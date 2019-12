So a flying jacket?



Paul was it you that received tickets for a night with Kevin Keegan? How was it?



Yes that was me. I went with my Dad and the gig was at Newcastle City Hall, February 6th earlier this year. There were 3 of them on the stage, Kevin Keegan, Shay Given (ex Newcastle Goalkeeper) and some Talk Sport presenter, I forget his name.The show, for an hour Keegan was talking about his career in football from the 1st club he played for till the last and also all the jobs he's had in management. After an hour there was a 20 minute interval then on they came again for an hour Q and A's and of course the locals were interested in what he had to say about Mike Ashley and it was the first / the only time I have heard Kevin Keegan swear . . . . he wasn't in the same League as Shay Given though. Shay Given called Mike Ashley all the fat c*nts under the sun and the few thousand inside the City Hall were cheering like Shearer had just put 6 goals in the back of the Mackems net.Both myself and my Da enjoyed the evening and we were just saying yesterday that the same kinda thing is going on again in January and we are going to see if there are tickets left. This time it is Peter Beardsley and Micky Quinn. https://academymusicgroup.com/o2cityhallnewcastle/events/1280524/newcastle-legends-conversation-ft-peter-beardlsey-micky-quinn-host-perry-groves