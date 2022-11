I think the current successes of the Wales national team can be traced back to the work Gary Speed put into setting up that cultureTreating the national anthem like the rugby players do. Making the players learn to sing it in Welsh.I hope if I ever saw myself as low as he found himself that I would be able to reach out to someone (or anyone). But I can't begin to think about the mindset of his situation.Rhi has posted some incredible links but I wanted to share one that is more Liverpool centricJames place is a suicide crisis center for men in the Liverpool area to self refer and have someone to talk to and get support.