Author Topic: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!  (Read 23946 times)

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!
« Reply #440 on: December 27, 2019, 12:14:02 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on December 27, 2019, 12:09:33 PM
Alright mate,leave it out. Got that off me Nan

Tell ye what,ill post some pics of me kids and ye can tell me how fucking ugly they are
Tis the season to be jolly, tra la la la la, la la la la . . . . .    :)
Online Alf

Re: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!
« Reply #441 on: December 27, 2019, 02:24:20 PM »
2 Nike T-shirts
1 pair of Levi's
Ted Baker shoes
Lounge Trousers
Champions of Europe DVD
Make Us Dream DVD
Adidas Tracksuit Top
LFC Plaque
6 Pairs of socks
Online Crimson

Re: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!
« Reply #442 on: December 28, 2019, 09:58:04 AM »
Socks
Boxers
Candy
New strap for my Garmin watch

..and this




 :lickin
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!
« Reply #443 on: December 28, 2019, 10:12:13 AM »
Quote from: Crimson on December 28, 2019, 09:58:04 AM
Socks
Boxers
Candy
New strap for my Garmin watch

..and this




 :lickin

New pair of hands, nice
Offline MerrycrRhistmassed

Re: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!
« Reply #444 on: December 28, 2019, 11:58:12 AM »
Quote from: Crimson on December 28, 2019, 09:58:04 AM
Socks
Boxers
Candy
New strap for my Garmin watch

..and this




 :lickin
What is that thing? I want one.

Got this little beauty. Apparently really good for feet. Oh, and a guitar.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!
« Reply #445 on: December 28, 2019, 12:38:29 PM »
Got a massive cold. Thanks Santa. :(
Offline .adam

Re: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!
« Reply #446 on: December 28, 2019, 01:13:23 PM »
Sous vide. Beef brisket has been on for about 30 hours so far :P
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!
« Reply #447 on: December 28, 2019, 04:40:18 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on December 27, 2019, 12:09:33 PM
Alright mate,leave it out. Got that off me Nan

Tell ye what,ill post some pics of me kids and ye can tell me how fucking ugly they are

Years ago whilst on holiday, me mam bought me a Liverpool jacket, I think it was from Turkey. It was one of those padded Dalgish type jackets in red white and green. Anyway from a distance it looked quite good and it was only on closer inspection that you could see it was a snide copy. The Liverpool badge was embroidered with 'You'll never ware alone'. The whole family was there and everyone was in stitches, she's never lived that one down.
 ;D     
Offline phonic

Re: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!
« Reply #448 on: December 28, 2019, 07:42:03 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 28, 2019, 04:40:18 PM
Years ago whilst on holiday, me mam bought me a Liverpool jacket, I think it was from Turkey. It was one of those padded Dalgish type jackets in red white and green. Anyway from a distance it looked quite good and it was only on closer inspection that you could see it was a snide copy. The Liverpool badge was embroidered with 'You'll never ware alone'. The whole family was there and everyone was in stitches, she's never lived that one down.
 ;D     

Haha! My Mum bought me a knock-off Liverpool shirt when I was younger, the Liverbird looked like a fucking chicken.
Offline Aaahhh that Xmas Pheel Good Factor!

Re: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!
« Reply #449 on: December 28, 2019, 09:28:23 PM »
These

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!
« Reply #450 on: December 28, 2019, 09:41:30 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 28, 2019, 04:40:18 PM
Years ago whilst on holiday, me mam bought me a Liverpool jacket, I think it was from Turkey. It was one of those padded Dalgish type jackets in red white and green. Anyway from a distance it looked quite good and it was only on closer inspection that you could see it was a snide copy. The Liverpool badge was embroidered with 'You'll never ware alone'. The whole family was there and everyone was in stitches, she's never lived that one down.
 ;D     
;D

Worked on the markets as a kid and my parents had a few shops so saw all the snide gear going. Saw that shirt i posted on my little brothers facebook and was like ''Fuck off that cant be real that ffs'' haha
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!
« Reply #451 on: December 28, 2019, 10:43:16 PM »
1200 thread Egyptian cotton sheets.

Like sleeping in hotel every night.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!
« Reply #452 on: December 28, 2019, 10:51:45 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on December 28, 2019, 09:41:30 PM
;D

Worked on the markets as a kid and my parents had a few shops so saw all the snide gear going. Saw that shirt i posted on my little brothers facebook and was like ''Fuck off that cant be real that ffs'' haha

My nan was Liverpool mad, she'd always have the match on the wireless on a Saturday afternoon. She didn't have two hapney's to rub together but from being very young and as long as I can remember, she was always buying me Liverpool hats and scarf's and other tacky souvenir's from Kirkby market. It was pretty much before any branding, Umbro had only just appeared on the scene, so there wasn't anything classed as snide then and the market was up for grabs so to speak. I remember her giving me a Radio City '77 European Cup final winners shirt, which I think was a freebee from the station. Probably the first 'genuine' product I received, and that was also from my nan was a Paris '81 European Cup Final replica Umbro Shirt. I treasured them and I don't know why but I've still kept them all, a nice reminder of a special person. A proper scouser and the funneist person I've ever met who propably passed away too young in her early 60s.     
Online Crimson

Re: So what did you receive for Crimbo? Post your Pressies here!
« Reply #453 on: Today at 08:36:28 AM »
Quote from: Aaahhh that Xmas Pheel Good Factor! on December 28, 2019, 09:28:23 PM
These

Got these for myself last year. Fits great and works perfectly when running. Flawless Bluetooth connection as well..
