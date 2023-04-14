« previous next »
Author Topic: Space exploration thread  (Read 269236 times)

Offline shank94

Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3280 on: April 14, 2023, 06:00:34 pm »
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-65273857

Successful launch of the Juice by the ESA. 8.5 years to reach the Jovian system. Europa looks very interesting.
Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3281 on: April 16, 2023, 04:47:40 pm »
What's going on with space x on Monday, are they sending starship in to orbit?
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,679
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3282 on: April 16, 2023, 06:22:28 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on April 16, 2023, 04:47:40 pm
What's going on with space x on Monday, are they sending starship in to orbit?

Not to orbit, but an all up proof of concept test. Starship will get to space at orbital velocity, but the trajectory is designed to bring it back down again. Neither it or the booster are intended to survive.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3283 on: April 16, 2023, 06:26:54 pm »
All up in a puff of smoke with any luck.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,827
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3284 on: April 16, 2023, 07:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 16, 2023, 06:22:28 pm
Not to orbit, but an all up proof of concept test. Starship will get to space at orbital velocity, but the trajectory is designed to bring it back down again. Neither it or the booster are intended to survive.
I think they are doing a dummy landing with the booster at sea..?

This is the most exciting bit of space action since the shuttle first launched.. this is trouser rubbingly exciting.

If scuccesful, I wonder how long until they put it in orbit?
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,679
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3285 on: April 16, 2023, 08:54:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 16, 2023, 07:04:58 pm
I think they are doing a dummy landing with the booster at sea..?

This is the most exciting bit of space action since the shuttle first launched.. this is trouser rubbingly exciting.

If successful, I wonder how long until they put it in orbit?

Yeah they are. But according to Scott Manley, they will sink the booster afterwards. There won't be any attempt to recover it.

Artemis 1 was the biggest rocket I've seen launched in my lifetime (I missed the Saturn V back in 1973). It will be intriguing to see Artemis 1 being followed by Starship.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,827
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3286 on: April 16, 2023, 09:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 16, 2023, 08:54:54 pm
Yeah they are. But according to Scott Manley, they will sink the booster afterwards. There won't be any attempt to recover it.

Artemis 1 was the biggest rocket I've seen launched in my lifetime (I missed the Saturn V back in 1973). It will be intriguing to see Artemis 1 being followed by Starship.
Seeing the booster land back on the launch pad (in a few months?) will be a sensational moment full on thunderbirds moment ..
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,679
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3287 on: April 16, 2023, 10:30:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 16, 2023, 09:00:38 pm
Seeing the booster land back on the launch pad (in a few months?) will be a sensational moment full on thunderbirds moment ..



Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,679
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 02:33:30 pm »
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,090
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 02:38:05 pm »
Booom. Up in smoke
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,477
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 02:38:23 pm »
Its out of control  ;D
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,679
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 02:39:16 pm »
Looks like it blew up. Started rotating instead of flipping, failed to separate. Still, not bad for a first try, considering the booster had never launched before.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,827
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 02:39:33 pm »
Oops!

Well, its strong I will give you that, because when that happens in Kerbal Space programme your ship breaks up way more easily!
Online stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,791
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 02:42:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:39:33 pm
Oops!

Well, its strong I will give you that, because when that happens in Kerbal Space programme your ship breaks up way more easily!

Amazing how Americans can try and make a fuck up sound positive.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,679
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 02:45:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:39:33 pm
Oops!

Well, its strong I will give you that, because when that happens in Kerbal Space programme your ship breaks up way more easily!

Looks like it was too strong. ;D
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,245
  • Truthiness
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 02:46:16 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 02:42:31 pm
Amazing how Americans can try and make a fuck up sound positive.
'Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly' = It went kaboomy
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,597
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 02:52:35 pm »
'Doesn't seem to be a nominal situation'

'Anything past launching off the frame was icing on the cake'
