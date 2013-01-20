Was I the only one who wanted to throttle Laugesen? Very strong end to the series, I wonder how long we'll have to wait for the third series. They're halfway through it in Denmark, I might just get in on DVD.



Really strong ending. Wasn't expecting the second series to be as good as the first but I think it was actually better. Particularly enjoyed how the personal/political strands of the plot joined up as a result of Laura's issues. Can anyone think of a single weak character? In most shows I watch there's usually one character whose scenes I'm not too keen on, but everyone from the Prime Minister to the 12 year old children are worth watching in Borgen.They really couldn't have casted a better actor for the role of a tabloid editor. I too ended up really hating Laguesen by the end of the last two episodes.It was about a year between series 1 and 2 on BBC Four. If it's gonna be the same again I'm opting for the DVD.