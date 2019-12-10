« previous next »
The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread

Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
Reply #320 on: December 10, 2019, 02:48:25 AM
  Bloodstone - Something
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zX5cFmbSKbY&amp;feature=emb_logo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zX5cFmbSKbY&amp;feature=emb_logo</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
Reply #321 on: December 11, 2019, 01:09:11 AM
  The Mystic Moods Orchestra - Universal Mind                           
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/utcNkoZdXIs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/utcNkoZdXIs</a>

  The Mystic Moods Orchestra - The First Day Of Forever                           
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JzDVniuJrbM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JzDVniuJrbM</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
Reply #322 on: December 11, 2019, 01:26:33 AM
  Tony Ashley - I Can't Put You Down                   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8_YCfdvZngE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8_YCfdvZngE</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
Reply #323 on: December 11, 2019, 01:32:15 AM
  Bettye Swann - I'm Just Living A Lie                           
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iAC3W_vpXiY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iAC3W_vpXiY</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
Reply #324 on: December 11, 2019, 01:49:56 AM
  Universal Robot Band - Barely Breaking Even                           
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1E4q7LuUoH4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1E4q7LuUoH4</a>
Re: The Way Ya Arl Fella Used to Dress Music Thread AKA The Crate Digger Thread
Reply #325 on: Today at 02:00:44 AM
  Bobby Rush - Chicken Heads                             
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e_dhUoFQaeE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e_dhUoFQaeE</a>
