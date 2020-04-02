Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Topic:
Space exploration thread
Author
Topic: Space exploration thread
Red Berry
Re: Space exploration thread
«
Reply #2320 on:
April 2, 2020, 09:54:25 PM
Scott Manley talks asteroids.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UdPvFxgBiZk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UdPvFxgBiZk</a>
reddebs
Re: Space exploration thread
«
Reply #2321 on:
April 7, 2020, 10:14:04 PM
Anyone managed to get a good view of tonight's pink supermoon?
It's not that good here so far as I got a better look at the one this morning.
I managed to get this on my phone.
LOKKO
Re: Space exploration thread
«
Reply #2322 on:
Today
at 09:13:14 AM »
I got a couple of shots... i planned a photo of it rising over some apartments but the Nikon p900 i lent was crap in low light so ended.up.with just this
