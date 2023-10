I take it you've got his new LP? I'm loving it.



For those who haven't heard Pale Jay:Bewilderment, give it a listen. It's cool.



Yeah mate, its a lovely album. The instrumentals just been released so thats what reminded to post them. He reminds me of a guy called Duke from a few years back who inturn reminded me of Marvin Gaye on 'Got To Give It Up' and then we come to the music which to me sounds like an album The Alchemist would produce