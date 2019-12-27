



Worked on the markets as a kid and my parents had a few shops so saw all the snide gear going. Saw that shirt i posted on my little brothers facebook and was like ''Fuck off that cant be real that ffs'' haha



My nan was Liverpool mad, she'd always have the match on the wireless on a Saturday afternoon. She didn't have two hapney's to rub together but from being very young and as long as I can remember, she was always buying me Liverpool hats and scarf's and other tacky souvenir's from Kirkby market. It was pretty much before any branding, Umbro had only just appeared on the scene, so there wasn't anything classed as snide then and the market was up for grabs so to speak. I remember her giving me a Radio City '77 European Cup final winners shirt, which I think was a freebee from the station. Probably the first 'genuine' product I received, and that was also from my nan was a Paris '81 European Cup Final replica Umbro Shirt. I treasured them and I don't know why but I've still kept them all, a nice reminder of a special person. A proper scouser and the funneist person I've ever met who propably passed away too young in her early 60s.