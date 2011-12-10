Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Guided By Voices
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Guided By Voices (Read 351 times)
Filler.
Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,589
Guided By Voices
«
on:
December 10, 2011, 12:00:42 am »
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/zN9x6zckn18?version=3&amp;hl=en_US" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/zN9x6zckn18?version=3&amp;hl=en_US</a>
Love this - great 7"
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/9y9vLOMMRWs?version=3&amp;hl=en_US" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/9y9vLOMMRWs?version=3&amp;hl=en_US</a>
any other fans?
«
Last Edit: December 10, 2011, 12:08:04 am by Filler.
»
Logged
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vej0UcHA7jE
Nick110581
Up the tricky reds
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 30,744
Hearts Jurgen
Re: Guided By Voices
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:44:12 am »
Surprised to see that this is only main topic on this band.
Daunting back catalogue but unbelievable band.
Got Warp and Woof on right now.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Guided By Voices
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.67]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2