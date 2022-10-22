I mean....when Skys three most predominant pundits are a literal United cheerleader, a literal Abu Dhabu cheerleader and....Jamie Carragher, I think people are justified in being a bit disappointed that rather than doing anything remotely similar for Liverpool he just joins the gang in putting the boot in.



This is my main beef with Carragher. Everyone else on there fights the corner of the team of their allegiance, and are clearly biased against their rivals (including us), but Carragher just sits and lets it happen.It's doubly bizarre when you factor in the character of the man, I can't believe he'd be that way in the pub with the cameras off. Maybe he had a warning post-golly-gate or maybe he's taken his own position because he knows he loses his head too easily. It's just frustrating when you have to listen to the bollocks they spout and have someone there who should be in our corner but just doesn't challenge at all.