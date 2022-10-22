« previous next »
LFC players who became pundits

Re: LFC players who became pundits
Reply #40 on: Today at 09:46:56 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:36:34 am
This hatred for former reds who work in punditry is ridiculous. They are there to be impartial. Criticising a performance isn't "going to far the other way" from being impartial. Sometimes its calling a spade a spade. People are watching too much LFCTV.

One guy who does annoy me though is Ronnie Whelan. If anyone ever hears him on RTE in Ireland, the guy consistently puts the boot into us, good times or bad. Really comes across as a guy with an axe to grind. Then you see him the odd time on LFCTV and he is talking about the good old days.

Carra is always going to get stick for trying to be everything to everyone on Sky, but he has not said anything that deep down people don't agree with. Hamann was not very complimentary about Klopp from the off, so theres previous there, the criticism he gives now theres a bit of glee in it, he begrudgingly praised us the last few years though.

Agree with this. I understand people hate Sky and Macca is a pretty shite pundit but when it comes to doubting their allegiance I think that's unfair. You see people on RAWK say worse stuff than them every day.

I can sort of understand it with Carragher because he does come out with stuff when we aren't playing well and it can be frustrating but I just think he's that type. We all know people on here or in real life who can veer to the critical side when things aren't going well.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Reply #41 on: Today at 09:48:37 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:41:58 am
Hes not a great pundit by any means but Redknapp is another who came here from elsewhere (at a very young age) and loves the club and the city. Hell probably talk some rubbish about us now and again but dont think he puts the boot in unfairly and I always have a lot of respect for people who come to Liverpool and love it.

Luis Garcia always seems to be massively into the Reds and Liverpool too, fair few of the Spanish and South American contingent seem to get the place, Lucas another (not that Lucas is doing punditry here!!).
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: LFC players who became pundits
Reply #42 on: Today at 09:56:24 am
My only real issue with Carragher is more the banter set up him and Neville have and also for somebody who is into wanting to explain the tactical side, he is quite stubborn in liking what he likes. The high line being a classic example.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Reply #43 on: Today at 10:01:06 am
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 07:24:33 am
Their loyalty is to the employers who are currently paying them.  They aren't supposed to act like many on RAWK and blame the ref every time we lose.

I was disappointed that Klopp went after Hamann, I know many people are hopelessly tribal on this stuff and that's the problem, Hamann as far as I know is the only ex newcastle player that criticised the current ownership at newcastle, too many ex newcastle players are scared of being criticised by their fans as " not showing loyaty to the club that made them"

Pundits should just call it down the middle

'Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder'
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Reply #44 on: Today at 10:03:33 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:36:34 am
I mean....when Skys three most predominant pundits are a literal United cheerleader, a literal Abu Dhabu cheerleader and....Jamie Carragher, I think people are justified in being a bit disappointed that rather than doing anything remotely similar for Liverpool he just joins the gang in putting the boot in.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Reply #45 on: Today at 10:07:58 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:56:24 am
My only real issue with Carragher is more the banter set up him and Neville have and also for somebody who is into wanting to explain the tactical side, he is quite stubborn in liking what he likes. The high line being a classic example.

I can see your point, he is stubborn and for a guy who could never play a high line, he was overly critical. But playing devils advocate, on the particular occasions he was critical, the high line was killing us, misjudgement of runners and getting our set up wrong (coupled with a refusal to get back to basics and being compact) was seeing us ship alot of chances. It was definitely worth pointing out.

I get the criticism towards him when we were shipping chances that VAR showed were offside (sign of an organised defence, albeit risky) but on the occasions we get it wrong, its fair game for scrutiny.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
Reply #46 on: Today at 10:54:21 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:03:33 am
I mean....when Skys three most predominant pundits are a literal United cheerleader, a literal Abu Dhabu cheerleader and....Jamie Carragher, I think people are justified in being a bit disappointed that rather than doing anything remotely similar for Liverpool he just joins the gang in putting the boot in.

This is my main beef with Carragher. Everyone else on there fights the corner of the team of their allegiance, and are clearly biased against their rivals (including us), but Carragher just sits and lets it happen.

It's doubly bizarre when you factor in the character of the man, I can't believe he'd be that way in the pub with the cameras off. Maybe he had a warning post-golly-gate or maybe he's taken his own position because he knows he loses his head too easily. It's just frustrating when you have to listen to the bollocks they spout and have someone there who should be in our corner but just doesn't challenge at all.
