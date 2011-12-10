« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Guided By Voices  (Read 351 times)

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,589
Guided By Voices
« on: December 10, 2011, 12:00:42 am »
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/zN9x6zckn18?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/zN9x6zckn18?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US</a>


Love this - great 7"

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/9y9vLOMMRWs?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/9y9vLOMMRWs?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US</a>


any other fans?
« Last Edit: December 10, 2011, 12:08:04 am by Filler. »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,744
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Guided By Voices
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:44:12 am »
Surprised to see that this is only main topic on this band.

Daunting back catalogue but unbelievable band.

Got Warp and Woof on right now.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 