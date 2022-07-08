« previous next »
New Kits Thread

a little break

Re: New Kits Thread
July 8, 2022, 06:07:44 pm
Quote from: dosx on July  8, 2022, 03:59:17 am
AFC Bournemouth













That's a really nice kit. Big Dom looks good in it too.
Jshooters

Re: New Kits Thread
July 8, 2022, 08:53:48 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  8, 2022, 05:06:24 pm
That's a nice kit.

The tweet has been deleted  :(
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: New Kits Thread
July 8, 2022, 09:27:48 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July  8, 2022, 12:47:43 pm
Southampton's away is miles better than this effort from Partick Thistle

https://mobile.twitter.com/ESPNUK/status/1545362057092022272?cxt=HHwWgICy5c2mnfIqAAAA


If it's the one with the funny face thing, it's only being used as a tee shirt. They are going back to red and yellow hoops this season. Think that thing spooked a lot of Thistle fans though.
Bob Harris

Re: New Kits Thread
July 9, 2022, 12:49:22 pm
stoa

Re: New Kits Thread
July 9, 2022, 02:23:16 pm
4pool

Re: New Kits Thread
July 9, 2022, 05:13:14 pm
Partick Thistle FC... Based on their mascot... :o

Mascot:







Kit:


dosx

Re: New Kits Thread
July 10, 2022, 04:42:46 am
OM Home


Retro


El_Frank

Re: New Kits Thread
July 11, 2022, 08:24:31 am
That Partick one is just a special edition kit, thankfully. Had they made that their actual kit it'd have to be the worst one of all time.
dosx

Re: New Kits Thread
July 15, 2022, 03:58:25 am

Bournemouth 3rd kit


Garrus

Re: New Kits Thread
July 15, 2022, 04:29:15 am


disgraced cake

Re: New Kits Thread
July 19, 2022, 10:00:37 am
https://twitter.com/TheEvertonEnd/status/1549064636456210434

Everton's new away number. Thought ours was bad  ;D
tubby

Re: New Kits Thread
July 19, 2022, 10:41:51 am
stewy17

Re: New Kits Thread
July 19, 2022, 11:41:44 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 19, 2022, 10:00:37 am
https://twitter.com/TheEvertonEnd/status/1549064636456210434

Everton's new away number. Thought ours was bad  ;D

That sponsor is awful on so many levels. EFL written all over it.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kits Thread
July 19, 2022, 11:42:12 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 19, 2022, 10:00:37 am
https://twitter.com/TheEvertonEnd/status/1549064636456210434

Everton's new away number. Thought ours was bad  ;D

The keeper kit is quite nice though (it's posted in the comments on that Twitter thread).
stoa

Re: New Kits Thread
July 19, 2022, 12:20:23 pm
Quote from: tubby on July 19, 2022, 10:41:51 am
Love this.

Like the shirt in terms of design, but not a big fan of the sponsor and especially the weird club logo.
Son of Spion

Re: New Kits Thread
July 19, 2022, 01:50:17 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 19, 2022, 10:00:37 am
https://twitter.com/TheEvertonEnd/status/1549064636456210434

Everton's new away number. Thought ours was bad  ;D
I was laughing my head off at that monstrosity this morning. Just when our new away kit is a joke, up pop Everton with something far, far worse.  :lmao

I had to laugh at some of the comments on that link. People criticising dissenters by stating "it's only a colour, nothing to get upset about." How ironic, from a fanbase that is terrified of the colour red.  :lmao

Crosby Nick

Re: New Kits Thread
July 19, 2022, 01:55:05 pm
I think pink shirts can look quite nice. Is it Palermo who have them in Italy? They tend to look alright. And a few others sometimes have them as their away kit.

So its not necessarily just the colour, its just the design thats pretty ropey.
Son of Spion

Re: New Kits Thread
July 19, 2022, 02:06:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 19, 2022, 01:55:05 pm
I think pink shirts can look quite nice. Is it Palermo who have them in Italy? They tend to look alright. And a few others sometimes have them as their away kit.

So its not necessarily just the colour, its just the design thats pretty ropey.

Definitely not just the pink, although I absolutely loathe the colour pink and always have done. I just find it so insipid and wishy-washy. My partner is the same. She can't stand pink.

But, for me, as well as being what I see as an insipid colour, the design is awful, the sponsor looks awful and Everton also ruined their once pretty club crest some years back now.

All in all -  :shite:

redgriffin73

Re: New Kits Thread
July 19, 2022, 02:21:43 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 19, 2022, 01:55:05 pm
I think pink shirts can look quite nice. Is it Palermo who have them in Italy? They tend to look alright. And a few others sometimes have them as their away kit.

So its not necessarily just the colour, its just the design thats pretty ropey.

Allison looked particularly pretty in pink a few seasons ago.
Crosby Nick

Re: New Kits Thread
July 19, 2022, 02:33:21 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 19, 2022, 02:21:43 pm
Allison looked particularly pretty in pink a few seasons ago.

Well, obviously.
Son of Spion

Re: New Kits Thread
July 19, 2022, 02:33:47 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 19, 2022, 02:21:43 pm
Allison looked particularly pretty in pink a few seasons ago.
Even he couldn't save that shirt for me. 😤

I remember back in, I think, the mid 80s or so. It became fashionable in Liverpool for lads to wear pink shirts. The girl I was seeing at the time liked them so, against my better judgement, I wore one on an evening out in town. I walked into the Legs of Mann pub and pretty much everyone turned round and looked at me with "what the fuck are you wearing?" eyes. 👀

I never wore it again, and went back to my favourite black.
dosx

Re: New Kits Thread
July 22, 2022, 02:35:11 am
Son of Spion

Re: New Kits Thread
July 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
^
Bizarrely, according to the drivel spouted about what inspires the design of modern kits, the pattern on that particular monstrosity is inspired from the pissheads lock up on their crest.

Supposedly tipped on its side in "a modern take" on it.  :lmao

thejbs

Re: New Kits Thread
July 23, 2022, 07:56:00 am
Quote from: dosx on July 22, 2022, 02:35:11 am



I think its ok. Pink and purple work well. Sponsor is bizarre looking though.
Dr_Evil

Re: New Kits Thread
July 23, 2022, 03:57:56 pm
dosx

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
Reading home


Ray K

Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 12:01:47 am
Quote from: dosx on Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
Reading home



Are those the climate change stripes on the sleeves?
Son of Spion

Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 12:27:22 am
^
Wow. That's terrible.  :o
stoa

Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 12:29:21 am
Unless there's a really heartwarming story attached to those stripes on the sleeves and shoulders those shirts are ugly as fuck. And in terms of heartwarming we're talking the pattern was drawn by a terminally ill five-year-old orphan whose little puppy dog died three days ago because the kid left the door open, the dog ran onto the street and the boy had to watch it getting run over by a truck and then getting splashed with dog-parts...
