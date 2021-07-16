« previous next »
New Kits Thread

Ajax Arsenal home



Must be difficult for adidas with Arsenal, given that their first new kit with them in their new deal was absolutely perfect. But this doesn't look like an Arsenal kit.
Quote from: IgorBobbins on July 16, 2021, 09:24:05 am
And yet people on here are fine with us having bright crimson/orange/pink on our kit for the first time in our history?  :-X

A bit of trim is slightly different to one of your two main colours on a striped shirt. Not that Im annoyed!

Quote from: Ray K on July 16, 2021, 09:54:35 am
Ajax Arsenal home



Must be difficult for adidas with Arsenal, given that their first new kit with them in their new deal was absolutely perfect. But this doesn't look like an Arsenal kit.


Its only the Visit Rwanda sponsor that made me certain that was an Arsenal top.
Arsenal shirt doesn't look great there but I've seen pics of it being worn and it looks loads better. Weird neckline though.
Quote from: Ray K on July 16, 2021, 09:54:35 am
Ajax Arsenal home



Must be difficult for adidas with Arsenal, given that their first new kit with them in their new deal was absolutely perfect. But this doesn't look like an Arsenal kit.

It looks like this is a bit of a nod to the kit they wore in the season or two after they won the double in 1997/98 - feel like I can see Ljungberg, Overmars, and Kanu in it.

This one:

Ajax's throwback home shirt is a thing of classic beauty.

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/12/ajax-21-22-home-kit-info-leaked.html
Quote from: Ray K on July 10, 2021, 01:00:58 pm
You can't unsee the giant 4 made by the collar too.

Lando Norris would be proud.
What a bloody awful sponsor  :o
So, make yourself a coffee this fine morning and spare 10 mins to read this(if youve a subscription)

https://theathletic.com/2711087/2021/07/19/why-the-world-loves-football-shirts

Why the world loves football shirts.

You may be familiar with the Jerry Seinfeld joke about the inherent silliness of supporting a sports team. Loyalty to any one sports team is pretty hard to justify  the players are always changing, the team can move to another city. Youre actually rooting for the clothes.
