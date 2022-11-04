« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC players who became pundits  (Read 2897 times)

Offline B0151?

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:46:56 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 09:36:34 am
This hatred for former reds who work in punditry is ridiculous. They are there to be impartial. Criticising a performance isn't "going to far the other way" from being impartial. Sometimes its calling a spade a spade. People are watching too much LFCTV.

One guy who does annoy me though is Ronnie Whelan. If anyone ever hears him on RTE in Ireland, the guy consistently puts the boot into us, good times or bad. Really comes across as a guy with an axe to grind. Then you see him the odd time on LFCTV and he is talking about the good old days.

Carra is always going to get stick for trying to be everything to everyone on Sky, but he has not said anything that deep down people don't agree with. Hamann was not very complimentary about Klopp from the off, so theres previous there, the criticism he gives now theres a bit of glee in it, he begrudgingly praised us the last few years though.

Agree with this. I understand people hate Sky and Macca is a pretty shite pundit but when it comes to doubting their allegiance I think that's unfair. You see people on RAWK say worse stuff than them every day.

I can sort of understand it with Carragher because he does come out with stuff when we aren't playing well and it can be frustrating but I just think he's that type. We all know people on here or in real life who can veer to the critical side when things aren't going well.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:48:37 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:41:58 am
Hes not a great pundit by any means but Redknapp is another who came here from elsewhere (at a very young age) and loves the club and the city. Hell probably talk some rubbish about us now and again but dont think he puts the boot in unfairly and I always have a lot of respect for people who come to Liverpool and love it.

Luis Garcia always seems to be massively into the Reds and Liverpool too, fair few of the Spanish and South American contingent seem to get the place, Lucas another (not that Lucas is doing punditry here!!).
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:56:24 am »
My only real issue with Carragher is more the banter set up him and Neville have and also for somebody who is into wanting to explain the tactical side, he is quite stubborn in liking what he likes. The high line being a classic example.
Offline El Lobo

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:01:06 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 07:24:33 am
Their loyalty is to the employers who are currently paying them.  They aren't supposed to act like many on RAWK and blame the ref every time we lose.

I was disappointed that Klopp went after Hamann, I know many people are hopelessly tribal on this stuff and that's the problem, Hamann as far as I know is the only ex newcastle player that criticised the current ownership at newcastle, too many ex newcastle players are scared of being criticised by their fans as " not showing loyaty to the club that made them"

Pundits should just call it down the middle

Offline El Lobo

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:03:33 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 09:36:34 am
This hatred for former reds who work in punditry is ridiculous. They are there to be impartial. Criticising a performance isn't "going to far the other way" from being impartial. Sometimes its calling a spade a spade. People are watching too much LFCTV.

One guy who does annoy me though is Ronnie Whelan. If anyone ever hears him on RTE in Ireland, the guy consistently puts the boot into us, good times or bad. Really comes across as a guy with an axe to grind. Then you see him the odd time on LFCTV and he is talking about the good old days.

Carra is always going to get stick for trying to be everything to everyone on Sky, but he has not said anything that deep down people don't agree with. Hamann was not very complimentary about Klopp from the off, so theres previous there, the criticism he gives now theres a bit of glee in it, he begrudgingly praised us the last few years though.

I mean....when Skys three most predominant pundits are a literal United cheerleader, a literal Abu Dhabu cheerleader and....Jamie Carragher, I think people are justified in being a bit disappointed that rather than doing anything remotely similar for Liverpool he just joins the gang in putting the boot in.
Offline Jayo10

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:07:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:56:24 am
My only real issue with Carragher is more the banter set up him and Neville have and also for somebody who is into wanting to explain the tactical side, he is quite stubborn in liking what he likes. The high line being a classic example.

I can see your point, he is stubborn and for a guy who could never play a high line, he was overly critical. But playing devils advocate, on the particular occasions he was critical, the high line was killing us, misjudgement of runners and getting our set up wrong (coupled with a refusal to get back to basics and being compact) was seeing us ship alot of chances. It was definitely worth pointing out.

I get the criticism towards him when we were shipping chances that VAR showed were offside (sign of an organised defence, albeit risky) but on the occasions we get it wrong, its fair game for scrutiny.
Offline stewy17

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:54:21 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:03:33 am
I mean....when Skys three most predominant pundits are a literal United cheerleader, a literal Abu Dhabu cheerleader and....Jamie Carragher, I think people are justified in being a bit disappointed that rather than doing anything remotely similar for Liverpool he just joins the gang in putting the boot in.

This is my main beef with Carragher. Everyone else on there fights the corner of the team of their allegiance, and are clearly biased against their rivals (including us), but Carragher just sits and lets it happen.

It's doubly bizarre when you factor in the character of the man, I can't believe he'd be that way in the pub with the cameras off. Maybe he had a warning post-golly-gate or maybe he's taken his own position because he knows he loses his head too easily. It's just frustrating when you have to listen to the bollocks they spout and have someone there who should be in our corner but just doesn't challenge at all.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:01:24 am »
The title of thread made me laugh, as it reminded me of the time Houllier and Thompson were under quite a lot of pressure and Phil Thompson rattled off the names of every ex LFC player/manager currently in the media, giving their opinions of their situation. Only for him to get fired and end up as one of Sky's leading pundits for a long time.
Offline rob1966

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 04:36:57 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 10:54:21 am
This is my main beef with Carragher. Everyone else on there fights the corner of the team of their allegiance, and are clearly biased against their rivals (including us), but Carragher just sits and lets it happen.

It's doubly bizarre when you factor in the character of the man, I can't believe he'd be that way in the pub with the cameras off. Maybe he had a warning post-golly-gate or maybe he's taken his own position because he knows he loses his head too easily. It's just frustrating when you have to listen to the bollocks they spout and have someone there who should be in our corner but just doesn't challenge at all.

Last weekend v Leeds, he seemed to be enjoying our defensive issues. Guilty as fuck of shite defending himself, scored more OGs than he did for us, his idea of a pass was a hop, skip and a jump.

Watch any Manc game, Sky or BT, and it may as well be MUTV, with the one sided commentary, watch any of ours and it's take turns to get the digs in.
Offline MPowerYNWA

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 05:22:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:36:57 pm
Last weekend v Leeds, he seemed to be enjoying our defensive issues. Guilty as fuck of shite defending himself, scored more OGs than he did for us, his idea of a pass was a hop, skip and a jump.

Watch any Manc game, Sky or BT, and it may as well be MUTV, with the one sided commentary, watch any of ours and it's take turns to get the digs in.

Virgil nailed Carragher in the overlap - funny as hell
Offline MPowerYNWA

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 05:27:05 pm »
Hate Sky

Offline Fromola

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:08:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:36:57 pm
Last weekend v Leeds, he seemed to be enjoying our defensive issues. Guilty as fuck of shite defending himself, scored more OGs than he did for us, his idea of a pass was a hop, skip and a jump.

Watch any Manc game, Sky or BT, and it may as well be MUTV, with the one sided commentary, watch any of ours and it's take turns to get the digs in.

Carragher liked it under Rodgers when we couldn't defend for shit and played like schoolboys and the banter would be "they need you back Jamie". Whereas nobody has said that since Klopp took over and although Hyypia was far better than Carragher everybody would have Virg as our best PL CB now and Carragher wouldn't get a look in.

He was quite happy for us to be in managed decline under Hicks and Gillett because it gave him an extra few years in our team and got that bumper contract.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:16:51 pm »
I think people are being unfair to Carra. He is a Liverpool through and through. He holds back and plays devils advocate because he is professional and doesnt want to look like the other two. His reading of the game is spot on and what he says is only what is being said on these message boards. If you doubt him being a full on red have a look at him at is winning the league the European cup and at Glastonbury.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:50:16 pm »
https://www.rousingthekop.com/2022/11/04/clever-stan-collymore-names-the-country-who-fsg-should-sell-liverpool-to/

Lol collymore  what a tool.

Rank amateurs giving advice to professional investors. Stick to kicking a football round you talking head brummie
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 08:50:16 pm
https://www.rousingthekop.com/2022/11/04/clever-stan-collymore-names-the-country-who-fsg-should-sell-liverpool-to/

Lol collymore  what a tool.

Rank amateurs giving advice to professional investors. Stick to kicking a football round you talking head brummie

Norway would be alright.
Offline SamLad

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 09:36:34 am
This hatred for former reds who work in punditry is ridiculous. They are there to be impartial. Criticising a performance isn't "going to far the other way" from being impartial. Sometimes its calling a spade a spade. People are watching too much LFCTV.

nah, you're wrong mate.

for a while I've been seeing comments about ex-players and - as you state - quietly wondered if they were a bit OTT.  but I'd never actually heard any of them work a game (apart from Beglin who I find OK to be honest).  dunno why that is (I live in Canada).

I've seen Carra doing pre-game and HT stuff but I pay no real attention to those segments, so I have no opinion on him (other than seeing him act like a total tool "singing" YNWA on the CBS broadcast one time.  fukkin hell that was bad .....)

anyhow, for the Napoli game, for the first time, I streamed a game where McManaman was the co-commentator.  now I really get the complaints about him.

it's not just that he was "going too far to be even-handed". it was way beyond that.  he struggled all game to say much of anything positive about us, while drooling about the Napoli players at every opportunity.

at one point near the end the main guy said something like "a better display from Liverpool tonight, then, Steve?"

the answer was bleeding obvious - we'd just lost to 2 of the worst teams in the Prem ffs and were beating THE form team in Europe!

but no - SM did all he could to avoid agreeing with him.  he hummed and ha'd, mumbled "don't know about that really", then realized the answer was totally fucking obvious so very very grudgingly said something like "I guess so yeah".  the tone of his voice made it 100% clear he REALLY struggled to be fair, or even sensible, in answering the question.

you'd think he was a dyed-in-the-wool Manc ffs. 

and no -- I've never watched a game on LFCTV.
Offline MPowerYNWA

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:29:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:03:56 pm
nah, you're wrong mate.

for a while I've been seeing comments about ex-players and - as you state - quietly wondered if they were a bit OTT.  but I'd never actually heard any of them work a game (apart from Beglin who I find OK to be honest).  dunno why that is (I live in Canada).

I've seen Carra doing pre-game and HT stuff but I pay no real attention to those segments, so I have no opinion on him (other than seeing him act like a total tool "singing" YNWA on the CBS broadcast one time.  fukkin hell that was bad .....)

anyhow, for the Napoli game, for the first time, I streamed a game where McManaman was the co-commentator.  now I really get the complaints about him.

it's not just that he was "going too far to be even-handed". it was way beyond that.  he struggled all game to say much of anything positive about us, while drooling about the Napoli players at every opportunity.

at one point near the end the main guy said something like "a better display from Liverpool tonight, then, Steve?"

the answer was bleeding obvious - we'd just lost to 2 of the worst teams in the Prem ffs and were beating THE form team in Europe!

but no - SM did all he could to avoid agreeing with him.  he hummed and ha'd, mumbled "don't know about that really", then realized the answer was totally fucking obvious so very very grudgingly said something like "I guess so yeah".  the tone of his voice made it 100% clear he REALLY struggled to be fair, or even sensible, in answering the question.

you'd think he was a dyed-in-the-wool Manc ffs. 

and no -- I've never watched a game on LFCTV.

Spot on - I remember him struggling to respond to that question
Offline jimbo196843

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 08:16:51 pm
I think people are being unfair to Carra. He is a Liverpool through and through. He holds back and plays devils advocate because he is professional and doesnt want to look like the other two. His reading of the game is spot on and what he says is only what is being said on these message boards. If you doubt him being a full on red have a look at him at is winning the league the European cup and at Glastonbury.
This 100 percent. Ive seen him outside my business  in town and he gets 200 people asking for autographs or pictures and he never refuses one
Offline Fromola

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 08:16:51 pm
I think people are being unfair to Carra. He is a Liverpool through and through. He holds back and plays devils advocate because he is professional and doesnt want to look like the other two. His reading of the game is spot on and what he says is only what is being said on these message boards. If you doubt him being a full on red have a look at him at is winning the league the European cup and at Glastonbury.

He danced around the streets when Michael Thomas scored in 89 (by his own admission). He was an Evertonian into his 20s until he decided to stop supporting them. When they were top of the league the other year he said he wanted them to win the league.

He's not Liverpool through and through the way Neville is with United (twat that he is). He grew up hating Liverpool. That won't fully leave you.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm »
Quote from: jimbo196843 on Yesterday at 10:05:05 pm
This 100 percent. Ive seen him outside my business  in town and he gets 200 people Evertonians asking for autographs or pictures and he never refuses one

 >:(
Offline MPowerYNWA

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm
He danced around the streets when Michael Thomas scored in 89 (by his own admission). He was an Evertonian into his 20s until he decided to stop supporting them. When they were top of the league the other year he said he wanted them to win the league.

He's not Liverpool through and through the way Neville is with United (twat that he is). He grew up hating Liverpool. That won't fully leave you.

I think with carra he does love LFC, but sucks up to Sky and Neville - he never really says anything bad, but doesnt stop the other pundits from obvious anti-LFC agenda. Its almost like he is grateful that Sky took him back on after that spitting incident and is scared to rock the boat.

For example, Neville always commentates on United games and LFC games - however Ive never heard carra commentate on a United game (where LFC is not involved) or major LFC games - that shows where his standing probably is with Sky
.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm
He danced around the streets when Michael Thomas scored in 89 (by his own admission). He was an Evertonian into his 20s until he decided to stop supporting them. When they were top of the league the other year he said he wanted them to win the league.

He's not Liverpool through and through the way Neville is with United (twat that he is). He grew up hating Liverpool. That won't fully leave you.

Is that true about celebrating that goal? Fucking hell! And the last sentence covers so much. If you decide to support a team then you stick with them till the end, your end. Even if you try to change your colours you can never really forget the original one. And on the rare occasion that you manage to  change who you support then I think you're more than likely just going to flip flop around trying to change constantly. You'll just get lost.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:30:37 pm »
Quote from: jimbo196843 on Yesterday at 10:05:05 pm
This 100 percent. Ive seen him outside my business  in town and he gets 200 people asking for autographs or pictures and he never refuses one
More fool them.
He was a decent player in a fairly fallow period and I do respect him for his longevity, but hes a company man now. Which is sad.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:56:35 am »
Quote from: jimbo196843 on Yesterday at 10:05:05 pm
This 100 percent. Ive seen him outside my business  in town and he gets 200 people asking for autographs or pictures and he never refuses one
Yet funnily enough I saw him running through the Main Stand against Leeds, blanking people asking for a photo. So he could get to the gantry.
