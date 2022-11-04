This hatred for former reds who work in punditry is ridiculous. They are there to be impartial. Criticising a performance isn't "going to far the other way" from being impartial. Sometimes its calling a spade a spade. People are watching too much LFCTV.



nah, you're wrong mate.for a while I've been seeing comments about ex-players and - as you state - quietly wondered if they were a bit OTT. but I'd never actually heard any of them work a game (apart from Beglin who I find OK to be honest). dunno why that is (I live in Canada).I've seen Carra doing pre-game and HT stuff but I pay no real attention to those segments, so I have no opinion on him (other than seeing him act like a total tool "singing" YNWA on the CBS broadcast one time. fukkin hell that was bad .....)anyhow, for the Napoli game, for the first time, I streamed a game where McManaman was the co-commentator. now I really get the complaints about him.it's not just that he was "going too far to be even-handed". it was way beyond that. he struggled all game to say much of anything positive about us, while drooling about the Napoli players at every opportunity.at one point near the end the main guy said something like "a better display from Liverpool tonight, then, Steve?"the answer was bleeding obvious - we'd just lost to 2 of the worst teams in the Prem ffs and were beating THE form team in Europe!but no - SM did all he could to avoid agreeing with him. he hummed and ha'd, mumbled "don't know about that really", then realized the answer was totally fucking obvious so verygrudgingly said something like "I guess so yeah". the tone of his voice made it 100% clear he REALLY struggled to be fair, or even sensible, in answering the question.you'd think he was a dyed-in-the-wool Manc ffs.and no -- I've never watched a game on LFCTV.