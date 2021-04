Some time ago, Musk said that they'd have a mission to Mars in 2015. So did Arno Wielders of Mars One (the fake company). Did I believe that? Not for a moment. But what's the difference? Musk will get there. Would it be before NASA? I don't think so just because NASA would have to save face; they will do it together. I don't like Musk's personality and his approach to swaying public perception, but he is the driving force to Mars second to none.