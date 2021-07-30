Not having a dig at you, but your points reminded me.. isn't one of the main reasons people like Nike are charging crazy prices is because they need to recoup some of the lost revenue from sales of fake shirts?
Personally speaking, I don't think there is any justification whatsoever for the astronomical prices. It's simply pure, unbridled greed.
My points were simply to say I can understand why some people now buy fakes. Cost is prohibitive for many people, especially as kits are now throwaway items with around a nine month relevancy.
These days, people like to buy the genuine article. It's the way of the world now where labels matter to so many. People want the genuine label too. Thing is, once they get priced out of the market, some will naturally turn to fakes. I'm not saying it's right or wrong. I'm just saying it happens and I can see why it does.
I'm not sure I buy the high prices to cover lost revenue argument. If manufacturers weren't so insanely greedy in the first place they wouldn't price so many out of the market anyway. People will buy genuine where and when they can, but at over £100 for a throwaway top made for £3-5 out of plastic waste items, well I can see why many would baulk at that and go down the fake route, especially if they have a few kids to kit out every season.