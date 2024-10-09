« previous next »
Author Topic: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.  (Read 337697 times)

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3560 on: October 9, 2024, 04:10:18 pm »
I though this is kinda cool... "Crawler-Transporter Reaches 2,500 Miles at NASA's Kennedy Space Center"
https://scitechdaily.com/epic-journey-nasas-titan-crawler-makes-history-ahead-of-artemis-ii-launch/
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3561 on: October 13, 2024, 01:33:03 pm »
OMFG

The they  just caught a spaceship.  That is incredible
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3562 on: October 13, 2024, 01:49:43 pm »
Something special that and a game changer.

Pity that gobshite Musk, has his mucky little hands are all over it.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3563 on: October 13, 2024, 01:51:36 pm »
It looked so..easy. Incredible
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3564 on: October 13, 2024, 02:05:58 pm »
Incredible sight. Lets do another test with musk on board.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3565 on: October 13, 2024, 03:36:27 pm »
That was incredible

2500km/h to 0 controlled that accurately and remotely is up there in the history of rocket science. Up there with Apollo
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3566 on: October 13, 2024, 03:40:46 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on October 13, 2024, 02:05:58 pm
Incredible sight. Lets do another test with musk on board.

I'd rather he stand out there and see if he can catch it himself.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3567 on: October 13, 2024, 03:45:14 pm »
Wow! That was incredible.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3568 on: October 13, 2024, 04:59:39 pm »
Literally next-level shit! A new chapter for human spaceflight indeed. Good on Musk! (The technical aspect)
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3569 on: October 13, 2024, 05:52:49 pm »
Tinged with a bit of trepidation with how much of a bellend Musk is but what SpaceX have achieved today has been incredible and part of all the work and learning from the failed launches that were criticised hugely by some on here.

The ship successfully completed its soft landing on water as well followed quickly by a RUD
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3570 on: October 14, 2024, 04:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 13, 2024, 05:52:49 pm
Tinged with a bit of trepidation with how much of a bellend Musk is but what SpaceX have achieved today has been incredible and part of all the work and learning from the failed launches that were criticised hugely by some on here.

The ship successfully completed its soft landing on water as well followed quickly by a RUD

I really do wish anyone but Musk was involved with SpaceX!
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3571 on: Today at 05:46:25 am »
Quote from: filopastry on October 14, 2024, 04:22:26 pm
I really do wish anyone but Musk was involved with SpaceX!
Thing is though, that's a certain impossibility... There are a handful people in history that take big risks and affect the fate of humanity, for good or bad, because they are proper bellends. Society is not prepared to counteract them effectively, and they find a way to do incredible things (again, good or bad). Elon is one of those twats that will be knwon for the advances he made for humanity rather than his stench...

At least the progress he makes is on the side of good... for now...
