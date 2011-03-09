« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!

Re: Unesco set to strip Liverpool of World Heritage Status
« Reply #200 on: June 23, 2021, 10:04:06 pm »
Some videos here if anybody wants to check them out.  I think Waterloo Dock is covered in them.

https://liverpoolwaters.co.uk/about/videos/
Re: Unesco set to strip Liverpool of World Heritage Status
« Reply #201 on: June 23, 2021, 11:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 23, 2021, 10:04:06 pm
Some videos here if anybody wants to check them out.  I think Waterloo Dock is covered in them.

https://liverpoolwaters.co.uk/about/videos/

I live looking onto Waterloo Dock. Its not covered at all.
Re: Unesco set to strip Liverpool of World Heritage Status
« Reply #202 on: June 23, 2021, 11:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 23, 2021, 11:09:38 pm
I live looking onto Waterloo Dock. Its not covered at all.

There's a clip in the most recent video, around 1.10 to 1.15, that suggests a portion of Waterloo Dock is to be infilled.
Re: Unesco set to strip Liverpool of World Heritage Status
« Reply #203 on: June 23, 2021, 11:35:27 pm »
Ill have to double check the planning but we got a planning doc through our door about 3 or 4 weeks ago and it didnt look like that.

Although that is the far corner. The dock itself wraps around is is huge.
Re: Unesco set to strip Liverpool of World Heritage Status
« Reply #204 on: June 23, 2021, 11:48:17 pm »
Well, as you say, you live there; and I'm only going off a video.  There's probably oodles more nuance to this than I can see, but I just thought I'd share what I found. :)
Re: Unesco set to strip Liverpool of World Heritage Status
« Reply #205 on: June 24, 2021, 04:51:36 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on June 23, 2021, 05:17:08 pm
The "Turd Rolled In Glitter" for the World Cup next year.

Who invited you ? :-)
Re: Unesco set to strip Liverpool of World Heritage Status
« Reply #206 on: June 25, 2021, 01:27:21 pm »
Liverpool deserves better than the humiliation of losing of its Unesco status
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jun/25/liverpool-unesco-status-waterfront-government
Re: Unesco set to strip Liverpool of World Heritage Status
« Reply #207 on: June 25, 2021, 11:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on June 25, 2021, 01:27:21 pm
Liverpool deserves better than the humiliation of losing of its Unesco status
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jun/25/liverpool-unesco-status-waterfront-government
That's the most confusing opinion piece ever about the entire subject.
It leaves the reader wondering whether its existing buildings, future development or the proposed stadium that upsetting UNESCO.
And it's final paragraph sums up how inaccurately awful and poorly researched the whole messy article is.

That really is full of shite.
Re: Unesco set to strip Liverpool of World Heritage Status
« Reply #208 on: June 25, 2021, 11:38:20 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 25, 2021, 11:36:40 pm
That's the most confusing opinion piece ever about the entire subject.
It leaves the reader wondering whether its existing buildings, future development or the proposed stadium that upsetting UNESCO.
And it's final paragraph sums up how inaccurately awful and poorly researched the whole messy article is.

That really is full of shite.

Tried posting something similar but the site was on a go slow and gave up.

It's like it's written by someone who hasn't been to Liverpool for quite a long time, if ever.
Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #209 on: Today at 10:55:39 am »
Let battle commence.
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #210 on: Today at 11:02:51 am »
I'm sure certain local 'businessmen' and corrupt politicians will console themselves with their swollen bank balances.

Re: Unesco set to strip Liverpool of World Heritage Status
« Reply #211 on: Today at 11:08:31 am »
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #212 on: Today at 11:11:49 am »
Fucking Everton that.
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #213 on: Today at 11:14:31 am »
Hopefully have very little impact on anything other than a bit of pride to having UNESCO recognise what's obvious to everyone.
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #214 on: Today at 11:27:24 am »
I suppose things may have been different if their stadium project had reflected Liverpool's history (and Everton's present) and been designed to be reminiscent of an old wooden schooner/ghost ship.
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #215 on: Today at 11:30:14 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:14:31 am
Hopefully have very little impact on anything other than a bit of pride to having UNESCO recognise what's obvious to everyone.

It might have the impact of "well it's gone now so let's over-develop massively and put up any old shite..."
Re: Unesco set to strip Liverpool of World Heritage Status
« Reply #216 on: Today at 11:31:42 am »
I hope they appeal the decision given that they haven't visited the city since 2012.

Regardless of whether some people want the other lot to go ahead with the new stadium, the current state of the land up that end of the docks is just a waste.
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #217 on: Today at 11:32:11 am »
Fucking political. Chinese instigating it as UN as a tit for tat for British supporting HK pro democracy.

China has 48 UNESCO heritage sites the most in the world and still applying for more. If you have been to China youd realised all so called heritage were replicas after it has all been smashed during Cultural Revolution in 70s.
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #218 on: Today at 11:35:59 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:30:14 am
It might have the impact of "well it's gone now so let's over-develop massively and put up any old shite..."

True, though you'd think all the work gone into creating the waterfront as a focal point for a tourist/visitor industry would have greater value than that?
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #219 on: Today at 11:39:13 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:32:11 am
Fucking political. Chinese instigating it as UN as a tit for tat for British supporting HK pro democracy.

China has 48 UNESCO heritage sites the most in the world and still applying for more. If you have been to China youd realised all so called heritage were replicas after it has all been smashed during Cultural Revolution in 70s.


Sorry, but that makes no sense. While I'm not disputing the state of the Chinese sites do you really think fucking up Liverpool's World Heritage Status is going to upset Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's government?
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #220 on: Today at 11:43:15 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:35:59 am
True, though you'd think all the work gone into creating the waterfront as a focal point for a tourist/visitor industry would have greater value than that?

Most developers couldn't give a shit. They'll be concerned about rental income and asset value. If that costs a bit of Section 106 money to provide a bit of public amenity they'll pay up but tourist income means nothing to them.

Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #221 on: Today at 11:44:54 am »
Merged the topics.
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #222 on: Today at 12:06:16 pm »
A capital of culture, or a culture of capital?


PW had it bang on 13 years ago.
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #223 on: Today at 01:36:51 pm »
Shame. Did they even bother to visit and tour the area since their initial visit?

Feels like they've been itching to do this for years. Also, imagine losing our status because of a stadium that might not be built? Everton might actually just be doing some other developer a favour by doing the remedial work on the dock, which they can then use to build something else.

Edit: I dont think the political climate in the city helped matters either.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:39:41 pm by Red Berry »
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #224 on: Today at 02:01:02 pm »
The danger is that it removes all the safeguards the council had to tear into the city. Doesn't matter what developers want to build in the city now

Peel will be rubbing their hands together now ready to rinse the city with another 5 skyscrapers to make up for the money they had to spend changing their last designs to fit in the UNESCO objections.

Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #225 on: Today at 02:09:34 pm »
Fatarses true legacy to the city of Liverpool....prepare yourselves for St Helens-on-sea....
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #226 on: Today at 02:20:28 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:32:11 am
Fucking political. Chinese instigating it as UN as a tit for tat for British supporting HK pro democracy.

China has 48 UNESCO heritage sites the most in the world and still applying for more. If you have been to China youd realised all so called heritage were replicas after it has all been smashed during Cultural Revolution in 70s.

I didnt think my first post would be this. I wouldn't be surprised by this at all, and some of the recent property failures have resulted in foreign investors losing millions, a lot from China. Its like they want to rewite history, but they have to delete some first.

The Liverpool waterfront and its history in the world is absolutely unique.
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #227 on: Today at 02:44:07 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:06:16 pm
A capital of culture, or a culture of capital?


PW had it bang on 13 years ago.

Pete Wylie !!
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #228 on: Today at 04:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 02:44:07 pm
Pete Wylie !!

Story of the Blues. Suddenly it all makes sense.
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #229 on: Today at 05:12:06 pm »
Booo!
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #230 on: Today at 05:21:01 pm »
Imagine the fume from a lot of the public if the reasons were reversed and they cited the loss of heritage status due to Liverpools stadium design
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #231 on: Today at 05:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:21:01 pm
Imagine the fume from a lot of the public if the reasons were reversed and they cited the loss of heritage status due to Liverpools stadium design

Still that doesnt make sense that regeneration loses you the heritage status. Are we an heritage city because of those abandoned warehouses at the docks?

A stadium is a big structure for sure but we are not demolishing those historical buildings on the river banks to do a complete overhaul.
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #232 on: Today at 06:18:29 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:01:02 pm
The danger is that it removes all the safeguards the council had to tear into the city. Doesn't matter what developers want to build in the city now

Peel will be rubbing their hands together now ready to rinse the city with another 5 skyscrapers to make up for the money they had to spend changing their last designs to fit in the UNESCO objections.



This is the real outcome today.

An example of short sightedness in thus City is remember the out cry to Alsops cloud proposal?

...What did Liver get instead..the monolithic blocks on Mann Island .


Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #233 on: Today at 07:25:23 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 06:18:29 pm
This is the real outcome today.

An example of short sightedness in thus City is remember the out cry to Alsops cloud proposal?

...What did Liver get instead..the monolithic blocks on Mann Island .

I remember going to the Walker Art Gallery to see the four proposals.  Going in pretty much blind, with no preconceptions, Alsop's was the first I saw and I instantly loathed it.  When we left I said to my then gf, "I liked them all except that first one.  Bet you anything that's the one they go for."

In all truth, they should never have demolished the art-deco car showroom that was there.  But it was a prime piece of land that they were desperate to develop, and honestly I prefer the blocks to that fucking cloud.

But if those didn't cost us WH status, then Liverpool Waters or BMD shouldn't either.
Re: Liverpool has lost it's world heritage status!
« Reply #234 on: Today at 08:34:16 pm »
As soon as it was confirmed Everton were Ok to build there, the writing was on the wall

#touchedbyeverton
