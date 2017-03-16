« previous next »
March 28, 2024, 10:11:58 am
Quote from: dosx on March 28, 2024, 01:47:04 am


Russia Home & Away




Not sure about the shade of red, would be better if it's darker.
Like blood of innocents.
Re: New Kits Thread
March 28, 2024, 10:28:40 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on March 28, 2024, 09:36:56 am
No, no. I mean the one we won number 5 in.

Yeah, that's a great one. Still have mine, but over the years the 'C' of Carlsberg has fallen off and recently more stuff has come off.
Re: New Kits Thread
March 28, 2024, 11:02:17 am
I hate all the kits.

HTH.
Re: New Kits Thread
March 28, 2024, 01:41:18 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 28, 2024, 11:02:17 am
I hate all the kits.

HTH.

Prefer going skins?
Re: New Kits Thread
March 28, 2024, 02:32:40 pm
Saw the new England away shirt in JD Sports whilst on my lunch today.. what is going on with the weird side panel pattern... literally looked like a sample from dulux... as it's a Nike kit.. expecting us to get the same treatment on our next kit
Re: New Kits Thread
March 31, 2024, 08:37:39 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on March 28, 2024, 02:32:40 pm
Saw the new England away shirt in JD Sports whilst on my lunch today.. what is going on with the weird side panel pattern... literally looked like a sample from dulux... as it's a Nike kit.. expecting us to get the same treatment on our next kit
There was some blurb about it being based on something but I've forgotten exactly what it was.
I think it was something to do with how diverse England is or something, so the multiple colours feeds into that.
I don't think they'd attempt that on a kit for a town/city unless that city was known as being super diverse or a bastion of ED&I or similar.
Re: New Kits Thread
March 31, 2024, 08:40:35 pm
Have a quick Q but don't feel the need to start a brand new thread just for it, and this seems like a suitable place...

Aren't opposing teams supposed to have each item of their strip a different colour to their opponents?
Something about the refs then being able to differentiate players in close calls etc.
So why were Man City and Arsenal both wearing white shorts today?

I swear I've seen all other teams either changing their whole kit even if one item (such as shorts or socks) clashes.
Or worse still, if your'e pre-90s, mix n match all your kits to be different to the home team.
Re: New Kits Thread
March 31, 2024, 11:31:20 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on March 31, 2024, 08:40:35 pm
Have a quick Q but don't feel the need to start a brand new thread just for it, and this seems like a suitable place...

Aren't opposing teams supposed to have each item of their strip a different colour to their opponents?
Something about the refs then being able to differentiate players in close calls etc.
So why were Man City and Arsenal both wearing white shorts today?

I swear I've seen all other teams either changing their whole kit even if one item (such as shorts or socks) clashes.
Or worse still, if your'e pre-90s, mix n match all your kits to be different to the home team.

I dont think you have to have different colour shorts. Just shirt and socks. The ref has discretion to demand a change to the kit, though Im pretty sure they use a computer system to determine if its a clash these days.

Youll see loads of examples of teams wearing the same colour of shorts across a season.
Re: New Kits Thread
March 31, 2024, 11:32:44 pm
Yeah you used to have to have different shorts but they changed it a few years back I think.
Re: New Kits Thread
April 1, 2024, 10:10:38 am
Quote from: thejbs on March 31, 2024, 11:31:20 pm
Im pretty sure they use a computer system to determine if its a clash these days.
There is indeed a computer system.

A kit clash happened in the women's league the other week. 30 minute delay to kick off so Arsenal could run off to the Chelsea shop and buy blue socks to wear in place of the clashing white ones brought with them.

It was never explained exactly how the clash came about. But in among it all was an explanation of how both teams had entered their kit choices into an online portal. It has to be done x amount of days before the match. I don't know if these choices are computer verified or human verified. But either way, Arsenal put white socks on the bus and couldn't wear them at the other end. Either the computer shit the bed, or the person whose job it was to check for clashes did so at 4:59pm on a Friday, or someone's kit man entered the wrong info.
Re: New Kits Thread
April 1, 2024, 04:42:33 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 31, 2024, 11:32:44 pm
Yeah you used to have to have different shorts but they changed it a few years back I think.

I don't think that was ever a requirement. Socks, yes. Shorts, no. Man Utd have changed to black shorts if their opponents were in white for as long as I can remember, but I think that was an aesthetic choice rather than a mandate.

Of course, I may be completely wrong...
Re: New Kits Thread
April 1, 2024, 04:51:30 pm
Quote
After more than 70 years with Adidas, Germany will swap sponsors.

Nike will outfit the German national teams from 2027.

Re: New Kits Thread
April 1, 2024, 10:11:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on April  1, 2024, 04:51:30 pm


Not sure if this is linked but...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-68708981

Adidas has banned football fans from buying German football kits customised with the number 44, after media raised their resemblance to the symbol used by World War Two-era Nazi SS units.



(Puts purple crosses into perspective I suppose...)

Re: New Kits Thread
April 2, 2024, 12:01:03 am
Quote from: Anthony on April  1, 2024, 10:11:44 pm
Not sure if this is linked but...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-68708981

Adidas has banned football fans from buying German football kits customised with the number 44, after media raised their resemblance to the symbol used by World War Two-era Nazi SS units.

It's not really linked. The change is simply down to money. Apparently Adidas are paying 50 millions per year and Nike's offer seems to have been at least double that. Nike also had the better offer when the last renewed the deal with Adidas, but the DFB decided they'd stick with Adidas. Can't keep doing that forever, if the other offer is that much better. Especially, as the German FA seems to need money.

Don't think the big 44 is that bad, but I've seen pictures of a small 44 on the front of the kit and yeah, it does look kind of like a sloppily drawn SS-rune. And it's the right decision to change it.
Re: New Kits Thread
April 2, 2024, 08:08:43 am
Shades of the old Fiorentina swastika kit there. Surprising that SS Lazio never got in on this action, given their fans' political proclivities.

Re: New Kits Thread
April 7, 2024, 01:16:38 am
Quote from: De La Goal on April  2, 2024, 08:08:43 am
Shades of the old Fiorentina swastika kit there. Surprising that SS Lazio never got in on this action, given their fans' political proclivities.


the state of that mullet!

no barbers in italy??
Re: New Kits Thread
May 6, 2024, 03:46:09 pm
Bayern Munich's Home Kit for next season.

Re: New Kits Thread
May 6, 2024, 05:31:52 pm
Beauty. This is why I really want Adidas back.
Re: New Kits Thread
May 7, 2024, 12:10:22 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May  6, 2024, 05:31:52 pm
Beauty. This is why I really want Adidas back.
Just making up for the absolute shocker of a first kit this season.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8659 on: June 5, 2024, 11:38:17 pm »


Am I allowed to admit that I think United's away kit for next season is really nice? They have enough bad ones tbf. Hopefully, Adidas sort us out properly.
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 01:50:26 am
Kazakhstan Home/Away/3rd














Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 02:18:48 am
Quote from: dosx on Today at 01:50:26 am
Kazakhstan Home/Away/3rd
















Those are sharp, especially the yellow one.
