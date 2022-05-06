thanks for the info! i should have mentioned its for a raised deck around a pool (52" high) if that makes a difference? I was thinking of using some 3' or 4' screw piles if i didnt have to go the full depth amount.



ahh structural engineer? i have another question you could maybe help with too ill send a pic in pm



I love that you are doing a raised deck around an outdoor pool in an area with a 5'-5" frost line that is bitterly cold most of the year.My thoughts.Given that this is around a structure that you will not use much of the year and you probably only deck a certain portion of, then just go ahead and use the cheapest method possible, most likely elephants feet. Make all your connections with screws and not nails and always use deck hangers. That way even if you get a bit of heave off the ground, your structure has strength to hold itself together and then will settle down again with no issues. Use treated lumber. It will not last forever but will last a decent decade or so. I would suggest staining the top deck boards after the first year and then re-stain every five years. This will help the deck boards that get the most abuse with snow sitting on them. For a structure as yours I would not even consider putting Trex or similar for the shear cost and little return. You can re-deck the thing the using your own labor every few years twice for the cost difference between Trex and 5/4 treated deck boards.I assume it was you that emailed me again from a previous issue. I asked you for more pictures and gave you my phone number.