Agree with some criticism of County fans but not sure that Mark Stott can be classed as a horrible owner? He is a Stockport lad who is investing in his local club, a couple of Hollywood stars investing in Wrexham for a TV series is surely less palatable?



Both County and Wrexham have been head and shoulders above the rest this season, both heavily bankrolled. The Athletic ran an article about the money in the National League recently



https://theathletic.com/2943033/2021/11/14/the-national-league-is-now-richer-and-more-competitive-than-ever/



I used to work with a company that did some stuff for Stott’s property group. His intentions with Stockport are not an issue, I just can tell you he’s an awful person. That’s my personal dislike of him as a bloke as opposed to the club.I just don’t like them at the end of the day. Never did when they were in the football league and they are a fanbase in one of the most rundown parts of Manchester who also engage in the horrid chanting about Liverpool as a city and a club, despite not having played us in probably close to 100 years.Wrexham of course are bankrolled but the two seems good guys and I am probably biased because I’m a fan of Mchelleney’s work. I believe the club are cultivating a massive fanbase.