My only real issue with Carragher is more the banter set up him and Neville have and also for somebody who is into wanting to explain the tactical side, he is quite stubborn in liking what he likes. The high line being a classic example.
I can see your point, he is stubborn and for a guy who could never play a high line, he was overly critical. But playing devils advocate, on the particular occasions he was critical, the high line was killing us, misjudgement of runners and getting our set up wrong (coupled with a refusal to get back to basics and being compact) was seeing us ship alot of chances. It was definitely worth pointing out.
I get the criticism towards him when we were shipping chances that VAR showed were offside (sign of an organised defence, albeit risky) but on the occasions we get it wrong, its fair game for scrutiny.