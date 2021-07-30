I don't understand why people buy fake merch. It's not helping the club, just some chancers running a sweatshop.



The thing is, the likes of Nike are also running sweatshops.I was just reading a piece from two years ago in The Mirror and it states how Nike shirts that were selling for over £100 were produced at an estimated cost of £3 per shirt by workers in Thailand on just £7.53p for a 10-Hour day. So, just 75p per hour.Personally, I just won't pay the price anymore. £100 for a shirt made out of recycled plastic bottles for well under a fiver is plain ridiculous. I used to buy the odd top if I liked the design for running or holiday wear, but not any more. I imagine plenty who do still want tops are forced to go down the fakes route simply due to the absurd costs involved in buying genuine, especially if they have a few kids to kit out too. Also, although I've not bought any fakes myself as yet, I believe the quality of some are very good indeed. When we see three new kits every season, with just the tops going for £100+ apiece and being current for not even 12 months, I can see why people go for fakes. Why pay over £100 for a throw-away item when you can pay £12 or whatever to do exactly the same?