Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3320 on: April 20, 2023, 10:55:30 pm »
Quote from: End Product on April 20, 2023, 10:40:37 pm
Question for the rawk rocket scientists, why 27 engines ? Saturn 5 had, err 5 , remember reading the Russians at the time had to use a 30 engine rocket to get to the moon but they could never get it working without going all halftime thread on itself.
33 engines

Lots of smaller engines jeans that there more redundancy in case of issues .

The Russians tried it with their N1 rocket, but that didnt make it off the ground in one piece

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3321 on: April 20, 2023, 11:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 20, 2023, 10:28:29 pm
I don't know about that. I do know that if Artemis 1 had failed it might have killed the project. I know there are a lot of scientists out there who believe NASA's manned spaceflight programme is an expensive distraction, and that they'd much rather the money be spent on scientific probes and missions.

I'm on the fence. SLS has the potential to haul some serious ass space probes into the outer solar system on a realistic time frame. If we want to explore the outer solar system planets we're going to need powerful, long lived probes that carry a shit ton of propellant. Despite it's potential, I'm not convinced Starship is a vehicle to be trusted with those kinds of payloads. Not yet anyway. On paper, it's more than capable though. 
Oh, I'm with you there. But what I'd also say is that the Starship will advance in leaps and bounds in 2-3 years, and will make much more progress that the SLS. The development of the latter has been slow, as is everything government-driven. Musk cuts corners, 10 at a time. But I don't think anyone can argue with the rate of progress, be it the Tesla, Space X, or whatever next he wishes to embark on. NASA can throw money at a problem, but it's highly inefficient. Musk can throw a lot more money at the same problem, which will be resolved far more efficiently.

As you, I'm on the fence now. But if both programs stay on the same course, I think that Starship will edge SLS in a few years time. But I actually think that both are needed to keep each other in check.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3322 on: April 20, 2023, 11:04:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 20, 2023, 10:55:30 pm
33 engines

Lots of smaller engines jeans that there more redundancy in case of issues .

The Russians tried it with their N1 rocket, but that didnt make it off the ground in one piece

Another major difference is that everyone except Musk has done front-to-end development. He did it first with 1, then 3, then 9, then 27, and now with 33. Those are practically the same engines. Along the way one learns how they interact in close proximity, etc.

Edit: I answered part of the question you replied to. Fewer engines are beneficial for trust modeling, and you can keep them separate in terms of interference zone. The Starship 33-engine approach is more akin to machine learning and adaptive control.
« Reply #3323 on: April 21, 2023, 08:56:24 am »
Quote from: farawayred on April 20, 2023, 11:01:59 pm
Oh, I'm with you there. But what I'd also say is that the Starship will advance in leaps and bounds in 2-3 years, and will make much more progress that the SLS. The development of the latter has been slow, as is everything government-driven. Musk cuts corners, 10 at a time. But I don't think anyone can argue with the rate of progress, be it the Tesla, Space X, or whatever next he wishes to embark on. NASA can throw money at a problem, but it's highly inefficient. Musk can throw a lot more money at the same problem, which will be resolved far more efficiently.

As you, I'm on the fence now. But if both programs stay on the same course, I think that Starship will edge SLS in a few years time. But I actually think that both are needed to keep each other in check.

The problem for NASA is they're effectively forced to use certain contractors and hardware, to give jobs and money in the states of certain senators who get to decide their budget.

NASA gets the blame for how they operate, but they don't really have much choice if they want to continue to exist. They're getting left behind because politicians are dinosaurs technologically speaking, and the contractors aren't under much pressure to try anything new.

I think it was last year when NASA awarded SpaceX a major lunar contract that the usual suspects threw their toys out the pram? (Northrop Grumman? Lockheed Martin? Those types?)
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3324 on: April 21, 2023, 08:44:31 pm »
^^^True, but NASA ever had such an inexpensive option to service the ISS, for example. SpaceX charges much less than the Russians for a seat, and you know the Russians are making a killing. Before that, SpaseX delivered 10 launches to NASA with the Falcon at 1/10 of the cost of the regular guys. So, there is that aspect too.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3325 on: April 21, 2023, 08:52:22 pm »
Holy cow.. the power of the thing is INSANE

Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3326 on: April 21, 2023, 11:43:23 pm »
Itll buff out right?

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3327 on: April 22, 2023, 12:00:41 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 21, 2023, 08:52:22 pm
Holy cow.. the power of the thing is INSANE




They got shit builders in.
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3328 on: April 22, 2023, 07:31:24 am »
They had double the power of a Saturn 5!
Re: Space exploration thread - Unexpected Rapid Disassembly in the launch area.
« Reply #3329 on: April 22, 2023, 02:27:31 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on April 20, 2023, 09:14:12 pm
Yeah, I'm with Tepid on this, I don't agree either. Failure is an integral part of success. You design a program for achieving minimum test objectives that guarantees you progress, and whatever you earn from the extra information moves you faster ahead.

As for launching people, that decision is not up to Musk, it's all NASA's. If he doesn't adhere to the required safety standards, he'll be launching empty ships.

Failure is not part of success. Obviously with any new technology there might be things that go wrong but this is being spun as blowing up a few rockets is a requirement. The launch vehicles for the Apollo missions were the Saturn 1b and Saturn V. None of them blew up. That was in the 1960s when computing power was orders of magnitude lower than modern supercomputers.

And this isnt even radically new technology. Its an iteration of decades old principles.

And then theres the launch pad. Photos show huge damage to the slab below the gantry and videos show debris being showered around. It encapsulates Musks chuck it at the wall and see what sticks attitude. I was surprised that there was no blast trench and seemed to be minimal water deluge. Its pretty certain that a lot of debris would have been thrown up from the destroyed concrete slab into the engines. Thats just a monumental fuck up.

My issue with Musks attitude to engineering development is its not solving all the design issues on the drawing board then seeing if something happens in testing. Its do a half-arsed job and pick up the issues thrown up when it fails. The flaw in that is that there could always be an issue thats been missed.
« Reply #3330 on: April 22, 2023, 02:31:49 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on April 21, 2023, 08:44:31 pm
^^^True, but NASA ever had such an inexpensive option to service the ISS, for example. SpaceX charges much less than the Russians for a seat, and you know the Russians are making a killing. Before that, SpaseX delivered 10 launches to NASA with the Falcon at 1/10 of the cost of the regular guys. So, there is that aspect too.

Well that's part and parcel of the problem. "Shuttle Derivative Technology" sounds great in theory - a tried, tested, and established framework and production line that should keep costs down. Except it's 50 year old tech that's just been tweaked around the edges. Only Orion and the ESA built service module are genuine upgrades and previous tech, and even then there's nothing really groundbreaking.

Russia is still using rockets that in appearance are little difference from what were developed in the 50s. Reliable yes, but likely expensive and limited.

Both sides are hamstrung, which is why private firms are needed to kick on space tech and scare the big dogs into evolving. (I imagine their usual option is to buy the competitor and just quietly smother its innovation).

But as Scott Manley points out, SpaceX has a lot of work to do:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w8q24QLXixo&amp;ab_channel=ScottManley" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w8q24QLXixo&amp;ab_channel=ScottManley</a>

Looks like the rocket sustained damage on launch because of deficiencies in the support framework. Max Q was later than expected, and the vehicle spun out of control before it could achieve sufficient velocity for stage separation.

The pad needs to be redesigned and rebuilt before another launch can take place. Can't imagine how long that will take. Knowing Space X though, they'll rush/experiment with different stuff because they don't mind shit blowing up.
« Reply #3331 on: April 22, 2023, 07:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on April 22, 2023, 02:27:31 pm
Failure is not part of success. Obviously with any new technology there might be things that go wrong but this is being spun as blowing up a few rockets is a requirement. The launch vehicles for the Apollo missions were the Saturn 1b and Saturn V. None of them blew up. That was in the 1960s when computing power was orders of magnitude lower than modern supercomputers.

And this isnt even radically new technology. Its an iteration of decades old principles.

And then theres the launch pad. Photos show huge damage to the slab below the gantry and videos show debris being showered around. It encapsulates Musks chuck it at the wall and see what sticks attitude. I was surprised that there was no blast trench and seemed to be minimal water deluge. Its pretty certain that a lot of debris would have been thrown up from the destroyed concrete slab into the engines. Thats just a monumental fuck up.

My issue with Musks attitude to engineering development is its not solving all the design issues on the drawing board then seeing if something happens in testing. Its do a half-arsed job and pick up the issues thrown up when it fails. The flaw in that is that there could always be an issue thats been missed.

With respect, Alan, you obviously have a strong opinion on the matter, but have little understanding how things work in reality. Failure is a part of success, take it from someone who has done failure analysis for almost two decades. There are two approaches to overcoming failure - through emphasizing design or testing. NASA goes the safe design route. Everything is modeled and analyzed, and a ton of safety margin is built in; a margin on top of a margin, on top of a margin. To give you a few examples, the grapple hook for SEIS (InSight) had to withstand 100 lb force; test showed 1200 lb. The next MSR lander will land with with fuel between 5kg and 450kg; that's an insane nearly half a ton of fuel margin. Sure, one can accept that approach, but it costs a lot of money. Think of the salaries of those 1000+ people who are involved in the modeling, design, validation and verification, etc; each costs ~$380k/year with overhead.

The other approach is test to failure. That gives you a most cost-effective path forward, obviously getting to the actual target performance, but has a higher associated risk. One can reduce the risk by using a large sample size. That's what Musk is doing. He wouldn't mind blowing 10 rockets to weed out the problems; these 10 rockets would still cost less than NASA's safe-design approach. Why would he want to change that?! Test to failure allows you to get design a test with a few objectives to move forward, and you build bonus test options. A pass/fail test shows whether you achieved the critical objectives, how many of the bonus objectives were met, and you analyze the data for any extra unanticipated information. This is a very valid approach which, in fact, is used in academic research al the time. Every grad student will tell you that.

As for the Saturn rockets, they were built with the safe-design approach, but had much more risk in them compared to nowadays methods. We just don't hear about those because nothing happened. But we do know all about the Gemini test when three astronauts burned... We do know about the two shuttles that blew up... And if you calculate the risk for the shuttles, there is a report out that showed it to be ~2%, much higher than previously thought and sold to Congress.

And there is another thing about the Saturn rockets - every man and his dog wanted to beat the Russians to the moon. People were dedicated, worked long hours to get it done. That motivation has long been gone.

I can't believe I'm spending time defending "the enemy", but what's right is right. NASA has long lost the ability to take risk (in the context above), and I'm pleased to have Musk do what he does. It benefits us all, even NASA, even though it turns the crew on us a bit. 
Quote from: Red Beret on April 22, 2023, 02:31:49 pm

But as Scott Manley points out, SpaceX has a lot of work to do:

Sure they do. I watch Scott Manley's videos with interest. It's amazing what information people can derive from photographic evidence! Reminds me of the first nuclear bomb, when someone (Englishman, forget the name) used images of the debris field to calculate the yield without knowing anything about the power of the atom, and came up with 16 kton; damn close!...
I think the most important thing right now is to differentiate between Musk and SpaceX. Musk doesn't know shit. He's a geek at best. The best thing he does is stay hands off and let the team do what they think they need to do, but let's not pretend for a second he has a bloody clue what's going on otherwise.

I reckon SpaceX makes the best of the situation and recognises the positives of their shortcomings. It's the only effective way to operate when you're owned by an insecure narc.
Quote from: farawayred on April 22, 2023, 07:39:14 pm

The other approach is test to failure. That gives you a most cost-effective path forward, obviously getting to the actual target performance, but has a higher associated risk. One can reduce the risk by using a large sample size. That's what Musk is doing. He wouldn't mind blowing 10 rockets to weed out the problems; these 10 rockets would still cost less than NASA's safe-design approach. Why would he want to change that?! Test to failure allows you to get design a test with a few objectives to move forward, and you build bonus test options. A pass/fail test shows whether you achieved the critical objectives, how many of the bonus objectives were met, and you analyze the data for any extra unanticipated information. This is a very valid approach which, in fact, is used in academic research al the time. Every grad student will tell you that.


This approach might be cheaper but the environmental cost is much greater. Modelling doesnt have these impacts.

https://amp.theguardian.com/environment/2021/sep/05/texas-spacex-elon-musk-environment-wildlife
 farawayred - I'll try and respond to your post later.
Trouble is, this is very much a test facility and a testing of the concept before moving to Cape Kennedy (which is currently being built).

I strongly suspect a flame diverted wasnt put in for cost reasons and also because of the local environment

They have a very high water course at Boca chicha, and as such building a flame diverter pit would be very difficult ..
Like that prick gives a fuck about the local environment.

Whatever the reason at least it gave us a show & that is all he cares about.
Quote from: thejbs on April 23, 2023, 08:35:56 am
This approach might be cheaper but the environmental cost is much greater. Modelling doesnt have these impacts.

https://amp.theguardian.com/environment/2021/sep/05/texas-spacex-elon-musk-environment-wildlife
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 23, 2023, 04:14:03 pm
Like that prick gives a fuck about the local environment.

Whatever the reason at least it gave us a show & that is all he cares about.
I'm with you there. Caring about the environment is so un-American!... Like anyone gave two fucks about the oil dripping pipeline in Alaska, so why don't we build new pipelines crossing 1000s of miles...

But I think that the government carries some of the blame (if not most), as license to operate should be given on conditions.
Off topic, but if you have clear skies right now there is major aurora activity going on tonight. Unfortunately, its clouded over where I live.
Quote from: thejbs on April 23, 2023, 11:05:10 pm
Off topic, but if you have clear skies right now there is major aurora activity going on tonight. Unfortunately, its clouded over where I live.
It's a big magnetic storm, those lucky to live in the northern half of the northern hemisphere have the chance to see it. It will be visible in the US down to Oregon, through half of the country, mid New Jersey, just north of DC. I ain't one of those lucky folks...
Seems that they are still aiming for 4/5 more star ship launches this year.  Wonder how easy it will be to get FAA clearance when the FTS didnt work?

The pad isnt badly damaged apparently . Huge metal sheet being put under the pad with water coming out of it, the vertical tanks will be replaced with horizontal  ones
Whos watching the launch tonight? Hoping the golf is done by then.

Talk it may be visible from the UK about 15 mins after launch. Clear in Liverpool at the moment.
Saw it from Aigburth. Going over towards the airport. Looked just like the ISS passes.
Virgin Galactic launched their first commercial flight today.

All seemed very successful
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:01:01 pm
Virgin Galactic launched their first commercial flight today.

All seemed very successful

Not worth $450,000 though.

https://brochure.virgingalactic.com/pricing/
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:48:44 pm
Not worth $450,000 though.

https://brochure.virgingalactic.com/pricing/

Well hopefully safer than going to the titanic
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:26:25 pm
Well hopefully safer than going to the titanic

