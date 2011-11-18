« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC players who became pundits  (Read 1798 times)

Offline LoveFollowConquer

LFC players who became pundits
« on: November 18, 2011, 09:39:44 pm »
Alright - doing a little piece on which ex-LFC players have become the better pundits...

There's quite a few knocking about these days - Hansen, Lawro, Collymore, Whelan, Redknapp, Souey, Houghton, Beglin, McManaman, Aldo, St John etc

Probably missed one or two. Jocky and Souness have always come across well on TV but are there any others that you think are particularly adept? I think Collymore has been surprisingly impressive with his Blatter Out campaign on TalkSport this week. Which ones do you think offer the best insight?

Anyway, over to youse lot  :)
Online Hazell

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #1 on: November 18, 2011, 09:53:33 pm »
John Barnes is the best. He's not a regular pundit but he knows what he's talking about. Friday Night Live tonight on LFCTV being a case in point (it's repeated tonight and tomorrow).

Hansen is ok at best but after that, I can't think of any decent ones.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #2 on: November 18, 2011, 10:25:56 pm »
I felt the same Hazell, gonna ditch the idea to be honest. Thinking about it again too many of them have gone to be a bit of a tw*t. Don't want to sully their playing memories even more by bringing up punditry - shit idea, move on  :P
Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #3 on: November 18, 2011, 11:05:33 pm »
Along similar lines, I've been thinking about how few of our more recently retired former players have had success as managers.

I'm wondering how much of a link there is between players under successful managers having more chance of success as managers themselves? 

Keegan, Toshack, Souness and Dalglish all played under successful managers and had pretty successful management careers.

Quite a few managers have come from Ferguson's players over the years.  Strachan, Bruce, Hughes and Mcleish.

How many of Clough's former players have done well?

Of Houllier and Rafa's teams, there are quite a few who could do quite well.  Hamann and Alonso are the two that I fancy to do well, just by the way they talk about the game.

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #4 on: November 19, 2011, 01:50:12 am »
Don't forget Danny Murphy!
Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #5 on: November 19, 2011, 02:06:43 am »
Mark Wright does a bit.

Gary Gillespie does a good bit for LFCTV, as does Davey Fairclough, who also does some for Setanta.


Whelan and Redknapp are exceptionally shit pundits, particularly Whelan, who is an absoloute shite spouting prick. Lawrenson is pretty shite aswell.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #6 on: November 19, 2011, 02:09:43 am »
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/AfQarImZ97Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/AfQarImZ97Y</a>

Lawrenson is pretty accurate in this ;D
Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #7 on: November 20, 2011, 10:57:40 am »
Quote from: Hazell on November 18, 2011, 09:53:33 pm
John Barnes is the best. He's not a regular pundit but he knows what he's talking about. Friday Night Live tonight on LFCTV being a case in point (it's repeated tonight and tomorrow).

Hansen is ok at best but after that, I can't think of any decent ones.

John Barnes was brilliant on Friday on Five Live. He was talking about the Suarez row, Torres and the whole Kenny project.

He was articulate and showed some real insight. Much better than the usual tosh that passes for punditry...
Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:18:25 am »
There are a lot of ex Liverpool players who now make a living by being pundits and commentating on our games. Not just our games but others too probably. I don't know for sure because I only watch matches involving Liverpool. I have to assume that they are impartial because they are supposed to be when covering matches, yes? I've been noticing lately that a lot of them criticize Liverpool fiercely whenever we play. I get that criticism is part of analysing or commenting on football matches but there's quite a few of them that come across as if they don't like Liverpool anymore. Maybe I'm blowing it out of proportion but I find it disrespectful for ex players to not support our team and club when they don't play anymore.

Am I wrong to think that some of them do have an agenda against Liverpool FC? Ronnie Whelan on RTE comes across as always moaning about Liverpool. I know sometimes I have a moan while watching on tv a missed chance or goal conceded but to do it consistently while commentating on a match is a bit much. Maybe he's just a moany old git (I've been called that on a few occasions myself) but he never seems to have a good word about them.

Carragher and McManaman seem to diss our team a lot when we play. Maybe not all of the time but enough for me to notice. Owen isn't too bad and Souness, McAteer and Houghton are pretty fair. I've never really listened to Nicol so I don't know what he's like. Beglin is okay if a bit boring. I'm not sure what to make of Hamann. I was disappointed when Carragher didn't call out the vile chants that have been heard in Anfield especially in the last few seasons. None of them seemed to be too bothered about Paris while it was happening. When those Man Utd fans cried about their owners causing one of our matches to be called off Carragher didn't say a peep. He let Neville spout his BS justifying it.

There's been times lately that if one of them is commentating on a match and they annoy me so much I have to mute them. I don't want to have to mute matches because I want to be able to hear the crowd. This isn't about me disrespecting ex players, I have respect for every player to wear the red jersey. It saddens me to hear anyone bitching about our great club and team. I couldn't give a shite what opposition fans think of us but I do give a shite about former Reds complaining, criticizing, not being impartial and basically being negative towards Liverpool FC.

I've just realised how many former players are pundits/commentators. Am I wrong to suspect some of them have an agenda against Liverpool? Am I being too critical of them myself? I'm not here to badmouth them, I just want to hear some of them rejoice in our club while they watch us play. It's bad enough hearing our own supporters bitch about the team, owners and staff, I can mute them. But I do want to hear commentators talk about the good things about Liverpool FC.
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:25:04 am »
Miserable old gammons who likely get their opinions from MotD and other pundits, like the majority of football fans.
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:26:47 am »
This has been a thing for many years, so for sure not recent. I remember it was a big thing when Ged Houllier was manager, some ex players loved sticking the boot into him, and it was defo a thing when Rafa was here too!

With some, I dont thing it's anything sinister', more a case of them trying to be impartial - but over doing it, Id put Jim Beglin in this group.

But for others theres defo some agenda or grudges, and I guess well never know what in some cases! Maybe jealousy for some, maybe bitterness about how they left the club, maybe others are just snides, and realise that being negative about Liverpool ups their popularity with other fanbases and media. Some of them are just genuinley thick as pigshit, so add the stupidity to whatever agenda they have, and its a dangerous combination! Steve Nicol is one of the absolute worst - really plays up to being a Liverpool fan - showing clips of him celebrating goals etc, on ESPN, but cannot wait to stick the boot in if theres any sort of blip, added to the fact hes genuinley cluless about football, its a bad combo. Hes US tvs version of Carragher. 
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:30:33 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:26:47 am
This has been a thing for many years, so for sure not recent. I remember it was a big thing when Ged Houllier was manager, some ex players loved sticking the boot into him, and it was defo a thing when Rafa was here too!

With some, I dont thing it's anything sinister', more a case of them trying to be impartial - but over doing it, Id put Jim Beglin in this group.

But for others theres defo some agenda or grudges, and I guess well never know what in some cases! Maybe jealousy for some, maybe bitterness about how they left the club, maybe others are just snides, and realise that being negative about Liverpool ups their popularity with other fanbases and media. Some of them are just genuinley thick as pigshit, so add the stupidity to whatever agenda they have, and its a dangerous combination! Steve Nicol is one of the absolute worst - really plays up to being a Liverpool fan - showing clips of him celebrating goals etc, on ESPN, but cannot wait to stick the boot in if theres any sort of blip, added to the fact hes genuinley cluless about football, its a bad combo. Hes US tvs version of Carragher.

It's really sad how many of them are like this though. You'd swear they were booted out of the club. I've just remembered Redknapp. Jesus how many are there and how many actually like us??
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:42:18 am »
Nearly all the players that played for us over the past 30 years turned pundits wouldn't get anywhere near our 2016-20  squad.  It's jealously that the fans will remember this lot more than them.
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:15:18 am »
I'm not really sure what to make of it all. Mind you, although I love football, I actually think most people in the game are dickheads. It's one reason Klopp stands out like he does. As a human being, there's few like him in life, never mind the game of football.

Only for the fact they could kick a ball reasonably well, almost none of these people would ever be given a platform like TV and/or radio to air their views. Look at Gary Neville. If he hadn't been ok at football his platform these days would be the internet. He'd just be a mouthy Manc dickhead spouting shite online. But because he could kick a ball, he gets to be a dickhead on TV instead.

Very, very few pundits actually deserve to be in the media peddling their nonsense. Very few are credible and worth listening to. Too many are happy to push their bias and agendas, be they their own agendas or their employers agendas. Football is full of dickheads on the pitch. Some of them go onto be given jobs in the media where they carry on being dickheads.
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:53:32 am »
I cant stand them. Men whod happily shit on the club that made them few a few quid or to advance their punditry career. As the OP said there may be different motivations, but the end result is the same.

Ive always said that legends are defined by number of games, trophies won and behaviour towards the club during and after playing for it. Some of them fall down on the third point.

Respect is often mentioned on here, but its a 2 way street. If ex players show respect then Ill do the same, but if they shit on the club then sorry, fuck off.

Often people will say stuff like, but theyre just giving an opinion. Theres nothing wrong with constructive criticism, built on context and expert knowledge. But all too often its ignorant knee jerk comments at best, or agenda driven nonsense at worst - that could be personal agendas like Hamann or employers agendas, see Sky.

Ive bumped into a few ex players over the years and if the chance arises, Ill just say thanks for what you did for the club. If I bumped into some of the usual suspects I wouldnt hold back.

Said it before, but the club could be a bit more selective in who they use on LFCTV, as ambassadors etc.
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:45:08 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 07:53:32 am

Said it before, but the club could be a bit more selective in who they use on LFCTV, as ambassadors etc.

I dont watch LFCTV on a regular basis but I cant think of any particularly obnoxious representatives of the club. Gillespie is a bit Private Fraser at times but is fair and McAteer is sometimes painfully honest.

Who do you think shouldnt be selected?
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:51:00 am »
They dont really use many on it, only others I can think of are Aldridge, Warnock, Mellor and Spackman (well up until he made daft comments last summer).

Fowlers our best representative, stands up for the players and the club, while also constructively criticising when needed.
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:53:16 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:51:00 am
They dont really use many on it, only others I can think of are Aldridge, Warnock, Mellor and Spackman (well up until he made daft comments last summer).

Fowlers our best representative, stands up for the players and the club, while also constructively criticising when needed.

Aldridge does get carried away and becomes a bit inarticulate though. ;D

What did Spackman say? I always thought he was OK.
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:54:09 am »
What some of them did for us on the pitch will always outweigh their commentary. I find it hard to get too annoyed with Murphy for instance (who I think does have a bit of a chip on his shoulder) when I remember a couple of his goals at OT. Compared to on pitch performances what does media chat matter?  Carragher, who at the end of the day is definitely still a Liverpool fan, is playing up to a role and is trying to be objective but not doing it very well. If theyd done something horrendous and illegal itd be different but its just vacouous droning and if it werent them itd be someone equally useless like Jenas or Richards. .
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:56:09 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:53:16 am
Aldridge does get carried away and becomes a bit inarticulate though. ;D

What did Spackman say? I always thought he was OK.
It was the pre-season friendly when we were first using the new ticket system and fans were struggling to get in, think he said something along the lines of all the fans being in the pub.
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:56:19 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:45:08 am
I dont watch LFCTV on a regular basis but I cant think of any particularly obnoxious representatives of the club. Gillespie is a bit Private Fraser at times but is fair and McAteer is sometimes painfully honest.

Who do you think shouldnt be selected?
Im probably a bit out of touch here, and maybe they have culled people in the past, but I remember people like Whelen cropping up and being completely different to how hed been on another channel just days earlier. So if they have tightened up then fair enough.

Always quite likes Gillespie, and mcateer gets stick for allegedly being a bit thick, but Ive never had an issue with him either. If hes as dense as others make out then its removed being thick as an excuse when ex players shit on us.

That said Id be more up to date had I realised wed been paying for Lfctv go for the last few years without realising! Mrs A in a weak moment set it up for our son and I never knew  :no :no :no

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:25:46 am »
I do find it quite sad really. Carragher, Hamann, McManaman and Murphy in particular just genuinely don't seem to like us. You see someone like Crouch, who wasn't here long and personally might feel he wasn't given a fair crack at the time from the manager, who always speaks glowingly. And yet you've got someone like Carragher, who spent his entire career here, sticking the boot in whenever he can. You see a player like Momo Sissoko, who pretty much jus passed through for a few seasons, getting teary eyed when he sees the esteem we still hold him in. And then you get someone like Hamann, who was nearly here long enough for a testimonial and nearly into double figures in terms of trophies, who again just seems to absolutely despise us. Steve Nicol for fuck sake, here for 13 years and won every trophy under the sun....and again seems to absolutely hate us. Someone like Joe Cole I can understand but I'll just never fathom players who had excellent careers here sticking the boot in when they become pundits.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:27:13 am »
I've got to the point now where I don't listen to any of them. I watch the football (if they're co-commentating I have no choice) then turn off the 'analysis' stuff as it's just tedious. There's better stuff from the fans on youtube than on mainstream telly.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:17:59 am »
The only times I've seen McAteer is with Keys and Gray next to him, and to be honest Duncan Ferguson would look slightly biased in favour of the Reds compared to those two...
Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:23:19 am »
Players who have become pundits probably have a competence rate of around 10%, the rate for our players does not deviate from that norm.


Most footballers are actually quite brainless, especially the gobby ones. Exceptions like Alonso etc are rare and this probably reflects society as a whole.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:14:40 pm »
I put up my post here last night then went to bed. Only just came in today to see if there was any replies only to find my post was gone. Couldnt find it so I thought a mod deleted or locked it. Scratching my head wondering did I offend ye. Then found a post with a similar title to mine. Saw it was started by someone else. What the fuck im thinking!! Did someone steal my post?? And how?
Then I saw the date and realised it had been merged. I didnt realise there already was a post about this. Jesus ye really confused the hell out of me 😳 Here was was me thinking Id put up a great thread! I dont say much but when I do Id like to think it might be interesting.
Anyway its sad to see that this is still going on like 10 years later. Like has been said though there are a couple of ex Liverpool pundits that dont sound like dickheads so fair dues to them.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:26:47 am
With some, I dont thing it's anything sinister', more a case of them trying to be impartial - but over doing it, Id put Jim Beglin in this group.

It's not just us though. Roy Keane has no problem slamming the club that made him a multi millionaire.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:43:51 pm »
Fowler.

Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:44:17 pm »
The likes of Carragher and McManaman are still bluenoses at heart. Happy enough to jump on the bandwagon when we're doing well given their history with the club, but as soon as we falter, the boot comes in almost immediately.

I think El Lobo's point about Crouch is an interesting one. Generally, I feel like we get more love from ex-players (non-legends specifically) who have had decent playing careers at other clubs before arriving. Crouch is one example, but this extends to non-pundits too. Guys like Sturridge, Moreno, Enrique and Garcia all seemingly have a lot of love for us, when they could reasonably just view the club as just another job they had once in their life and remain emotionally detached.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:52:14 pm »
Lost respect for most of them when they refused to help us get Hicks and Gillett out (until the very end when they jumped on the bandwagon). With the odd exception (John Barnes) they couldn't wait to stick the boot into Rafa though.

Disappointing to see how much of the Houllier team have proved to be arseholes as well. Murphy, Hamann, Carragher, Owen etc (although not just as pundits). Mcmanaman a total prick as well despite the club employing him.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:05:52 pm »
Yeah, Macca is employed to act as an advisor to the youth teams. I hope Ben Doak kicks him in the shin.
Re: LFC players who became pundits
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:12:21 pm »
Barnes is obviously an astute, intelligent man that still loves the club, Fowler thinks the world of us but don't get too many gigs because of that. Don't think any of the rest are worth thinking about, try to be so neutral they end up going the other way, that said, Owen seems to be attempting to bring himself back into the fold. Oh, Crouch loves us but still has moments of BT Sports line toeing.

Gerrard would be the interesting one, can't see him abiding by the 'neutral' line, think he'd be a bit like Keane without the hatred of his former club, reckon he'd call Carragher a twat.
