Author Topic: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #600 on: March 17, 2022, 11:47:06 pm »
Allen Toussaint-On Your Way Down

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yV-bFdf6yu8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yV-bFdf6yu8</a>

Little Feat-On Your Way Down (Live, 1973)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dq09G__KjsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dq09G__KjsQ</a>

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #601 on: March 19, 2022, 02:02:26 pm »
  Gino Parks - For This I Thank You
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JCWirh133FA&amp;ab_channel=bricomaligno" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JCWirh133FA&amp;ab_channel=bricomaligno</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #602 on: March 19, 2022, 02:23:49 pm »
Jack Whites done a version of this

  Little Willie John - I'm Shakin'
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qWRjus3end4&amp;ab_channel=RoverTCB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qWRjus3end4&amp;ab_channel=RoverTCB</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #603 on: March 19, 2022, 02:30:35 pm »
  Little Anthony And The Imperials - Gonna Fix You Good (Every Time You're Bad)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7Y-wkwaRl9Y&amp;ab_channel=bricomaligno" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7Y-wkwaRl9Y&amp;ab_channel=bricomaligno</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #604 on: March 19, 2022, 02:50:30 pm »
  Jimmy "Soul" Clark - I Blew A Good Thing
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bHAbdUtgIbw&amp;ab_channel=nic%EA%9D%8Fcho" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bHAbdUtgIbw&amp;ab_channel=nic%EA%9D%8Fcho</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #605 on: March 19, 2022, 03:44:31 pm »
  Curtis Green - I Just Gotta Get Down
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DhoxCvS67E4&amp;ab_channel=gmercado" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DhoxCvS67E4&amp;ab_channel=gmercado</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #606 on: March 19, 2022, 04:00:08 pm »
  The Horace Family - God Will Dry My Weeping Eyes
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NZr8p24dsk8&amp;ab_channel=FunkSessions" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NZr8p24dsk8&amp;ab_channel=FunkSessions</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #607 on: March 25, 2022, 12:49:39 pm »
  Tinariwen - Amassakoul N Tenere   
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Q2eT9LqvHJg&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Q2eT9LqvHJg&amp;feature=share</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #608 on: March 25, 2022, 01:06:12 pm »
  ILL Considered - Knuckles
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/hjCLc9TkvSY&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/hjCLc9TkvSY&amp;feature=share</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #609 on: March 25, 2022, 02:32:01 pm »
  Arooj Aftab - Saans Lo                                     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IPyG9WEe1vk&amp;list=PLgxqT2ynqZkmbrOWmqcJmygmzsJj_I6u2&amp;index=6&amp;ab_channel=AroojAftab-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IPyG9WEe1vk&amp;list=PLgxqT2ynqZkmbrOWmqcJmygmzsJj_I6u2&amp;index=6&amp;ab_channel=AroojAftab-Topic</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #610 on: March 25, 2022, 02:38:00 pm »
  Arooj Aftab - Baghon Main Pade Jhoole                               
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QwXiDFJ8nvE&amp;ab_channel=AroojAftab-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QwXiDFJ8nvE&amp;ab_channel=AroojAftab-Topic</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #611 on: March 25, 2022, 02:42:20 pm »
  Julius Rodriguez - Gift Of The Moon
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OtUAmRWvUT8&amp;ab_channel=JuliusRodriguezVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OtUAmRWvUT8&amp;ab_channel=JuliusRodriguezVEVO</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #612 on: March 25, 2022, 03:00:18 pm »
  Wayne Davis - "... One Last Thing!"
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W9gkFKmE01s&amp;ab_channel=WayneDavis-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W9gkFKmE01s&amp;ab_channel=WayneDavis-Topic</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #613 on: March 25, 2022, 03:07:14 pm »
  The Lamp Sisters - No Cure For The Blues
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x32TNyBc2Zs&amp;ab_channel=bricomaligno" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x32TNyBc2Zs&amp;ab_channel=bricomaligno</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #614 on: March 25, 2022, 03:12:50 pm »
  Eddie Holland - Candy To Me
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q36iWBFbwrQ&amp;ab_channel=EddieHolland-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q36iWBFbwrQ&amp;ab_channel=EddieHolland-Topic</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #615 on: March 25, 2022, 03:24:55 pm »
  Branko Mataja - Susti Bagrem Beli
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QyfUZ0G0aLI&amp;ab_channel=BrankoMataja-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QyfUZ0G0aLI&amp;ab_channel=BrankoMataja-Topic</a>

  Branko Mataja - Cija Li Je Livada
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OTHfqOMek7g&amp;ab_channel=BrankoMataja-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OTHfqOMek7g&amp;ab_channel=BrankoMataja-Topic</a>
Offline John C

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #616 on: March 27, 2022, 10:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March  3, 2022, 10:18:23 pm
  Sturgill Simpson - Played Out

I'm not a country fan at all, but Sturgill's Breakers Roar is a cracking all round string tune :)
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #617 on: March 28, 2022, 08:17:32 am »
Quote from: John C on March 27, 2022, 10:18:55 pm
I'm not a country  fan at all, but Sturgill's Breakers Roar is a cracking all round string tune :)
Im sure youre going soft

Quote from: John C on December 19, 2020, 09:53:12 pm
^ ^
If you like a bit of that you may like a bit of this
v v

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5eqpt8VDdX4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5eqpt8VDdX4</a>
Ya daft arl bastard ;D
Offline afc turkish

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #618 on: March 28, 2022, 08:12:09 pm »
Maybe not strictly within the thread context, but one from the days of yoof...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mu7ZjBVYCsM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mu7ZjBVYCsM</a>
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 12:59:28 am »
Quote from: John C on March 27, 2022, 10:18:55 pm
I'm not a country fan at all, but Sturgill's Breakers Roar is a cracking all round string tune :)


Country music really is a funny thing, I sometimes watch (for as long as I can stand it) those country awards shows and the whole thing seems to come from another planet. That said, throughout my life the occasional country (true country, not Americana type or new) song gets though and it can be powerful stuff, Johnny Cash, Glenn Campbell, even some modern stuff. The clip below is pure corn but just listen to how well played it is and the sentiment is pure cheese whilst being about as deep as you can get (and yes, I'm getting soft). It's a strange, alien world.

Alison Krauss Vince Gill Tryin' to get over you


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y6uXmjquWkA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y6uXmjquWkA</a>

And, back on track but staying on theme

Otis Clay-Tryin' to live my life without you

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5ZD8o9W9etI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5ZD8o9W9etI</a>
Offline elbow

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
« Reply #620 on: Today at 03:59:10 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iQXId-I7IlQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iQXId-I7IlQ</a>[/font]


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s4sx2LdYOhQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s4sx2LdYOhQ</a>[/font]
