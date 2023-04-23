« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Adverts you actually like  (Read 41850 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Adverts you actually like
« Reply #280 on: April 23, 2023, 08:01:41 pm »
Can't link to it but watched our game on Optus and they had a betting advert at HT,at the end of it the bloke says "you're probably about to lose" or something close to that.

Wish I could link it as it rocketed right up my list of favourite adverts.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,644
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Adverts you actually like
« Reply #281 on: May 6, 2023, 11:47:47 pm »
The new Aldi advert taking the piss out of their court case with M&S over the caterpillar cakes. Made me laugh
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,456
Re: Adverts you actually like
« Reply #282 on: August 15, 2023, 01:33:21 pm »
The new AA advert makes me laugh

The Fella and his Son stood at their window watching a flaming meteorite hurtling through the sky and destroying their car.

"Better call the AA"

:)
Logged

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
Re: Adverts you actually like
« Reply #283 on: August 15, 2023, 05:32:43 pm »
All these diverse ads are well over the top , I was in hospital recently and an Asian nurse and Black nurse were saying the same.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,871
Re: Adverts you actually like
« Reply #284 on: August 15, 2023, 07:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on August 15, 2023, 05:32:43 pm
All these diverse ads are well over the top
.

What do you mean?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,426
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Adverts you actually like
« Reply #285 on: August 16, 2023, 04:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 15, 2023, 01:33:21 pm
The new AA advert makes me laugh

The Fella and his Son stood at their window watching a flaming meteorite hurtling through the sky and destroying their car.

"Better call the AA"

:)
Saw that for the first time yesterday.
Brilliant.  ;D
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,644
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Adverts you actually like
« Reply #286 on: August 21, 2023, 10:05:16 pm »
Not sure whether I like it, but just seen the Paddy Power ad taking the piss out of oil money/sports washing. Wasnt as cutting as some of theirs but better than nothing
« Last Edit: August 22, 2023, 02:46:56 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,994
Re: Adverts you actually like
« Reply #287 on: September 1, 2023, 08:10:23 pm »
The misheard lyrics thread in the Media and Arts forum reminded me of this, one of the best ads ever.

Those of a certain age will remember this and it will have totally fucked the song for them ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mxELSzay2lc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mxELSzay2lc</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline theredguy03

  • Put balls in his mouth and nearly choked
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
  • Coutinho- Used to be Man City's tormentor
Re: Adverts you actually like
« Reply #288 on: September 1, 2023, 08:53:34 pm »
From a few years ago but Honda with 'Impossible Dream' by Andy Williams. Perfection!
Logged
My favourite all time LFC player? Tough choice.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,541
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Adverts you actually like
« Reply #289 on: September 2, 2023, 10:22:32 am »
That Nivea one with the girl who develops an eating disorder, showing her through stages of her life.

Has me in bits.

Won't say I exactly like it (there is a happy ending), but it's a very good advert.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Adverts you actually like
« Reply #290 on: September 2, 2023, 01:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  2, 2023, 10:22:32 am
That Nivea one with the girl who develops an eating disorder, showing her through stages of her life.

Has me in bits.

Won't say I exactly like it (there is a happy ending), but it's a very good advert.

I was going to post this yesterday but I couldn't bring myself to do it after watching the longer version, it's heartbreaking & sent my fume to Everton levels
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Adverts you actually like
« Reply #291 on: Today at 01:13:09 am »
Range Rover | USA | 1988
« Last Edit: Today at 01:15:49 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 