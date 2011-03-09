Just wading in to say that Id far rather the money was spent on attempting to fix the planet theyve already destroyed, but its too late for that anyway, so uh good luck and I sincerely hope nothing goes catastrophically wrong.



Information from satellites is vital for understanding changes in the climate. Without space exploration it's unlikely we would have had enough information to ring the alarm bells in the first place and look at what's required to try and bring it back in line.There's the purely practical benefits of communication, global positioning and weather satellites. The pure science is adding to our understanding of the universe and our own planet.For reference, UK Space Agency spending is around £400m pa. Premier League wage bill is around £2.9 billion pa.