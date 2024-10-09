I really do wish anyone but Musk was involved with SpaceX!



Thing is though, that's a certain impossibility... There are a handful people in history that take big risks and affect the fate of humanity, for good or bad, because they are proper bellends. Society is not prepared to counteract them effectively, and they find a way to do incredible things (again, good or bad). Elon is one of those twats that will be knwon for the advances he made for humanity rather than his stench...At least the progress he makes is on the side of good... for now...