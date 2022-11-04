« previous next »
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Jayo10 on November  4, 2022, 09:36:34 am
This hatred for former reds who work in punditry is ridiculous. They are there to be impartial. Criticising a performance isn't "going to far the other way" from being impartial. Sometimes its calling a spade a spade. People are watching too much LFCTV.

One guy who does annoy me though is Ronnie Whelan. If anyone ever hears him on RTE in Ireland, the guy consistently puts the boot into us, good times or bad. Really comes across as a guy with an axe to grind. Then you see him the odd time on LFCTV and he is talking about the good old days.

Carra is always going to get stick for trying to be everything to everyone on Sky, but he has not said anything that deep down people don't agree with. Hamann was not very complimentary about Klopp from the off, so theres previous there, the criticism he gives now theres a bit of glee in it, he begrudgingly praised us the last few years though.

Agree with this. I understand people hate Sky and Macca is a pretty shite pundit but when it comes to doubting their allegiance I think that's unfair. You see people on RAWK say worse stuff than them every day.

I can sort of understand it with Carragher because he does come out with stuff when we aren't playing well and it can be frustrating but I just think he's that type. We all know people on here or in real life who can veer to the critical side when things aren't going well.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November  4, 2022, 09:41:58 am
Hes not a great pundit by any means but Redknapp is another who came here from elsewhere (at a very young age) and loves the club and the city. Hell probably talk some rubbish about us now and again but dont think he puts the boot in unfairly and I always have a lot of respect for people who come to Liverpool and love it.

Luis Garcia always seems to be massively into the Reds and Liverpool too, fair few of the Spanish and South American contingent seem to get the place, Lucas another (not that Lucas is doing punditry here!!).
Re: LFC players who became pundits
My only real issue with Carragher is more the banter set up him and Neville have and also for somebody who is into wanting to explain the tactical side, he is quite stubborn in liking what he likes. The high line being a classic example.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: markmywords on November  4, 2022, 07:24:33 am
Their loyalty is to the employers who are currently paying them.  They aren't supposed to act like many on RAWK and blame the ref every time we lose.

I was disappointed that Klopp went after Hamann, I know many people are hopelessly tribal on this stuff and that's the problem, Hamann as far as I know is the only ex newcastle player that criticised the current ownership at newcastle, too many ex newcastle players are scared of being criticised by their fans as " not showing loyaty to the club that made them"

Pundits should just call it down the middle

Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Jayo10 on November  4, 2022, 09:36:34 am
This hatred for former reds who work in punditry is ridiculous. They are there to be impartial. Criticising a performance isn't "going to far the other way" from being impartial. Sometimes its calling a spade a spade. People are watching too much LFCTV.

One guy who does annoy me though is Ronnie Whelan. If anyone ever hears him on RTE in Ireland, the guy consistently puts the boot into us, good times or bad. Really comes across as a guy with an axe to grind. Then you see him the odd time on LFCTV and he is talking about the good old days.

Carra is always going to get stick for trying to be everything to everyone on Sky, but he has not said anything that deep down people don't agree with. Hamann was not very complimentary about Klopp from the off, so theres previous there, the criticism he gives now theres a bit of glee in it, he begrudgingly praised us the last few years though.

I mean....when Skys three most predominant pundits are a literal United cheerleader, a literal Abu Dhabu cheerleader and....Jamie Carragher, I think people are justified in being a bit disappointed that rather than doing anything remotely similar for Liverpool he just joins the gang in putting the boot in.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: killer-heels on November  4, 2022, 09:56:24 am
My only real issue with Carragher is more the banter set up him and Neville have and also for somebody who is into wanting to explain the tactical side, he is quite stubborn in liking what he likes. The high line being a classic example.

I can see your point, he is stubborn and for a guy who could never play a high line, he was overly critical. But playing devils advocate, on the particular occasions he was critical, the high line was killing us, misjudgement of runners and getting our set up wrong (coupled with a refusal to get back to basics and being compact) was seeing us ship alot of chances. It was definitely worth pointing out.

I get the criticism towards him when we were shipping chances that VAR showed were offside (sign of an organised defence, albeit risky) but on the occasions we get it wrong, its fair game for scrutiny.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: El Lobo on November  4, 2022, 10:03:33 am
I mean....when Skys three most predominant pundits are a literal United cheerleader, a literal Abu Dhabu cheerleader and....Jamie Carragher, I think people are justified in being a bit disappointed that rather than doing anything remotely similar for Liverpool he just joins the gang in putting the boot in.

This is my main beef with Carragher. Everyone else on there fights the corner of the team of their allegiance, and are clearly biased against their rivals (including us), but Carragher just sits and lets it happen.

It's doubly bizarre when you factor in the character of the man, I can't believe he'd be that way in the pub with the cameras off. Maybe he had a warning post-golly-gate or maybe he's taken his own position because he knows he loses his head too easily. It's just frustrating when you have to listen to the bollocks they spout and have someone there who should be in our corner but just doesn't challenge at all.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
The title of thread made me laugh, as it reminded me of the time Houllier and Thompson were under quite a lot of pressure and Phil Thompson rattled off the names of every ex LFC player/manager currently in the media, giving their opinions of their situation. Only for him to get fired and end up as one of Sky's leading pundits for a long time.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: stewy17 on November  4, 2022, 10:54:21 am
This is my main beef with Carragher. Everyone else on there fights the corner of the team of their allegiance, and are clearly biased against their rivals (including us), but Carragher just sits and lets it happen.

It's doubly bizarre when you factor in the character of the man, I can't believe he'd be that way in the pub with the cameras off. Maybe he had a warning post-golly-gate or maybe he's taken his own position because he knows he loses his head too easily. It's just frustrating when you have to listen to the bollocks they spout and have someone there who should be in our corner but just doesn't challenge at all.

Last weekend v Leeds, he seemed to be enjoying our defensive issues. Guilty as fuck of shite defending himself, scored more OGs than he did for us, his idea of a pass was a hop, skip and a jump.

Watch any Manc game, Sky or BT, and it may as well be MUTV, with the one sided commentary, watch any of ours and it's take turns to get the digs in.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: rob1966 on November  4, 2022, 04:36:57 pm
Last weekend v Leeds, he seemed to be enjoying our defensive issues. Guilty as fuck of shite defending himself, scored more OGs than he did for us, his idea of a pass was a hop, skip and a jump.

Watch any Manc game, Sky or BT, and it may as well be MUTV, with the one sided commentary, watch any of ours and it's take turns to get the digs in.

Virgil nailed Carragher in the overlap - funny as hell
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Hate Sky

Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: rob1966 on November  4, 2022, 04:36:57 pm
Last weekend v Leeds, he seemed to be enjoying our defensive issues. Guilty as fuck of shite defending himself, scored more OGs than he did for us, his idea of a pass was a hop, skip and a jump.

Watch any Manc game, Sky or BT, and it may as well be MUTV, with the one sided commentary, watch any of ours and it's take turns to get the digs in.

Carragher liked it under Rodgers when we couldn't defend for shit and played like schoolboys and the banter would be "they need you back Jamie". Whereas nobody has said that since Klopp took over and although Hyypia was far better than Carragher everybody would have Virg as our best PL CB now and Carragher wouldn't get a look in.

He was quite happy for us to be in managed decline under Hicks and Gillett because it gave him an extra few years in our team and got that bumper contract.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
I think people are being unfair to Carra. He is a Liverpool through and through. He holds back and plays devils advocate because he is professional and doesnt want to look like the other two. His reading of the game is spot on and what he says is only what is being said on these message boards. If you doubt him being a full on red have a look at him at is winning the league the European cup and at Glastonbury.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
https://www.rousingthekop.com/2022/11/04/clever-stan-collymore-names-the-country-who-fsg-should-sell-liverpool-to/

Lol collymore  what a tool.

Rank amateurs giving advice to professional investors. Stick to kicking a football round you talking head brummie
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Keith Lard on November  4, 2022, 08:50:16 pm
https://www.rousingthekop.com/2022/11/04/clever-stan-collymore-names-the-country-who-fsg-should-sell-liverpool-to/

Lol collymore  what a tool.

Rank amateurs giving advice to professional investors. Stick to kicking a football round you talking head brummie

Norway would be alright.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Jayo10 on November  4, 2022, 09:36:34 am
This hatred for former reds who work in punditry is ridiculous. They are there to be impartial. Criticising a performance isn't "going to far the other way" from being impartial. Sometimes its calling a spade a spade. People are watching too much LFCTV.

nah, you're wrong mate.

for a while I've been seeing comments about ex-players and - as you state - quietly wondered if they were a bit OTT.  but I'd never actually heard any of them work a game (apart from Beglin who I find OK to be honest).  dunno why that is (I live in Canada).

I've seen Carra doing pre-game and HT stuff but I pay no real attention to those segments, so I have no opinion on him (other than seeing him act like a total tool "singing" YNWA on the CBS broadcast one time.  fukkin hell that was bad .....)

anyhow, for the Napoli game, for the first time, I streamed a game where McManaman was the co-commentator.  now I really get the complaints about him.

it's not just that he was "going too far to be even-handed". it was way beyond that.  he struggled all game to say much of anything positive about us, while drooling about the Napoli players at every opportunity.

at one point near the end the main guy said something like "a better display from Liverpool tonight, then, Steve?"

the answer was bleeding obvious - we'd just lost to 2 of the worst teams in the Prem ffs and were beating THE form team in Europe!

but no - SM did all he could to avoid agreeing with him.  he hummed and ha'd, mumbled "don't know about that really", then realized the answer was totally fucking obvious so very very grudgingly said something like "I guess so yeah".  the tone of his voice made it 100% clear he REALLY struggled to be fair, or even sensible, in answering the question.

you'd think he was a dyed-in-the-wool Manc ffs. 

and no -- I've never watched a game on LFCTV.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: SamLad on November  4, 2022, 09:03:56 pm
nah, you're wrong mate.

for a while I've been seeing comments about ex-players and - as you state - quietly wondered if they were a bit OTT.  but I'd never actually heard any of them work a game (apart from Beglin who I find OK to be honest).  dunno why that is (I live in Canada).

I've seen Carra doing pre-game and HT stuff but I pay no real attention to those segments, so I have no opinion on him (other than seeing him act like a total tool "singing" YNWA on the CBS broadcast one time.  fukkin hell that was bad .....)

anyhow, for the Napoli game, for the first time, I streamed a game where McManaman was the co-commentator.  now I really get the complaints about him.

it's not just that he was "going too far to be even-handed". it was way beyond that.  he struggled all game to say much of anything positive about us, while drooling about the Napoli players at every opportunity.

at one point near the end the main guy said something like "a better display from Liverpool tonight, then, Steve?"

the answer was bleeding obvious - we'd just lost to 2 of the worst teams in the Prem ffs and were beating THE form team in Europe!

but no - SM did all he could to avoid agreeing with him.  he hummed and ha'd, mumbled "don't know about that really", then realized the answer was totally fucking obvious so very very grudgingly said something like "I guess so yeah".  the tone of his voice made it 100% clear he REALLY struggled to be fair, or even sensible, in answering the question.

you'd think he was a dyed-in-the-wool Manc ffs. 

and no -- I've never watched a game on LFCTV.

Spot on - I remember him struggling to respond to that question
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on November  4, 2022, 08:16:51 pm
I think people are being unfair to Carra. He is a Liverpool through and through. He holds back and plays devils advocate because he is professional and doesnt want to look like the other two. His reading of the game is spot on and what he says is only what is being said on these message boards. If you doubt him being a full on red have a look at him at is winning the league the European cup and at Glastonbury.
This 100 percent. Ive seen him outside my business  in town and he gets 200 people asking for autographs or pictures and he never refuses one
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on November  4, 2022, 08:16:51 pm
I think people are being unfair to Carra. He is a Liverpool through and through. He holds back and plays devils advocate because he is professional and doesnt want to look like the other two. His reading of the game is spot on and what he says is only what is being said on these message boards. If you doubt him being a full on red have a look at him at is winning the league the European cup and at Glastonbury.

He danced around the streets when Michael Thomas scored in 89 (by his own admission). He was an Evertonian into his 20s until he decided to stop supporting them. When they were top of the league the other year he said he wanted them to win the league.

He's not Liverpool through and through the way Neville is with United (twat that he is). He grew up hating Liverpool. That won't fully leave you.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: jimbo196843 on November  4, 2022, 10:05:05 pm
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Fromola on November  4, 2022, 10:35:36 pm
He danced around the streets when Michael Thomas scored in 89 (by his own admission). He was an Evertonian into his 20s until he decided to stop supporting them. When they were top of the league the other year he said he wanted them to win the league.

He's not Liverpool through and through the way Neville is with United (twat that he is). He grew up hating Liverpool. That won't fully leave you.

I think with carra he does love LFC, but sucks up to Sky and Neville - he never really says anything bad, but doesnt stop the other pundits from obvious anti-LFC agenda. Its almost like he is grateful that Sky took him back on after that spitting incident and is scared to rock the boat.

For example, Neville always commentates on United games and LFC games - however Ive never heard carra commentate on a United game (where LFC is not involved) or major LFC games - that shows where his standing probably is with Sky
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Fromola on November  4, 2022, 10:35:36 pm
He danced around the streets when Michael Thomas scored in 89 (by his own admission). He was an Evertonian into his 20s until he decided to stop supporting them. When they were top of the league the other year he said he wanted them to win the league.

He's not Liverpool through and through the way Neville is with United (twat that he is). He grew up hating Liverpool. That won't fully leave you.

Is that true about celebrating that goal? Fucking hell! And the last sentence covers so much. If you decide to support a team then you stick with them till the end, your end. Even if you try to change your colours you can never really forget the original one. And on the rare occasion that you manage to  change who you support then I think you're more than likely just going to flip flop around trying to change constantly. You'll just get lost.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: jimbo196843 on November  4, 2022, 10:05:05 pm
This 100 percent. Ive seen him outside my business  in town and he gets 200 people asking for autographs or pictures and he never refuses one
More fool them.
He was a decent player in a fairly fallow period and I do respect him for his longevity, but hes a company man now. Which is sad.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: jimbo196843 on November  4, 2022, 10:05:05 pm
This 100 percent. Ive seen him outside my business  in town and he gets 200 people asking for autographs or pictures and he never refuses one
Yet funnily enough I saw him running through the Main Stand against Leeds, blanking people asking for a photo. So he could get to the gantry.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: SvenJohansen on November  4, 2022, 11:27:35 pm
Is that true about celebrating that goal? Fucking hell! And the last sentence covers so much. If you decide to support a team then you stick with them till the end, your end. Even if you try to change your colours you can never really forget the original one. And on the rare occasion that you manage to  change who you support then I think you're more than likely just going to flip flop around trying to change constantly. You'll just get lost.

https://thesefootballtimes.co/2016/03/07/jamie-carragher-the-perfect-form-of-a-true-football-fanatic/


Quote
ON 26 MAY 1989, Michael Thomas ran through the heart of Liverpools defence and scored the most notorious last-minute goal in Anfield history, handing Arsenal the title. In a Bootle pub just a couple of miles away, an 11-year-old Evertonian, his dad and his mates began celebrating as if their own team had won the League.

A group of lads went outside and scrawled graffiti on the wall. THANK YOU, ARSENAL. 11 eleven-year-old laughed his head off, encouraging and applauding the offenders who were chalking the headline he dreamed of reading on the back of every newspaper the following morning. That boy was me. I thought of myself as the biggest Blue in Bootle.

On that depressing night for Liverpool, the club I would eventually come to love, their defeat meant as much as any of my own teams victories. I didnt simply want to bask in the glory of Arsenals win; I wanted to rub it in under the noses of every Red in the city.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 01:56:35 am
Yet funnily enough I saw him running through the Main Stand against Leeds, blanking people asking for a photo. So he could get to the gantry.

So on his way to his job then. Bit different, surely.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Fromola on November  4, 2022, 10:35:36 pm


He's not Liverpool through and through the way Neville is with United (twat that he is). He grew up hating Liverpool. That won't fully leave you.

Has it fully left Fowler?  Or do you only apply this theory when it suits...
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Carra, Hamann, and McManaman have ruined their legacies at Liverpool.  I see Carra has been sticking up for his hypocritical mate, Gary Neville who got an absolute roasting on HIGNFY. He's become such a massive disappointment to me.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:08:06 am
Has it fully left Fowler?  Or do you only apply this theory when it suits...

Did Fowler grow up hating us with a passion?
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:39:32 pm
Did Fowler grow up hating us with a passion?

True, it is not like everton fans have a reputation for being bitter or anything

 an 11-year-old Evertonian, his dad and his mates began celebrating as if their own team had won the League.

A group of lads went outside and scrawled graffiti on the wall. THANK YOU, ARSENAL. 11 eleven-year-old laughed his head off, encouraging and applauding the offenders who were chalking the headline

It just seems many fans expect pundits to be one eyed cheerleaders, just expect to hate the majority of the players in this team when they become pundits and be consistent
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: SamLad on November  4, 2022, 09:03:56 pm
nah, you're wrong mate.

for a while I've been seeing comments about ex-players and - as you state - quietly wondered if they were a bit OTT.  but I'd never actually heard any of them work a game (apart from Beglin who I find OK to be honest).  dunno why that is (I live in Canada).

I've seen Carra doing pre-game and HT stuff but I pay no real attention to those segments, so I have no opinion on him (other than seeing him act like a total tool "singing" YNWA on the CBS broadcast one time.  fukkin hell that was bad .....)

anyhow, for the Napoli game, for the first time, I streamed a game where McManaman was the co-commentator.  now I really get the complaints about him.

it's not just that he was "going too far to be even-handed". it was way beyond that.  he struggled all game to say much of anything positive about us, while drooling about the Napoli players at every opportunity.

at one point near the end the main guy said something like "a better display from Liverpool tonight, then, Steve?"

the answer was bleeding obvious - we'd just lost to 2 of the worst teams in the Prem ffs and were beating THE form team in Europe!

but no - SM did all he could to avoid agreeing with him.  he hummed and ha'd, mumbled "don't know about that really", then realized the answer was totally fucking obvious so very very grudgingly said something like "I guess so yeah".  the tone of his voice made it 100% clear he REALLY struggled to be fair, or even sensible, in answering the question.

you'd think he was a dyed-in-the-wool Manc ffs. 

and no -- I've never watched a game on LFCTV.

Good post this. For what it's worth I also think Jim Beglin is fine as a co-commentator. As for Macca he's just crap really. Not pro (for sure) not particularly anti, just bad.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 01:15:58 pm
Good post this. For what it's worth I also think Jim Beglin is fine as a co-commentator. As for Macca he's just crap really. Not pro (for sure) not particularly anti, just bad.

Said it before, but I spoke to Beglin in the Stanley Park car park before the Chelsea game in Jurgens first season. He spoke like someone who geniunely was a fan of LFC, was full of praise for Klopp and was really excited for the future.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 01:02:10 pm
True, it is not like everton fans have a reputation for being bitter or anything

 an 11-year-old Evertonian, his dad and his mates began celebrating as if their own team had won the League.

A group of lads went outside and scrawled graffiti on the wall. THANK YOU, ARSENAL. 11 eleven-year-old laughed his head off, encouraging and applauding the offenders who were chalking the headline

It just seems many fans expect pundits to be one eyed cheerleaders, just expect to hate the majority of the players in this team when they become pundits and be consistent

Fowler grew up in the 80s. It was hardly as bad as now (outside the Carragher household).
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Jim Beglin doesn't seem as bad as he used to be.Maybe feeling more at home behind the mic and not trying the forced neutrality resulting in being overtly negative to Liverpool.I don't really watch Stevie Nicol on ESPN but talked to him a few times in Boston and while a bit dour in that scottish way,he wasn't down on the club at all,as far as i remember anyway.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Fromola on November  4, 2022, 10:35:36 pm
He danced around the streets when Michael Thomas scored in 89 (by his own admission). He was an Evertonian into his 20s until he decided to stop supporting them. When they were top of the league the other year he said he wanted them to win the league.

He's not Liverpool through and through the way Neville is with United (twat that he is). He grew up hating Liverpool. That won't fully leave you.
Of course when he was cramping up in the 05 final because he had given everything and then sprints off towards the Liverpool end dancing and nearly passing out through sheer joy and elation, I could see he really wanted it be his boyhood club and really he is a blue.
We have to remember lots of players change because they play for and fall in love with a club. He is a person who can walk around the city without worry because he still has an affection for his boyhood club and there is nothing wrong with that. If anyone doubts him then you sound as bitter as the team he left behind.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on November  4, 2022, 08:16:51 pm
I think people are being unfair to Carra. He is a Liverpool through and through. He holds back and plays devils advocate because he is professional and doesnt want to look like the other two. His reading of the game is spot on and what he says is only what is being said on these message boards. If you doubt him being a full on red have a look at him at is winning the league the European cup and at Glastonbury.

Carras a boyhood blue and the boyhood footie love never really leaves.  Obviously he made his living with us in between boyhood and punditry.

I used to work Bootle and carras local was round the corner.  At the time (early 2000s) it was still his family and mates local.  Most if not all were blues.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 03:01:34 pm
Carras a boyhood blue and the boyhood footie love never really leaves.  Obviously he made his living with us in between boyhood and punditry.

I used to work Bootle and carras local was round the corner.  At the time (early 2000s) it was still his family and mates local.  Most if not all were blues.
What pub was that TSC?
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:07:58 pm
Fowler grew up in the 80s. It was hardly as bad as now (outside the Carragher household).

YOu are reaching a bit here

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/jamie-carragher-sadio-mane-liverpool-everton-106845

Carra going mental when mane scored late at goodison, footage captured by soccer AM team
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Macamanananamamnanan is the worst. Absolutely loath it when he's on commentary. Talks utter shite in a horrible discordent unpleasant manner.

Carra's problem is he never shuts up. It's like he feels that every second of airtime must be filled with his drivelling monologue. His co-commentators can have a pie and a pint and do the crossword, and probably nip out for a slash, because he never stops talking.

Hamman just seems bitter and moany, the tedious Tory-voting meff
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:07:34 pm
What pub was that TSC?
The Chaucer.
