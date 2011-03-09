Failure is not part of success. Obviously with any new technology there might be things that go wrong but this is being spun as blowing up a few rockets is a requirement. The launch vehicles for the Apollo missions were the Saturn 1b and Saturn V. None of them blew up. That was in the 1960s when computing power was orders of magnitude lower than modern supercomputers.



And this isnt even radically new technology. Its an iteration of decades old principles.



And then theres the launch pad. Photos show huge damage to the slab below the gantry and videos show debris being showered around. It encapsulates Musks chuck it at the wall and see what sticks attitude. I was surprised that there was no blast trench and seemed to be minimal water deluge. Its pretty certain that a lot of debris would have been thrown up from the destroyed concrete slab into the engines. Thats just a monumental fuck up.



My issue with Musks attitude to engineering development is its not solving all the design issues on the drawing board then seeing if something happens in testing. Its do a half-arsed job and pick up the issues thrown up when it fails. The flaw in that is that there could always be an issue thats been missed.





With respect, Alan, you obviously have a strong opinion on the matter, but have little understanding how things work in reality. Failurea part of success, take it from someone who has done failure analysis for almost two decades. There are two approaches to overcoming failure - through emphasizing design or testing. NASA goes the safe design route. Everything is modeled and analyzed, and a ton of safety margin is built in; a margin on top of a margin, on top of a margin. To give you a few examples, the grapple hook for SEIS (InSight) had to withstand 100 lb force; test showed 1200 lb. The next MSR lander will land with with fuel between 5kg and 450kg; that's an insane nearly half a ton of fuel margin. Sure, one can accept that approach, but it. Think of the salaries of those 1000+ people who are involved in the modeling, design, validation and verification, etc; each costs ~$380k/year with overhead.The other approach is test to failure. That gives you a most cost-effective path forward, obviously getting to the actual target performance, but has a higher associated risk. One can reduce the risk by using a large sample size. That's what Musk is doing. He wouldn't mind blowing 10 rockets to weed out the problems; these 10 rockets would still cost less than NASA's safe-design approach. Why would he want to change that?! Test to failure allows you to get design a test with a few objectives to move forward, and you build bonus test options. A pass/fail test shows whether you achieved the critical objectives, how many of the bonus objectives were met, and you analyze the data for any extra unanticipated information. This is a very valid approach which, in fact, is used in academic research al the time. Every grad student will tell you that.As for the Saturn rockets, they were built with the safe-design approach, but had much more risk in them compared to nowadays methods. We just don't hear about those because nothing happened. But we do know all about the Gemini test when three astronauts burned... We do know about the two shuttles that blew up... And if you calculate the risk for the shuttles, there is a report out that showed it to be ~2%, much higher than previously thought and sold to Congress.And there is another thing about the Saturn rockets - every man and his dog wanted to beat the Russians to the moon. People were dedicated, worked long hours to get it done. That motivation has long been gone.I can't believe I'm spending time defending "the enemy", but what's right is right. NASA has long lost the ability to take risk (in the context above), and I'm pleased to have Musk do what he does. It benefits us all, even NASA, even though it turns the crew on us a bit.