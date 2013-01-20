« previous next »
Author Topic: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4  (Read 6110 times)

Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #40 on: January 20, 2013, 04:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on January 20, 2013, 03:48:00 pm
Excellent series - really enjoyed last night's episodes. Good to see the development of certain characters. At long last, in the case of one of them.
The second of last nights episodes was particularly good. Liked how Kasper's breakdown was played out alongside his memories of childhood. I can stomach any amount of violence watching TV/films, but I found the scenes with Kasper (or 'Kenneth') and his father really, really uncomfortable to watch.
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #41 on: January 20, 2013, 05:16:14 pm »
Quote from: S on January 20, 2013, 04:24:23 pm
The second of last nights episodes was particularly good. Liked how Kasper's breakdown was played out alongside his memories of childhood. I can stomach any amount of violence watching TV/films, but I found the scenes with Kasper (or 'Kenneth') and his father really, really uncomfortable to watch.

Just adding spoiler, in case people haven't watched the episodes yet

Spoiler
You're spot on about the Kenneth scenes when he was a child. They managed to make it very uncomfortable viewing without showing anything explicitly. Very powerful stuff, very well written and acted. I'm glad to finally see Kasper move on. I find there's always a danger that characters become caricatures. I enjoyed seeing him get angry, I felt it was long overdue, and finally opening up to Katrine. Looking forward to seeing this develop further.

It was also interesting to see Birgitte's family life evolve. Thought the actress who plays Laura did a very good job at portraying mental health issues. I wasn't all that convinced that Birgitte would be so oblivious to her daughter's suffering, but I guess it adds a dimension to the Phillip-Cecile-Birgitte relationship.

Sad to see Amir go. Hope we'll see more of him.

[close]
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #42 on: January 20, 2013, 05:39:23 pm »
Just superb last night. Brilliant acting and writing all round.
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #43 on: January 21, 2013, 11:41:59 am »
With Boardwalk and Mad Men currently between series this fills a gap very nicely.

Missed series one but if the acting and stories were as good as the current episodes then it would be worth catching up on.

The characters have been developed through each episode and the Kasper/Katrine story should be very interesting now he has opened his past up to her.

All kinds of different characters in the various political parties which is just what you would expect and makes alliances that much harder to keep. Riveting stuff when you add on the personal problems going on in their private lives. Looking forward to the next two episodes.
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #44 on: January 21, 2013, 01:54:56 pm »
They're screening the final two episodes in an Edinburgh cinema at the start of February, and Sidse Babett Knudsen is going to be there for a Q+A. I missed out on tickets  :'(
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #45 on: January 23, 2013, 03:29:43 pm »
I`ve yet to see an unattractive woman in this. That redheaded secretary lass is gorgeous.
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #46 on: January 24, 2013, 01:19:30 pm »

It's excellent on every level.

Funny how some of those Danish words sound like Geordie slang. 'Hjem' is what the good folk of Northumberland say when they're talking about home. ie I'm off hjem.

Those vikings have a lot to answer for. 
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #47 on: January 26, 2013, 12:41:08 pm »
I've just caught up with last Saturday's episodes.

Spoiler
I can watch pretty much anything on TV without really feeling uncomfortable, but rape and paedophilia are definitely the exceptions. The scenes involving Kenneth and his father were very powerful.
[close]

Quote from: Anywhichwayucan on January 23, 2013, 03:29:43 pm
I`ve yet to see an unattractive woman in this. That redheaded secretary lass is gorgeous.

Damn right.
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #48 on: January 28, 2013, 01:11:06 pm »
Brilliant series - no drop in standards from season 1 at all.

Imagine the same thing over here; "Now then Mrs Thatcher, your sink seems to be blocked. What it needs is a damn good ramming with my Danish plunger..." 

Ugh! :o
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #49 on: February 5, 2013, 10:32:22 pm »
Fantastic series, wish it had been longer. Was I the only one who wanted to throttle Laugesen? Very strong end to the series, I wonder how long we'll have to wait for the third series. They're halfway through it in Denmark, I might just get in on DVD.

Good Sidse interview here - great to see her out of character.
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #50 on: February 7, 2013, 04:28:03 pm »
Really strong ending. Wasn't expecting the second series to be as good as the first but I think it was actually better. Particularly enjoyed how the personal/political strands of the plot joined up as a result of Laura's issues. Can anyone think of a single weak character? In most shows I watch there's usually one character whose scenes I'm not too keen on, but everyone from the Prime Minister to the 12 year old children are worth watching in Borgen.

Quote from: Bioluminescence on February  5, 2013, 10:32:22 pm
Was I the only one who wanted to throttle Laugesen? Very strong end to the series, I wonder how long we'll have to wait for the third series. They're halfway through it in Denmark, I might just get in on DVD.
They really couldn't have casted a better actor for the role of a tabloid editor. I too ended up really hating Laguesen by the end of the last two episodes.

It was about a year between series 1 and 2 on BBC Four. If it's gonna be the same again I'm opting for the DVD.
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #51 on: February 7, 2013, 05:53:50 pm »
Loves this series and excellent to see such a strong female character like Birgitte  :) as well as Katrine and Hanna . Like "S" above I really despised Laugesen and kept thinking that they must have been modelling his character on Kelvin Mackenzie!
 
Also read somewhere that this is going onto US tv but an english version as apparently the Americans dont do subtitles!!!
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #52 on: February 7, 2013, 06:55:40 pm »
Great programme.
Ironic that the US are making this when it is based around West Wing
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #53 on: February 7, 2013, 07:50:07 pm »
Quote from: bigal on February  7, 2013, 06:55:40 pm
Great programme.
Ironic that the US are making this when it is based around West Wing
I've never actually seen The West Wing, worth getting into?
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #54 on: February 7, 2013, 08:47:01 pm »
Quote from: S on February  7, 2013, 07:50:07 pm
I've never actually seen The West Wing, worth getting into?

Definitely mate.
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #55 on: February 7, 2013, 09:10:00 pm »
Quote from: S on February  7, 2013, 07:50:07 pm
I've never actually seen The West Wing, worth getting into?

Definitely. First 3 series just brilliant. Up with The Wire for me
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #56 on: February 7, 2013, 09:11:56 pm »
Quote from: S on February  7, 2013, 07:50:07 pm
I've never actually seen The West Wing, worth getting into?

Can only echo the others - it's an excellent series.
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #57 on: February 7, 2013, 10:17:08 pm »
A resounding yes, then! Cheers fellas, I'll give it a go.
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #58 on: February 17, 2013, 06:52:57 pm »
Confirmation that the third season of Borgen is going to air on the BBC...but not until 2014.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-21491904
« Reply #59 on: July 28, 2013, 12:33:57 pm »
Just downloaded Season 3. Brilliant quality and subtitled too. Can't wait to tear through it all.
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #60 on: July 28, 2013, 07:58:45 pm »
where did you download it from?
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #61 on: July 28, 2013, 09:34:25 pm »
I just got it from Pirate Bay mate.
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #62 on: August 2, 2013, 11:07:34 pm »
Just watched season 3 over the last few days, and it was very very good indeed.
The best season so far I reckon.

Though Adam Price the creator has said he reckons it might be the last one. :(
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #63 on: November 9, 2013, 07:36:18 pm »
Season 3 starts on BBC4 next Saturday.
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #64 on: November 9, 2013, 10:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November  9, 2013, 07:36:18 pm
Season 3 starts on BBC4 next Saturday.

Thank you, will have to put it on record as im away
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #65 on: November 11, 2013, 04:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November  9, 2013, 07:36:18 pm
Season 3 starts on BBC4 next Saturday.

Tak, for that.
Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #66 on: March 31, 2021, 11:25:20 am »
Im 10 years late ( and bump ) as only just discovered Borgen by accident . Id never heard of it

Have to say really enjoy it & trying to say to friends Im watching a Danish political drama on Netflix & its good doesnt really sound exciting lol

Im still only in series 1 so a long way to go yet

Re: Borgen - new Danish show on BBC4
« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:09:00 am »
New series on Netflix now!
