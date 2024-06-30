« previous next »
Author Topic: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.  (Read 330649 times)

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3520 on: June 30, 2024, 08:44:32 pm »
well at least the engine works.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3521 on: July 1, 2024, 07:32:27 am »
That was absolute insanity. How could that ever have happened ?
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3522 on: July 1, 2024, 07:35:41 am »
I dont know Foreignese but i reckon that translated as “that was your fault”.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3523 on: July 1, 2024, 04:50:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  1, 2024, 07:32:27 am
That was absolute insanity. How could that ever have happened ?
That's what I was thinking too... Maybe they forgot to bolt down the rocket? ;D

Hate to say it, but that had happened before (Lockheed Martin NOAA sattelite):


Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3524 on: July 1, 2024, 04:52:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on July  1, 2024, 07:35:41 am
I dont know Foreignese but i reckon that translated as that was your fault.

"I hear the Koreans are hiring"
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3525 on: July 2, 2024, 03:20:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  1, 2024, 07:32:27 am
That was absolute insanity. How could that ever have happened ?
The Chinese yet again showing they are better at everything. Premature ejaculation you say..
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3526 on: July 20, 2024, 01:03:03 pm »
So curiosity drove over a rock, it broke open and revealed Sulphur crystals inside it wow!

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3527 on: July 22, 2024, 05:30:15 pm »
https://gizmodo.com/scientists-shocked-by-electric-rocks-producing-oxygen-in-deep-ocean-2000476992

So if rocks are producing oxygen here, is there a reason for them not to be doing it on other planets?
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3528 on: July 22, 2024, 05:54:07 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 22, 2024, 05:30:15 pm
https://gizmodo.com/scientists-shocked-by-electric-rocks-producing-oxygen-in-deep-ocean-2000476992

So if rocks are producing oxygen here, is there a reason for them not to be doing it on other planets?
Lack of water for one.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3529 on: July 22, 2024, 07:59:36 pm »
Fuck NASA! Cancelling VIPER remains a big mistake! What does the agency stand for nowadays?! To cancel a mission because its too expensive is done for one purpose only - save cost to keep federal employees employed. And then what? Lets not do anything at all and keep the salaries flowing, the budget will be all predictable and on the spot, eh?

Rant over. But with these temps and management styles, China and India will have bases on the moon way before the US can manage to land again
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3530 on: August 1, 2024, 09:06:47 pm »
Or the US Government could stop handing that shit Musk so much money and give a bit more to NASA instead.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3531 on: August 1, 2024, 10:20:32 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on August  1, 2024, 09:06:47 pm
Or the US Government could stop handing that shit Musk so much money and give a bit more to NASA instead.
That would make things even worse. NASA has 10 centers, 9 of which are staffed with federal employees. They are very inefficient; that has been known for the good part of the last 25 years. Stiil, NASA wan't to distribute the work more equally and gave Goddard a lot of the beyond Earth and Deep Space missions. The result - large cost overruns. James Webb Space Telescope, originally projected to cost <$1b ended up >$10b. Wait for the Artemis to really kick in and see the cost overrun from Marshall, JSC, Stennis, Ames... The overrun will be in the multiple billions range, mark my words! All due to the good ol' communist rule - "I know I have a job tomorrow, whether or not I do a good job today". Historically, the only (reasonable) exception has been JPL, which is FFRDC (contractors to NASA); they have been the most efficient NASA center in terms of mission cost. But even they can't compare to Musk's SpaceX, they're not even close. Yet NASA shifts work away from JPL and toward the other NASA centers. Why? Strong congresmen from states where the centers are, which is why they were built in there in the first place.

NASA has no nation-wide planning capability and is ran by incompetent people. But what can I say when I see who were vying for president...
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3532 on: August 1, 2024, 11:05:22 pm »
How much are NASA hamstrung by politicians looking to maintain jobs in their areas, and how much is down to them being willing stooges?

I mean, the technology behind SLS might be proven and reliable, but it's also comparatively ancient - pushing 50 years old.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3533 on: August 2, 2024, 05:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August  1, 2024, 11:05:22 pm
How much are NASA hamstrung by politicians looking to maintain jobs in their areas, and how much is down to them being willing stooges?

I mean, the technology behind SLS might be proven and reliable, but it's also comparatively ancient - pushing 50 years old.
Spot on question, the answer to which hasn't been clear in decades. Except nowadays maybe, Bill Nelson is a liar (factually proven), and Nicky Fox is a short-sighted stooge that can't see farther than her nose. The entire institution (and there is no difference with other government entities) is full of "managers", but there is no leader, there is no vision.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3534 on: August 2, 2024, 08:46:19 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on August  2, 2024, 05:21:01 pm
Spot on question, the answer to which hasn't been clear in decades. Except nowadays maybe, Bill Nelson is a liar (factually proven), and Nicky Fox is a short-sighted stooge that can't see farther than her nose. The entire institution (and there is no difference with other government entities) is full of "managers", but there is no leader, there is no vision.

So it's likely a recent occurrence then.

I've said before that NASA doesn't really have a choice but to funnel development money to Space X though; NASA are expected to produce a vehicle that will work right first time, every time. The politicians would go beserk if NASA followed the Space X route of R&D, "launch and boom"!

That seems to be an issue faced by most space agencies, though.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3535 on: August 2, 2024, 10:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August  2, 2024, 08:46:19 pm
So it's likely a recent occurrence then.

I've said before that NASA doesn't really have a choice but to funnel development money to Space X though; NASA are expected to produce a vehicle that will work right first time, every time. The politicians would go beserk if NASA followed the Space X route of R&D, "launch and boom"!

That seems to be an issue faced by most space agencies, though.
It's an interesting point, but I think that the choice to work with commercial companies has been made long ago. The Artemis program highlights that. It has a roadmap with which company brings what capability. The NASA goal is not just to go to the moon, NASA is laying the foundations of a entire lunar economy. That's where most of the current development money are going. In addition to SpaceX and Blue Origin, the list of companies include Intuitive Machines, Astrobotics, Honeybee, Redwire, GITAI, ICON, and quite a few others. One brings energy, another communication, mobility, characterization, prospecting, 3D-printing of regolith, etc... Seeding an entire economy sector takes a lot of money.

That's recent, and maybe that's what channels the thinking at the top of NASA. But saving a few bucks won't buy you a luxury car. All that Mars Saple Return program cut will probably result in few $100m savings, or none at all (may even turn out to be more costly), and the VIPER cancellation will save $83m (tons of the cost is either spent or obligated). Let's spend it all on the Artemis program, all at once! The overhead cost per peson at a NASA center is well over 1/3 of a million, so $87m is roughly the full cost of ~250 people. The number of people laid off at JPL in February was ~600 (excluding contractors). So that's the cost scale we are talking about. That's why I'm pissed about the cancellations, even though Ihave no relationship with APL (VIPER). It's plain stupid. NASA is playing chess with Congress, forcing them to increase the budget and refund VIPER, but that doesn't endear NASA to Congress, I'm sure.

As for the other space agencies, The Chinese one is doing just fine.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3536 on: August 3, 2024, 10:00:12 am »
I was actually going to add China as the one caveat - but I imagine there are serious penalties working in that space agency when things go wrong, like accidentally launches during test firings. ;)

But I guess the key to Artemis isn't so much SLS as it is Orion. Once Starship is up and running, there'll be big questions asked as to whether NASA needs SLS at all. NASA will doubtless argue it is key to the Lunar Gateway and beyond, but they'll face tough questions as to why all this can't be done with Starship. Likely from the very politicians who are propping the whole thing up as a jobs' programme.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3537 on: August 3, 2024, 06:44:25 pm »
Has anyone ever heard of penalties dished out for failure in China?!...   ;D

SpaceX is in the plan and are very much counted on. But NASA wants an alternative, which makes sense.

But it's not just the rockets that can get astronaughts to the moon, there is so much more... Below is a screenshot from a webinar showing the companies involved in the building the lunar infrastructure and economy. Theis is current, but the players might change in time. So many companies are popping out and everyone wants a piece of the pie.

(Sorry for the poor image quality)
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3538 on: August 12, 2024, 08:06:24 pm »


Quote
Scientists have discovered a reservoir of liquid water on Mars - deep in the rocky outer crust of the planet.

The findings come from a new analysis of data from Nasas Mars Insight Lander, which touched down on the planet back in 2018.

The lander carried a seismometer, which recorded four years' of vibrations - Mars quakes - from deep inside the Red Planet.

Analysing those quakes - and exactly how the the planet moves - revealed "seismic signals" of liquid water.

While there is water frozen at the Martian poles and evidence of vapour in the atmosphere, this is the first time liquid water has been found on the planet.

The findings are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Insight's scientific mission ended in December 2022, after the lander sat quietly listening to "the pulse of Mars" for four years.

In that time, the probe recorded more than 1,319 quakes.

By measuring how fast seismic waves travel, scientists have worked out what material they are most likely to be moving through.

"These are actually the same techniques we use to prospect for water on Earth, or to look for oil and gas," explained Prof Michael Manga, from the University of California, Berkeley, who was involved in the research.

The analysis revealed reservoirs of water at depths of about six to 12 miles (10 to 20km) in the Martian crust.

Understanding the Martian water cycle is critical for understanding the evolution of the climate, surface and interior, said lead researcher Dr Vashan Wright, from UC San Diegos Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Prof Manga added that water was "the most important molecule in shaping the evolution of a planet". This finding, he said, answers a big question of "where did all the Martian water go?".

Studies of the surface of Mars - with its channels and ripples - show that, in ancient times, there were rivers and lakes on the planet.

But for three billion years, it has been a desert.

Some of that water was lost to space when Mars lost its atmosphere. But, said Prof Manga, here on Earth, "much of our water is underground and there's no reason for that not to be the case on Mars too".

The Insight probe was only able to record directly from the crust beneath its feet, but the researchers expect that there will be similar reservoirs across the planet. If that is the case, they estimate that there is enough liquid water on Mars to form a layer across the surface that would be more than half a mile deep.

However, they point out, the location of this Martian groundwater is not good news for billionaires with Mars colonisation plans who might want to tap into it.

"It's sequestered 10-20km deep in the crust," explained Prof Manga.

"Drilling a hole 10km deep on Mars - even for [Elon] Musk - would be difficult," he told BBC News.

The discovery could also point to another target for the ongoing search for evidence of life on Mars.

"Without liquid water, you don't have life," said Prof Manga. "So if there are habitable environments on Mars, those may be now deep underground."
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3539 on: Today at 07:34:36 pm »
Absolute disaster for Boeing.

First they get utterly condemned for work on the SLS and now they cant even get astronaughts back without a Space X flight. 

Very very bad times for Boeing
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 08:21:28 pm »
Poor astronaughts... Imagine being sent to a boot camp for two weeks and you end up there for six months...
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 09:01:47 pm »
This is what happens when the suits put profit before quality. John Oliver tore them to shreds a few months ago.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 09:21:37 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:21:28 pm
Poor astronaughts... Imagine being sent to a boot camp for two weeks and you end up there for six months...


Be awesome, think of all the overtime  ;D
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 10:10:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 12, 2024, 08:06:24 pm


Those oxygen producing rocks (above) might be there :D
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 10:12:47 pm »


Quite impressive to see the development of the raptor engine for starship. The raptor 3 is so compact and well contained and simplified.

Farawayred, I know youd raised concerns about the reliability of the raptors, I hope that the rate of development means its not a problem
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 10:54:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:12:47 pm

Quite impressive to see the development of the raptor engine for starship. The raptor 3 is so compact and well contained and simplified.

Farawayred, I know youd raised concerns about the reliability of the raptors, I hope that the rate of development means its not a problem
My concern was early on in the game, but Musk powered through the issue quite impressively. It wasn't about engine issues, per se, but the shoving of problems under the rug or downplaying them at the least. Musk is a brand maker and knows how to play the game. The SpaceX achievements are astonishing!

Having said that, the image of the Raptor 3 is a mit misleading, isn't it? (Game on!) I believe that the ducts and wirings that you see in the other two engines are not shown to raise the stakes in the publicity game. :) It's still an improvement over Raptor 2, especially with that high-conductance curved duct at the front, mind. Small visual differences may result in large performance gains.
