« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Space exploration thread  (Read 205863 times)

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,674
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2840 on: April 15, 2021, 06:21:38 am »
The Mars helicopter won't fly before next week, I think.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,005
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2841 on: April 15, 2021, 07:14:31 pm »
Musk saying they're aiming to launch SN15 next week
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2842 on: April 15, 2021, 07:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on April 14, 2021, 05:39:18 pm



Don't know what you mean mate ;)

Blue tickler?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,673
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2843 on: April 16, 2021, 06:34:48 pm »
Sounds like starship is going to be NASAs lunar lander
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,005
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2844 on: April 16, 2021, 10:52:32 pm »
That's a big vote of confidence in the Starship programme!
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,674
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2845 on: April 17, 2021, 05:55:33 am »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,673
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2846 on: April 17, 2021, 08:46:55 am »
I am now even more confused as to what SLS is for..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,005
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2847 on: April 17, 2021, 10:41:21 am »
Yeah same thoughts as me Tepid. If SpaceX is going to use Super Heavy to launch Starship it makes SLS completely redundant.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,853
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2848 on: April 17, 2021, 01:55:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 17, 2021, 08:46:55 am
I am now even more confused as to what SLS is for..

SLS is to give work in the industry in certain states for certain senators.

The problem with NASA is that it has to justify its budget, expenses, etc.  SpaceX only answers to Elon, so he can be pretty much as reckless and experimental as he wants to be.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,143
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2849 on: April 17, 2021, 06:24:20 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mvKrwSNy69Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mvKrwSNy69Q</a>
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,853
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2850 on: April 17, 2021, 06:48:00 pm »
Looks more like fossilised tree roots to me.  Which would likely be far more Earth-shattering than gold lying around.

Most likely it's just a product of the camera filters.  The cameras aren't designed to show Mars as the human eye would see it, but to maximise scientific data content.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,673
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2851 on: April 17, 2021, 07:23:58 pm »
All that glistens is not gold.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,005
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2852 on: April 17, 2021, 07:26:08 pm »
If it was gold it won't take a decade or so to land humans there, we'll be mining that in a few years
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,853
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2853 on: April 17, 2021, 08:34:06 pm »
Scott Manley on SpaceX winning the lunar lander contest.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GuSM_-Aw5HM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GuSM_-Aw5HM</a>

Looks like it came down to the fact SpaceX was the only entrant able and willing to adjust their timeline to fit the budget set by congress.  Now congress is pissed off because NASA didn't give it to Northrop Grumman or Lockheed Martin - even though they're the ones who set the fucking budget. ::)

But now the pressure will be on SpaceX to deliver a lunar lander that's roughly half the size of a Saturn 1B. :o
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,005
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2854 on: April 18, 2021, 07:10:45 pm »
Mars helicopter is going to fly tomorrow. 3.15am PT, 6.15am ET, 10.15 GMT!
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,086
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2855 on: April 19, 2021, 11:56:41 am »
Quote from: Welshred on April 18, 2021, 07:10:45 pm
Mars helicopter is going to fly tomorrow. 3.15am PT, 6.15am ET, 10.15 GMT!

Success!! Well in NASA.
Take that flat earthers.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,005
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2856 on: April 19, 2021, 12:37:05 pm »
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,295
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2857 on: April 19, 2021, 01:31:55 pm »
Would you believe, they flew a drone on Mars
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,005
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2858 on: April 19, 2021, 02:06:57 pm »
NASA Spaceflight also reporting SN15 static fire rest tomorrow with possible launch Wednesday
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,005
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 08:38:22 am »
Flight number 2 for Ingenuity today and possible static fire for SN15. Think it's been delayed by, you guessed it, an issue with one of the raptors.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,674
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 10:03:07 am »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,853
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 01:14:49 pm »
A lot of "proof of concept" technology has gone into this mission it seems. Reminds me a bit of pathfinder back in the 90s.  We've come a long way. :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,005
  • JFT96
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 03:15:06 pm »
Ingenuity flight number 2 successful!
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,674
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 07:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:14:49 pm
A lot of "proof of concept" technology has gone into this mission it seems. Reminds me a bit of pathfinder back in the 90s.  We've come a long way. :)
Technology demonstration missions are usually tagged up to a Flagship mission, the MarCO satellites relayed telemetry during the "six minutes of terror" for Curiosity. But these two on Perseverance were much more special, and the helicopter, of course, catches everyone's attention. I'd be looking forward to way past its 4th flight (the 4th just qualifies it for the next year's CL :D ). And the maximum oxygen produced rate is critical for MOXIE, not just the fact that we can make and collect oxygen on Mars.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2864 on: Today at 08:39:09 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:59:11 pm
Technology demonstration missions are usually tagged up to a Flagship mission, the MarCO satellites relayed telemetry during the "six minutes of terror" for Curiosity. But these two on Perseverance were much more special, and the helicopter, of course, catches everyone's attention. I'd be looking forward to way past its 4th flight (the 4th just qualifies it for the next year's CL :D ). And the maximum oxygen produced rate is critical for MOXIE, not just the fact that we can make and collect oxygen on Mars.


Quote
In its first run, MOXIE produced 5 grams of oxygen, equivalent to about 10 minutes of breathable oxygen for an astronaut carrying out normal activity.

MOXIE's engineers will now run more tests and try to step up its output. It is designed to be able to generate up to 10 grams of oxygen per hour.

MIT engineer Michael Hecht said a one ton version of MOXIE could produce the approximately 55,000 pounds (25 tons) of oxygen needed for a rocket to blast off from Mars.  Cannot find a reference about how long it would take
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,674
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Space exploration thread
« Reply #2865 on: Today at 08:47:54 pm »
^^^ They don't know how long would it take yet. The different MOXIE runs have different targets. The first was a technology demonstration that you could carry out the catalytic decomposition in Mars environment at reasonable current (heat) and you could make oxygen. They've done just that, which is a feather in their hat. Now they have to step it up to much higher current where the production becomes more efficient; if this is ever used, it will be in that regime. But MOXIE is very power hungry, keeping it at 600-800C even in the Martian day, even with the aerogel insulation, takes power. And keep in mind that the rover has an RTG that produces only ~100W of power, a light bulb level... MOXIE may never reach its full potential because of insufficient power (it's actually likely), but the oxygen production should scale with power in a certain way, and they will try to extend the range as much as possible.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 