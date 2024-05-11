« previous next »
Offline bradders1011

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3480 on: May 11, 2024, 12:51:19 am »
First time ever seeing it myself too, just outside Bolton.
Online Red Beret

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3481 on: May 11, 2024, 01:02:07 am »
I only got some static green blobs floating in the sky. I'm kinda jealous. Looks amazing in some photos in London, all purple shard like structures. :(
Offline farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3482 on: May 11, 2024, 01:04:24 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 11, 2024, 01:02:07 am
I only got some static green blobs floating in the sky. I'm kinda jealous. Looks amazing in some photos in London, all purple shard like structures. :(
Chin up! Even thats infinitely more than Ive ever seen
Online Red Beret

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3483 on: May 11, 2024, 01:06:33 am »
Quote from: farawayred on May 11, 2024, 01:04:24 am
Chin up! Even thats infinitely more than Ive ever seen

First time for me as well. Lucky I just happened to be up tonight! I went over to Prince's Park as it has no lights, but overall the light pollution in Liverpool is pretty bad. That's why I'm jealous of the London pictures!
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3484 on: May 11, 2024, 01:44:50 am »
Got a decent enough sight of it. My phone camera is shite though. Some pics from mates the other side of Belfast are incredible
Offline farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3485 on: May 11, 2024, 02:33:23 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 11, 2024, 01:06:33 am
First time for me as well. Lucky I just happened to be up tonight! I went over to Prince's Park as it has no lights, but overall the light pollution in Liverpool is pretty bad. That's why I'm jealous of the London pictures!
Well, I won't see shit in California... So,I'm envious even of your experience. ;D
Online Red Beret

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3486 on: May 11, 2024, 07:28:08 am »
Quote from: farawayred on May 11, 2024, 02:33:23 am
Well, I won't see shit in California... So,I'm envious even of your experience. ;D

My buddy in Colorado just posted a video. There was talk of it being visible in Alabama  :o 😅
Offline farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3487 on: May 11, 2024, 06:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 11, 2024, 07:28:08 am
My buddy in Colorado just posted a video. There was talk of it being visible in Alabama  :o 😅
Even in Florida. But California is at the wrong diagonal of the aurora footprint.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3488 on: May 11, 2024, 07:09:24 pm »
Everyone should be able to see it tonight as well, turns your cameras to night setting to take a picture.  :D
Offline farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3489 on: May 11, 2024, 07:41:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May 11, 2024, 07:09:24 pm
Everyone should be able to see it tonight as well, turns your cameras to night setting to take a picture.  :D
On digital cameras, go with a lens that has the maximum aperture opening (F1.2-F1.4). If you don't have anything in the background other than the lights (lake, buildings, etc.) that would work. If you do and care about that, go one click up for better sharpness. I use a prime 50mm NIKKOR F1.2 lens, the next f-stop is F2.0. If you do have other lights in the background, make sure they are less bright than the aurora. Set your ISO to the maximum level that you could accept noise. ISO 800 or 1600 would probably be the maximum I'd go with on my Nikon D750. That should be a good starting point. Use a timer! Put your camera on a tripod, or stabilize it (when I hike, I always find a backpack, a jacket, or something else to put underneath; works great with a timer. Shoot in RAW image format! This can gain you extra 2-3 clicks when you post-process the image before exporting a JPG in case the image is too dark. Play with the exposure time. I usually like longer exposures to improve noise reduction; two clicks up on exposure with two clicks down in ISO works for me.

These are individual preferences, not a professional advice, and those preferences may differ from a person to person. There are a few professional photographers among us who can weigh in with better advice if they venture in this thread. There is a nature thread and "best picture you've taken" thread where they linger. :)

Play with the settings and enjoy!
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3490 on: May 11, 2024, 07:48:11 pm »
Thanks for the advice, farawayred.  ;D
Offline Ben S

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3491 on: May 12, 2024, 12:29:48 am »
Too cloudy tonight.  Took a little drive to Delamere to try and escape the light pollution a bit but just a slight glow.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3492 on: May 14, 2024, 05:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 11, 2024, 01:44:50 am
Got a decent enough sight of it. My phone camera is shite though. Some pics from mates the other side of Belfast are incredible

Went out to look on Sunday night to no avail.

However I did discover my phone has a night setting on the camera. Would've been useful on Saturday  :butt
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3493 on: June 1, 2024, 10:19:31 pm »
What's going on with the Starliner? Another launch abandoned today, this time moments before take off.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3494 on: June 2, 2024, 01:09:50 pm »
Musk has said they have no real answer to the loss of thermal protection tiles on starship.

This seems a hugely limiting factor in its future to me! A single point of failure that you have no answer to is bad!
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3495 on: June 2, 2024, 01:16:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  2, 2024, 01:09:50 pm
Musk has said they have no real answer to the loss of thermal protection tiles on starship.

This seems a hugely limiting factor in its future to me! A single point of failure that you have no answer to is bad!

Like Musk cares :D
Online Red Beret

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3496 on: June 2, 2024, 03:52:08 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June  2, 2024, 01:16:36 pm
Like Musk cares :D

He will if NASA yanks the contract from Space X and all those lovely government subsidies dry up. NASA isn't in the business of having contractors shrug their shoulders and say, "I dunno what's wrong with it."
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3497 on: June 2, 2024, 06:44:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  2, 2024, 01:09:50 pm
Musk has said they have no real answer to the loss of thermal protection tiles on starship.

This seems a hugely limiting factor in its future to me! A single point of failure that you have no answer to is bad!

So he is running into the same problems that did for the shuttle.

Makes me feel happy and warm inside.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3498 on: Yesterday at 02:21:52 pm »
The Super Heavy booster made a successful soft landing on water this afternoon!
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3499 on: Yesterday at 02:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 02:21:52 pm
The Super Heavy booster made a successful soft landing on water this afternoon!

Is that a euphemism for going to the loo when you have visitors?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3500 on: Yesterday at 02:59:35 pm »
The ship made a soft landing too!!

Although one of the flaps meted in re entry a fair bit.

Just the most incredible sight ever
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3501 on: Yesterday at 03:36:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:59:35 pm
The ship made a soft landing too!!

Although one of the flaps meted in re entry a fair bit.

Just the most incredible sight ever

Just incredible progress!
Offline farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3502 on: Yesterday at 07:39:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:59:35 pm
The ship made a soft landing too!!

Although one of the flaps meted in re entry a fair bit.

Just the most incredible sight ever
Absolutely incredible!

It's also amazing to see the control fins being eaten up by heat upon reentry, losing a lot of their control surface and still working. If I put my former failure analysis hat, the video of the process is invaluable, comparing to seeing an image before and after. The fins would need to be redesigned and strengthened, but SpaceX is not far off from a fully functioning vehicle.

I didn't see the engines light up before landing, but in the clip they said that they had a confirmation of that.

Another thing SpaceX have to work out is engine lighting. One on the outside ring didn't light up at launch (1 of 33, no big deal), one didn't light up in the middle circle upon descent (1 of 13, no big deal), but what if that happens to one of the three in the middle? Two fails out of 46 engine lighting attempts is >4%, a bit to much from my perception.

None of the above discounts their success though, they've been making incredible strides.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3503 on: Yesterday at 09:22:28 pm »
Didnt notice the middle one fail.

If you look at the video of the ship going down, you can see the light of the engines reflecting off the surface of the sea.  For some reason they didnt show up on the graphic.

I wonder if they will try to recover the next booster? the control was such that maybe they try and catch the next one?
Offline farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3504 on: Today at 01:38:44 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:22:28 pm
Didnt notice the middle one fail.

If you look at the video of the ship going down, you can see the light of the engines reflecting off the surface of the sea.  For some reason they didnt show up on the graphic.

I wonder if they will try to recover the next booster? the control was such that maybe they try and catch the next one?
A middle engine didn't fail this time, but what if it does in the future? The mid trio is the most critical. One out of three not working can can throw the impulse vector off whack, the fuel in the second stage would bounce more... I can imagine all sorts of bad scenarios. In fact, didn't they have that issue on the 1st or 2nd launch? All things equal, the engine lighting rate is a concern for me. But, of course, they could have implemented all sorts of solutions to make sure the middle three engines fire with much higher probability. Just some loose thoughts on my part...
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 07:01:45 am »
Oh I get you, I thought Id just missed it!
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3506 on: Today at 08:35:39 am »
The Boeing Starliner successfully docked with the ISS yesterday carrying to astronauts, even though it suffered FOUR helium leaks. Surely they can't use that for re-entry?!
