General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.

Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #200 on: May 6, 2022, 04:08:04 am
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on May  5, 2022, 07:24:38 pm
does anyone know/use some good DIY advice forums? I tried reddit but they wanted to know my whole google search history before answering a question

im wanting to build a deck and cant figure out the best option for the footings (frost line is 5'5" here..... )

What is your question ?  5-5 frost line, really. Alaska ?, Norway ?  What did your neighbors do for theirs is my first question.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #201 on: May 6, 2022, 08:22:29 am
I am gonna paint the ever loving shit out of the bedroom but it's bare walls now and I've washed em and have to be annoyingly methodical about it and buy primer and stuff

Think ill be alright I do need a step ladder or to grow a few feet pretty sharpish

Might have to buy newspapers to put down. You know the drill. Not bothered in forever, new at this house lark, got mad designs / colours picked and everything, big race car going NYOOM the lot
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #202 on: May 6, 2022, 02:27:28 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on May  6, 2022, 04:08:04 am
What is your question ?  5-5 frost line, really. Alaska ?, Norway ?  What did your neighbors do for theirs is my first question.

in canada, about an hour north of montreal.

im pretty much in a forest so neighbours arent abundant but the previous owners had an old rotten deck that was just on top of those concrete elephant feet. which looked a maverick job to say the least

but ive had mixed responses about whether or not you have to go below the frost line for a floating deck away from a building. or what a better option would be that i can DIY.

really want to avoid paying $20k+ to get people in
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #203 on: May 8, 2022, 09:28:17 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on May  5, 2022, 07:24:38 pm

im wanting to build a deck and cant figure out the best option for the footings (frost line is 5'5" here..... )


Out of wood? Don't build a decking out of wood. Think of another option. Anything...
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #204 on: May 8, 2022, 09:32:25 pm
Just ask whether you can make the foundations solid. Will this ever fucking move if I build it? Seek the answer 'No'.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #205 on: May 9, 2022, 12:46:36 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on May  6, 2022, 02:27:28 pm
in canada, about an hour north of montreal.

im pretty much in a forest so neighbours arent abundant but the previous owners had an old rotten deck that was just on top of those concrete elephant feet. which looked a maverick job to say the least

but ive had mixed responses about whether or not you have to go below the frost line for a floating deck away from a building. or what a better option would be that i can DIY.

really want to avoid paying $20k+ to get people in

OK Now I understand.

Frost line is where the ground is stable below ground and the soil will not freeze. When soil freezes, it can 'heave' where the soil increases in size and comes up above its previous level. If you were building a house or something more substantial that needs a building permit then typically 5'-5" below grade is where you want the bottom of the footing. For something simple like a deck, then the elephant feet is a perfectly fine way to go. Putting in footings at ground level or a foot below ground will not make a whole lot of difference given your cold issues. There is a quite a bit of weight in a wooden structure, especially if you max out your span lengths.

Feel free to send me your design if you want me to look them over. I am licensed structual engineer in Virginia and do small residential stuff all the time.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #206 on: May 9, 2022, 02:20:14 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on May  9, 2022, 12:46:36 pm
OK Now I understand.

Frost line is where the ground is stable below ground and the soil will not freeze. When soil freezes, it can 'heave' where the soil increases in size and comes up above its previous level. If you were building a house or something more substantial that needs a building permit then typically 5'-5" below grade is where you want the bottom of the footing. For something simple like a deck, then the elephant feet is a perfectly fine way to go. Putting in footings at ground level or a foot below ground will not make a whole lot of difference given your cold issues. There is a quite a bit of weight in a wooden structure, especially if you max out your span lengths.

Feel free to send me your design if you want me to look them over. I am licensed structual engineer in Virginia and do small residential stuff all the time.

thanks for the info! i should have mentioned its for a raised deck around a pool (52" high) if that makes a difference? I was thinking of using some 3' or 4' screw piles if i didnt have to go the full depth amount.

ahh structural engineer? i have another question you could maybe help with too :P ill send a pic in pm
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #207 on: May 9, 2022, 03:12:06 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on May  9, 2022, 02:20:14 pm
thanks for the info! i should have mentioned its for a raised deck around a pool (52" high) if that makes a difference? I was thinking of using some 3' or 4' screw piles if i didnt have to go the full depth amount.

ahh structural engineer? i have another question you could maybe help with too :P ill send a pic in pm

I love that you are doing a raised deck around an outdoor pool in an area with a 5'-5" frost line that is bitterly cold most of the year.

My thoughts.

Given that this is around a structure that you will not use much of the year and you probably only deck a certain portion of, then just go ahead and use the cheapest method possible, most likely elephants feet. Make all your connections with screws and not nails and always use deck hangers. That way even if you get a bit of heave off the ground, your structure has strength to hold itself together and then will settle down again with no issues. Use treated lumber. It will not last forever but will last a decent decade or so. I would suggest staining the top deck boards after the first year and then re-stain every five years. This will help the deck boards that get the most abuse with snow sitting on them. For a structure as yours I would not even consider putting Trex or similar for the shear cost and little return. You can re-deck the thing the using your own labor every few years twice for the cost difference between Trex and 5/4 treated deck boards.

I assume it was you that emailed me again from a previous issue. I asked you for more pictures and gave you my phone number.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #208 on: May 9, 2022, 03:46:11 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on May  9, 2022, 03:12:06 pm
I love that you are doing a raised deck around an outdoor pool in an area with a 5'-5" frost line that is bitterly cold most of the year.

My thoughts.

Given that this is around a structure that you will not use much of the year and you probably only deck a certain portion of, then just go ahead and use the cheapest method possible, most likely elephants feet. Make all your connections with screws and not nails and always use deck hangers. That way even if you get a bit of heave off the ground, your structure has strength to hold itself together and then will settle down again with no issues. Use treated lumber. It will not last forever but will last a decent decade or so. I would suggest staining the top deck boards after the first year and then re-stain every five years. This will help the deck boards that get the most abuse with snow sitting on them. For a structure as yours I would not even consider putting Trex or similar for the shear cost and little return. You can re-deck the thing the using your own labor every few years twice for the cost difference between Trex and 5/4 treated deck boards.

I assume it was you that emailed me again from a previous issue. I asked you for more pictures and gave you my phone number.

ha yes. we have 6 months of snow but then 6 months of ~25-30 degrees so you have to make the best of it....

The treated wood was what i was planning for those reasons. Im confident enough with the rest of it, was just the footings that I got unsure about. Ive built a curved, tiered wooden boardwalk in the forest going down already. which was an effort.... so the deck part of not too worried about.

thanks again for your help though, its much appreciated
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #209 on: July 3, 2022, 02:03:25 pm
Any woodworkers on here?

I'm trying to strip and repaint the old stairs in my house, does anyone know if I need to seal the knots again before repainting? I know you do that on new wood, but this wood is 100 years old and had been painted the whole time.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #210 on: July 3, 2022, 02:08:00 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on July  3, 2022, 02:03:25 pm
Any woodworkers on here?

I'm trying to strip and repaint the old stairs in my house, does anyone know if I need to seal the knots again before repainting? I know you do that on new wood, but this wood is 100 years old and had been painted the whole time.

Don't think so no as I've never done it on old wood.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #211 on: July 3, 2022, 02:14:01 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July  3, 2022, 02:08:00 pm
Don't think so no as I've never done it on old wood.

Thanks! :)
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #212 on: December 11, 2022, 08:45:22 pm
Any advice for getting PH-neutral/acid-free/conservation tape off wood and plastic? I'm told it's permanent but is there a solvent to get rid?  .
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #213 on: December 11, 2022, 09:14:22 pm
Try Goo Gone.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #214 on: December 13, 2022, 05:45:07 pm
WD40, Goo Gone, a cloth and a scraper worked after a lot of scrubbing. Got to re-gloss some door frames now...

Kids, when you're masking up for painting, check you've picked the right tape up.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #215 on: December 13, 2022, 07:16:50 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 13, 2022, 05:45:07 pm
WD40, Goo Gone, a cloth and a scraper worked after a lot of scrubbing. Got to re-gloss some door frames now...

Kids, when you're masking up for painting, check you've picked the right tape up.

Now the truth comes out  ;D
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #216 on: February 3, 2023, 05:01:45 pm
When screwing two pieces of wood together is it thick into thin or thin into thick?
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #217 on: February 8, 2023, 08:44:42 pm
Quote from: reddebs on February  3, 2023, 05:01:45 pm
When screwing two pieces of wood together is it thick into thin or thin into thick?
 
Did ya sort this? Not entirely sure what you mean.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #218 on: February 8, 2023, 09:00:11 pm
Quote from: reddebs on February  3, 2023, 05:01:45 pm
When screwing two pieces of wood together is it thick into thin or thin into thick?

You'd always go thin into thick if possible, want to have the pointy end of the screw seated as far in as possible
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #219 on: February 8, 2023, 09:29:43 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on February  8, 2023, 09:00:11 pm
You'd always go thin into thick if possible, want to have the pointy end of the screw seated as far in as possible

Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February  8, 2023, 08:44:42 pm
 
Did ya sort this? Not entirely sure what you mean.

Yeah what he said above and yes I did.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #220 on: February 9, 2023, 03:47:51 am
Any tips to make the connection better on these crappy 2-pin halogen bulbs? They are very erratic, driving me crackers
- Ta



Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #221 on: February 9, 2023, 08:30:44 am
Quote from: kavah on February  9, 2023, 03:47:51 am
Any tips to make the connection better on these crappy 2-pin halogen bulbs? They are very erratic, driving me crackers
- Ta



Wear gloves or use tissue/kitchen paper to handle them.  They don't like any contact with oils etc.

Also if there's more than one being used eg. inside a glass fronted cupboard then change both bulbs when only one blows as the circuit can't handle one new one and an old one.

Or just try cleaning them with tissue paper if they're constantly blowing.

At least that's how we used to get round it.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #222 on: February 9, 2023, 10:01:20 am
^ I have to give them a tap to turn them on, and when they heat up they go off again - Bad connection right? But I wondered is there a trick to improve the contact?
I can't be arsed changing the fitting because the landlord is very "thrifty" and won't help out.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #223 on: February 9, 2023, 10:11:09 am
Quote from: kavah on February  9, 2023, 10:01:20 am
^ I have to give them a tap to turn them on, and when they heat up they go off again - Bad connection right? But I wondered is there a trick to improve the contact?
I can't be arsed changing the fitting because the landlord is very "thrifty" and won't help out.

Give the connectors a clean with alcohol or white spirit and tissue to remove any grease/oils as that's usually why. 

Just don't touch any part of them with fingers.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #224 on: February 9, 2023, 10:46:01 am
I think they go because the halogen produces  a lot of heat and this then spreads to the contacts and deteriorates them over time , also probably just cheap fittings 😀 , the new led ones ( which Im sure you can get  should be a lot cooler causing less problems . Red debs theory of a circuit not taking one old one and one new one sounds like a made up urban myth 😂
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #225 on: February 9, 2023, 03:03:43 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on February  9, 2023, 10:46:01 am
I think they go because the halogen produces  a lot of heat and this then spreads to the contacts and deteriorates them over time , also probably just cheap fittings 😀 , the new led ones ( which Im sure you can get  should be a lot cooler causing less problems . Red debs theory of a circuit not taking one old one and one new one sounds like a made up urban myth 😂

It's what the sparky at Paul's old work told him told him mate.
Reply #226 on: February 9, 2023, 06:36:39 pm
Quote from: reddebs on February  9, 2023, 03:03:43 pm
It's what the sparky at Paul's old work told him told him mate.

Im a spark myself and thats definitely not true , a lot of the old under cabinet lights used to go because of the constant shutting of cupboard doors shaking the filaments especially on the cheaper lamps .

Customers never took to kindly to being told there lamps ( bulbs ) were not lasting long not because there was anything wrong with there electrics they were just buying cheap lamps .
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #227 on: February 12, 2023, 07:45:25 pm
The carpet on the very bottom of the bottom riser of our stairs is wet. Nothing else in the hall is and the other side of the adjoining wall is dry. Sadly I can't get under the stairs without ripping a panel off.

Only started this week but from the look of the wood laminate it may have happened before - the slat by the stairs is a bit darker than the other slats.

We think it might be groundwater getting in as we don't know what pipes would be there that wouldn't show leakage anywhere else. The boiler is in the utility room about 6 feet away but surely if it were a boiler pipe it'd show elsewhere?

Anybody have any ideas? Cheers
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #228 on: February 12, 2023, 08:01:45 pm
Is your boiler pressure ok? If it was out of the heating system then youd see a slow drop in pressure on the boiler. Whilst absolutely nothing is using water in the house have a look at the water meter to see if theres any movement at all which would show a leak on your pipework if its spinning.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #229 on: February 12, 2023, 10:52:33 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 12, 2023, 07:45:25 pm
The carpet on the very bottom of the bottom riser of our stairs is wet. Nothing else in the hall is and the other side of the adjoining wall is dry. Sadly I can't get under the stairs without ripping a panel off.

Only started this week but from the look of the wood laminate it may have happened before - the slat by the stairs is a bit darker than the other slats.

We think it might be groundwater getting in as we don't know what pipes would be there that wouldn't show leakage anywhere else. The boiler is in the utility room about 6 feet away but surely if it were a boiler pipe it'd show elsewhere?

Anybody have any ideas? Cheers

Sadly no option. Something has to come off to allow you to look at the problem area.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #230 on: February 13, 2023, 07:14:09 pm
Quote from: reddebs on February  3, 2023, 05:01:45 pm
When screwing two pieces of wood together is it thick into thin or thin into thick?
sounds like love island
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #231 on: March 17, 2023, 11:05:14 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 12, 2023, 07:45:25 pm
The carpet on the very bottom of the bottom riser of our stairs is wet. Nothing else in the hall is and the other side of the adjoining wall is dry. Sadly I can't get under the stairs without ripping a panel off.

Only started this week but from the look of the wood laminate it may have happened before - the slat by the stairs is a bit darker than the other slats.

We think it might be groundwater getting in as we don't know what pipes would be there that wouldn't show leakage anywhere else. The boiler is in the utility room about 6 feet away but surely if it were a boiler pipe it'd show elsewhere?

Anybody have any ideas? Cheers

We got a plumber out to check and long story short the condensate pipe from the boiler is cracked, leaking into the cavity under the stairs. The insurance plumber has come round today and, like the investigator, is gobsmacked at the bad job someone (maybe original builder, it's 18yo, maybe a bodge job on the utility room) has done on the piping to begin with with it going into the wall cavity and he's gobsmacked it's a copper pipe, which condensate eats through. So someone has fucked up.

Home emergency cover is paying for most of the pipe repair, but we need to get someone out to rip holes in plasterboard to check out the damage before buildings insurance will pay for fixes. The brighter lining is that the damage seems to be contained within an empty cubic cavity under the stairs between hall, stairs, utility room and living room, so if we get it fixed and lined we might be able to stick some storage in the unused space. Haven't noticed anything on the living room side of the wall, just the living room door frame next to the bottom step is bowing so will need replacing. Limited to new plasterboard, skirting, timbering in the cavity I hope.

Anyone have any thoughts?

We wanted the entire central hall-stairs-landings carpeting and decorating anyway.... 3 floors of ancient faded magnolia and beige carpet. It looks like a smoking room.
Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #232 on: March 20, 2023, 10:11:52 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 17, 2023, 11:05:14 am
We got a plumber out to check and long story short the condensate pipe from the boiler is cracked, leaking into the cavity under the stairs. The insurance plumber has come round today and, like the investigator, is gobsmacked at the bad job someone (maybe original builder, it's 18yo, maybe a bodge job on the utility room) has done on the piping to begin with with it going into the wall cavity and he's gobsmacked it's a copper pipe, which condensate eats through. So someone has fucked up.

Home emergency cover is paying for most of the pipe repair, but we need to get someone out to rip holes in plasterboard to check out the damage before buildings insurance will pay for fixes. The brighter lining is that the damage seems to be contained within an empty cubic cavity under the stairs between hall, stairs, utility room and living room, so if we get it fixed and lined we might be able to stick some storage in the unused space. Haven't noticed anything on the living room side of the wall, just the living room door frame next to the bottom step is bowing so will need replacing. Limited to new plasterboard, skirting, timbering in the cavity I hope.

Anyone have any thoughts?

We wanted the entire central hall-stairs-landings carpeting and decorating anyway.... 3 floors of ancient faded magnolia and beige carpet. It looks like a smoking room.

No idea if insurance is still the same but when we were flooded in summer '87 everything on the ground floor was replaced despite only around 6" of water coming in.

New damp proofing, plastering, decorating, skirtings, doors, frames, full fitted kitchen including appliances, living room furniture and electricals. 

They quibled over the carpets as we wanted the stairs and landing replacing too but it was open plan so we argued the stairs and landing carpet was technically the same item and eventually they included it.

Re: General decorating and DIY thread indoor and outdoors.
Reply #233 on: Today at 02:06:29 am
Assessor came round today and pretty much said everything needs ripping out and redoing, so looks like we might be alright.
