And that's just one part of an arm of the Milky Way that we can see, isn't it? It's unreal. Our brains can't even process the scale of that image, and it's only one small section.I've only just caught up with the SN10 rocket this past week. The footage of that thing coming down to land is seriously one of the most amazing sights I've ever seen in my life. It's pure science fiction-looking. You'd be forgiven for thinking it was CGI the first time you see it.