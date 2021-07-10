« previous next »
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8080 on: July 10, 2021, 09:55:44 pm »
Am I the only one not seeing the 4?
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8081 on: July 10, 2021, 10:04:20 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 10, 2021, 09:55:44 pm
Am I the only one not seeing the 4?

Probably yes. If you don't see the 4, I really hope you're getting a guide dog soon, because everyday life might get dangerous... ;)
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8082 on: July 10, 2021, 10:43:11 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 10, 2021, 09:55:44 pm
Am I the only one not seeing the 4?
It took me ages until I saw the 4, it was only when I saw the kit again on Football Headlines and someone mentioned it was the positioning of the sponsor, and then it immediately became clear.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8083 on: July 10, 2021, 11:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on July 10, 2021, 09:48:45 pm
:puke2

Looks like someone started painting on the stripes then fucked up the distancing between the stripes. Would have been bearable without the button-up/down, but barely!

I don't know how anyone involved with that design didn't see 4 and nothing else. It's all I can see.

They're sponsored by a Chinese betting company and the number 4 is considered an unlucky number in China, so I doubt they'd be overly keen if they had any say.

Quote
The number 4 (四, pinyin: sì; Cantonese Yale: sei) is considered an unlucky number in Chinese because it is nearly homophonous to the word "death" (死 pinyin: sǐ; Cantonese Yale: séi).
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8084 on: July 11, 2021, 04:43:27 am »
Ah now I see it. Will definitely be seeing that now every time I look at that shirt, which will be twice a season when we play them.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8085 on: Today at 03:44:19 pm »
Inter's kit is...different. Looks sorta snakeskin-ey.  I don't hate it, but I'm not sure what their fans will make of it.




Roma's kit. I can't believe they're using an NB template, how lazy is that etc etc and so on

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8086 on: Today at 04:31:37 pm »
I love Inter's kit
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8087 on: Today at 04:45:37 pm »
I might have to grab that Inter kit to play 5 a side in. The traditionalist Inter fans probably won't like it with no stripes, but I think it's pretty cool.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8088 on: Today at 04:46:29 pm »
That Newcastle one really is a shocker

Its been going on since the dawn of time, but how the fuck do designers get away with that?!
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8089 on: Today at 04:57:16 pm »
That Roma one is brilliant, the Inter snakeskin effort looks sort of cool but also reminds me of something Prince Naseem, DJ Khaled or Logan Paul would wear.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8090 on: Today at 05:20:56 pm »
The new Inter Milan home kit is boss
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8091 on: Today at 05:22:14 pm »
Surely the Inter kit will have a sponsor though?
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8092 on: Today at 05:34:02 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 05:22:14 pm
Surely the Inter kit will have a sponsor though?

Looks like it's on the back (Lenovo).
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8093 on: Today at 06:17:00 pm »
Thought the Inter kit was Italy's home kit. Very smart but I can see why they're doing away with stripes, there's only so much you can do with them
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8094 on: Today at 06:26:40 pm »
Atletico Minieros new kit is a thing of beauty.

Fan designed aswell.

https://twitter.com/mysterykits_/status/1414982864349839360?s=21
