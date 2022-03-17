I'm not a country fan at all, but Sturgill's Breakers Roar is a cracking all round string tune



Alison Krauss Vince Gill Tryin' to get over you



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y6uXmjquWkA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y6uXmjquWkA</a>

And, back on track but staying on theme

Otis Clay-Tryin' to live my life without you

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5ZD8o9W9etI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5ZD8o9W9etI</a>

Country music really is a funny thing, I sometimes watch (for as long as I can stand it) those country awards shows and the whole thing seems to come from another planet. That said, throughout my life the occasional country (true country, not Americana type or new) song gets though and it can be powerful stuff, Johnny Cash, Glenn Campbell, even some modern stuff. The clip below is pure corn but just listen to how well played it is and the sentiment is pure cheese whilst being about as deep as you can get (and yes, I'm getting soft). It's a strange, alien world.