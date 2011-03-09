« previous next »
Space exploration thread

kopite321

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3000 on: July 11, 2021, 08:48:08 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 11, 2021, 07:54:42 am
As I've said in other threads this all sounds very familiar to the plot of Ben Elton's novel Stark where the world's billionaires are building their exit strategy from a world who's environment they've helped destroy.

You better give these lot a ring listed below; first, they are not even close to the top hundred polluters globally. Yes, they do contribute a carbon footprint, but it's a nat on an elephants arse compared to those listed below.

https://www.theguardian.com/sustainable-business/2017/jul/10/100-fossil-fuel-companies-investors-responsible-71-global-emissions-cdp-study-climate-change

Red Berry

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3001 on: July 11, 2021, 10:40:46 am
Wednesday marks six years since this happened. How time flies.




Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3002 on: July 11, 2021, 03:14:02 pm
Just wading in to say that Id far rather the money was spent on attempting to fix the planet theyve already destroyed, but its too late for that anyway, so uh good luck and I sincerely hope nothing goes catastrophically wrong.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3003 on: July 11, 2021, 03:52:00 pm
Coverage of this Virgin Galactic flight is atrocious
gazzalfc

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3004 on: July 11, 2021, 04:33:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 11, 2021, 03:52:00 pm
Coverage of this Virgin Galactic flight is atrocious

Yep. Spacex and NASA really do have that corner sorted

Looks like they have lost all the footage of inside and outside the spacecraft and communication with the crew.

Does mean Branson has lost his 'one small step for man' moment.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3005 on: July 11, 2021, 05:49:31 pm
Should've paid Elon for internet.
Caligula?

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3006 on: July 11, 2021, 06:23:49 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July 11, 2021, 03:14:02 pm
Just wading in to say that I’d far rather the money was spent on attempting to fix the planet they’ve already destroyed, but it’s too late for that anyway, so uh good luck and I sincerely hope nothing goes catastrophically wrong.

Yeah. You have millions of people around the world suffering due to the ill effects of climate change and now Covid while a billionaire gets to take a 2 minute joy ride into space and people are celebrating. The world is fucked.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3007 on: July 11, 2021, 06:27:02 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on July 11, 2021, 06:23:49 pm
Yeah. You have millions of people around the world suffering due to the ill effects of climate change and now Covid while a billionaire gets to take a 2 minute joy ride into space and people are celebrating. The world is fucked.


And hundreds of multi millionaires flying all over the shop to having daily kickabouts.

Doomed,doomed I tells ya.
Caligula?

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3008 on: July 11, 2021, 06:39:27 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 11, 2021, 06:27:02 pm

And hundreds of multi millionaires flying all over the shop to having daily kickabouts.

Doomed,doomed I tells ya.

Glad to see you think the shit storm facing our planet is a joke. And that billionaires flying about in space is going to change anything for the better.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3009 on: July 11, 2021, 07:01:37 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on July 11, 2021, 06:39:27 pm
Glad to see you think the shit storm facing our planet is a joke. And that billionaires flying about in space is going to change anything for the better.


Read my mind now can you ?
Welshred

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3010 on: July 12, 2021, 12:04:27 am
Would be great if you could leave us space geeks to enjoy the stuff that happens in this thread...
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3011 on: July 12, 2021, 12:33:06 am
Quote from: Welshred on July 12, 2021, 12:04:27 am
Would be great if you could leave us space geeks to enjoy the stuff that happens in this thread...

You're nothing special,we're all space dust mate  ;D
Nobby Reserve

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3012 on: July 12, 2021, 05:06:36 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on July 11, 2021, 06:23:49 pm
Yeah. You have millions of people around the world suffering due to the ill effects of climate change and now Covid while a billionaire gets to take a 2 minute joy ride into space and people are celebrating. The world is fucked.


He'll have funded his vanity project with all the taxes the c*nt has dodged over the years.
farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3013 on: July 12, 2021, 06:30:30 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 12, 2021, 05:06:36 pm

He'll have funded his vanity project with all the taxes the c*nt has dodged over the years.

Could we please leave this thread free of such comments? Not that they are right or wrong, but out of place.
Red Berry

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3014 on: July 12, 2021, 10:33:00 pm
Quote from: farawayred on July 12, 2021, 06:30:30 pm
Could we please leave this thread free of such comments? Not that they are right or wrong, but out of place.

Agreed.  As the FB post that's been doing the rounds says, these billionaires aren't escaping this planet to live in the lap of luxury on Mars anytime soon.  Let's leave it there.
Welshred

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3015 on: Today at 02:56:04 pm
3 raptors have been installed on Booster 3 and there could be a static fire test today
farawayred

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3016 on: Today at 04:19:45 pm
Came across this article on Jupiter's auroras, quite interesting (my Firefox didn't work for the video, try another browser)

https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/The_mystery_of_what_causes_Jupiter_s_X-ray_auroras_is_solved
Red Berry

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3017 on: Today at 06:17:57 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:19:45 pm
Came across this article on Jupiter's auroras, quite interesting (my Firefox didn't work for the video, try another browser)

https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/The_mystery_of_what_causes_Jupiter_s_X-ray_auroras_is_solved

Video worked in my firefox.  Interesting though, thanks for sharing!
Alan_X

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3018 on: Today at 06:49:29 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July 11, 2021, 03:14:02 pm
Just wading in to say that Id far rather the money was spent on attempting to fix the planet theyve already destroyed, but its too late for that anyway, so uh good luck and I sincerely hope nothing goes catastrophically wrong.

Information from satellites is vital for understanding changes in the climate. Without space exploration it's unlikely we would have had enough information to ring the alarm bells in the first place and look at what's required to try and bring it back in line.

There's the purely practical benefits of communication, global positioning and weather satellites. The pure science is adding to our understanding of the universe and our own planet.

For reference, UK Space Agency spending is around £400m pa. Premier League wage bill is around £2.9 billion pa.
Red Berry

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3019 on: Today at 08:27:17 pm
Well Happy New Horizons Day everyone. :)
TepidT2O

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3020 on: Today at 08:28:51 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:56:04 pm
3 raptors have been installed on Booster 3 and there could be a static fire test today
Now tomorrow
Welshred

Re: Space exploration thread
Reply #3021 on: Today at 08:29:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:28:51 pm
Now tomorrow

Yeah, they're rolling out the 8th orbital launch tower block today which will complete it
