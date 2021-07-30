« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kits Thread  (Read 843394 times)

That's a hard pass for me :D

Logged

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

