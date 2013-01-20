Really strong ending. Wasn't expecting the second series to be as good as the first but I think it was actually better. Particularly enjoyed how the personal/political strands of the plot joined up as a result of Laura's issues. Can anyone think of a single weak character? In most shows I watch there's usually one character whose scenes I'm not too keen on, but everyone from the Prime Minister to the 12 year old children are worth watching in Borgen.
Was I the only one who wanted to throttle Laugesen? Very strong end to the series, I wonder how long we'll have to wait for the third series. They're halfway through it in Denmark, I might just get in on DVD.
They really couldn't have casted a better actor for the role of a tabloid editor. I too ended up really hating Laguesen by the end of the last two episodes.
It was about a year between series 1 and 2 on BBC Four. If it's gonna be the same again I'm opting for the DVD.