeeers people