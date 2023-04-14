What's going on with space x on Monday, are they sending starship in to orbit?
Not to orbit, but an all up proof of concept test. Starship will get to space at orbital velocity, but the trajectory is designed to bring it back down again. Neither it or the booster are intended to survive.
I think they are doing a dummy landing with the booster at sea..? This is the most exciting bit of space action since the shuttle first launched.. this is trouser rubbingly exciting.If successful, I wonder how long until they put it in orbit?
Yeah they are. But according to Scott Manley, they will sink the booster afterwards. There won't be any attempt to recover it. Artemis 1 was the biggest rocket I've seen launched in my lifetime (I missed the Saturn V back in 1973). It will be intriguing to see Artemis 1 being followed by Starship.
Seeing the booster land back on the launch pad (in a few months?) will be a sensational moment
full on thunderbirds moment ..
Oops!Well, its strong I will give you that, because when that happens in Kerbal Space programme your ship breaks up way more easily!
Amazing how Americans can try and make a fuck up sound positive.
