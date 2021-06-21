Anyone remember the one piece kit Cameroon had circa 2002, FIFA ended up banning it, i think that sleeveless kit was straight after the one piece kit?



Think it was after, maybe around 2004 or so. It was a period when Puma were really "experimenting" with football kits and used Cameroon as their proof of concepts. The sleeveless kit in 2002 was their first attempt at doing something different, then the onesie in 2004. I think they got away with the sleeveless kit for the 2002 AFCON, but FIFA forced them to wear some makeshift sleeves for the World Cup that year. Then in 2004, FIFA docked them points going into the World Cup qualifying rounds but then backtracked when Puma/Cameroon wanted to sue them!That 2-year battle between Puma and FIFA was a weird time looking back, and I'm not even sure why Puma did it in the first place.