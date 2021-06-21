« previous next »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8000 on: June 21, 2021, 05:59:36 pm »
Home is really nice. Clean, straightforward
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8001 on: June 22, 2021, 04:04:57 pm »
Does anyone own any Nike football shirts from the 90s? If so, do the sizes fit true to size?
Offline StevoHimself

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8002 on: June 25, 2021, 03:03:58 pm »
What are peoples go-to sites for ordering replica kits? Currently struggling to find the Italy home in a M. Have tried Kitbag, JD and Sports Direct with little success. Sports Direct do have the green renaissance shirt, which I'm finding tempting though.
Offline redan

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8003 on: June 26, 2021, 08:31:29 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 22, 2021, 04:04:57 pm
Does anyone own any Nike football shirts from the 90s? If so, do the sizes fit true to size?
I have the Barca 1998 away (the orange one) in a medium and its massive! The arms in particular could fit a shot putter
Offline L4Red

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8004 on: June 26, 2021, 10:05:59 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 22, 2021, 04:04:57 pm
Does anyone own any Nike football shirts from the 90s? If so, do the sizes fit true to size?

They are huge, don't forget the trend for skin tight shirts wasn't around back then
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8005 on: June 26, 2021, 10:19:18 am »
Quote from: L4Red on June 26, 2021, 10:05:59 am
They are huge, don't forget the trend for skin tight shirts wasn't around back then

I think those Kappa ones were the first really tight ones? Worn by Italy, maybe Euro 2000 and then less flatteringly by Wales (didnt really suit Hartson).
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8006 on: June 26, 2021, 11:23:40 am »
Quote from: redan on June 26, 2021, 08:31:29 am
I have the Barca 1998 away (the orange one) in a medium and its massive! The arms in particular could fit a shot putter

Haha cheers. The arms I remember being like parachutes, but I couldn't remember how they fit length wise
Offline rob1966

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8007 on: June 26, 2021, 01:58:16 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 26, 2021, 10:19:18 am
I think those Kappa ones were the first really tight ones? Worn by Italy, maybe Euro 2000 and then less flatteringly by Wales (didnt really suit Hartson).

I fucking hate Italians, the men need to get fatter so clothes fit us porky British fuckers, but no, they insist on being slim and well looked after and their clobber doesn't fit - bastards  >:( ;)

Missus bought me a VR46 t-shirt a few years ago, it was XL and no way is that ever going near me - my lad is just turned 13 and it fits him, so I gave it to him, still got the tags on it :butt
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8008 on: June 26, 2021, 03:43:31 pm »
I found this kit in what appears to be in excellent condition, and site seems legitimate

https://greatestkits.co.uk/collections/bundesliga/products/1995-96-borussia-dortmund-home-shirt-m-9-11

Incredibly tempted
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8009 on: June 26, 2021, 06:10:11 pm »
With the talk of tight t-shirts in here, remember when Cameroon wore basketball jerseys ;D

Offline Col

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8010 on: June 26, 2021, 10:44:40 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 26, 2021, 06:10:11 pm
With the talk of tight t-shirts in here, remember when Cameroon wore basketball jerseys ;D



That shirt was ace. I had the white one, with sleeves. Proper stylish, me.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8011 on: June 27, 2021, 01:00:04 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 26, 2021, 06:10:11 pm
With the talk of tight t-shirts in here, remember when Cameroon wore basketball jerseys ;D



They should bring that shirt back just to fck with VAR.
Offline Statto Red

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8012 on: June 27, 2021, 01:13:29 am »
Anyone remember the one piece kit Cameroon had circa 2002, FIFA ended up banning it, i think that sleeveless kit was straight after the one piece kit?
Offline Macphisto80

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8013 on: June 27, 2021, 01:21:55 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 26, 2021, 10:19:18 am
I think those Kappa ones were the first really tight ones? Worn by Italy, maybe Euro 2000 and then less flatteringly by Wales (didnt really suit Hartson).
It was around 2008 or thereabouts. Adidas brought out their 'Techfit' shirts that were skin tight. The back of them had this plastic web pattern melded into it that looked like a gun strap.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8014 on: June 27, 2021, 01:24:44 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 27, 2021, 01:13:29 am
Anyone remember the one piece kit Cameroon had circa 2002, FIFA ended up banning it, i think that sleeveless kit was straight after the one piece kit?

they got into a load of trouble over that as they wore it in the AFCON after being told they couldnt. Think they got points deducted.

I did wonder how on earth they put those kits on, but apparently there was a zip at the shoulders!
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8015 on: June 27, 2021, 01:41:09 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 27, 2021, 01:13:29 am
Anyone remember the one piece kit Cameroon had circa 2002, FIFA ended up banning it, i think that sleeveless kit was straight after the one piece kit?
Marvellously bonkers.

Offline L4Red

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8016 on: June 27, 2021, 11:25:15 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 26, 2021, 03:43:31 pm
I found this kit in what appears to be in excellent condition, and site seems legitimate

https://greatestkits.co.uk/collections/bundesliga/products/1995-96-borussia-dortmund-home-shirt-m-9-11

Incredibly tempted

I'd be very very careful, these are being repped in China right now.
Offline Zee_26

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8017 on: June 27, 2021, 12:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 27, 2021, 01:13:29 am
Anyone remember the one piece kit Cameroon had circa 2002, FIFA ended up banning it, i think that sleeveless kit was straight after the one piece kit?

Think it was after, maybe around 2004 or so. It was a period when Puma were really "experimenting" with football kits and used Cameroon as their proof of concepts. The sleeveless kit in 2002 was their first attempt at doing something different, then the onesie in 2004. I think they got away with the sleeveless kit for the 2002 AFCON, but FIFA forced them to wear some makeshift sleeves for the World Cup that year. Then in 2004, FIFA docked them points going into the World Cup qualifying rounds but then backtracked when Puma/Cameroon wanted to sue them!

That 2-year battle between Puma and FIFA was a weird time looking back, and I'm not even sure why Puma did it in the first place.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8018 on: June 27, 2021, 07:45:13 pm »
How do you get into a one piece onesie football kit? Is there a velcro strap on the shorts or something?
Offline Dim Glas

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8019 on: June 27, 2021, 07:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 27, 2021, 07:45:13 pm
How do you get into a one piece onesie football kit? Is there a velcro strap on the shorts or something?

zip at the top of shoulders.
Offline dosx

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8020 on: June 29, 2021, 11:31:37 am »
Carlisle Utd Home & Away 21/22


Offline dosx

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8021 on: June 29, 2021, 11:35:59 am »
Porto Away 21/22


Offline J_Kopite

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8022 on: June 29, 2021, 07:31:43 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on June 27, 2021, 11:25:15 am
I'd be very very careful, these are being repped in China right now.

What do you mean mate? Not because I want one, just curious ;D
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8023 on: June 29, 2021, 07:36:02 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on June 29, 2021, 07:31:43 pm
What do you mean mate? Not because I want one, just curious ;D

There are some high quality fakes out there, and people can be easily get ripped off.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8024 on: June 30, 2021, 11:23:55 am »
That Porto away is nice. Looks good.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8025 on: June 30, 2021, 11:35:07 am »
Offline L4Red

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8026 on: June 30, 2021, 12:01:22 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 29, 2021, 07:36:02 pm
There are some high quality fakes out there, and people can be easily get ripped off.

Exactly this.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8027 on: June 30, 2021, 12:36:23 pm »
Offline jackh

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8028 on: June 30, 2021, 12:48:51 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8029 on: July 1, 2021, 10:03:18 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 30, 2021, 12:36:23 pm
State of that. People will actually buy this shit as well thinking they're trendy.

Is that a map of Mordor?

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8030 on: July 1, 2021, 11:29:03 pm »
Bayern normally do well in the kit department, but that one is a shocker.  :o
Offline stoa

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8031 on: July 1, 2021, 11:31:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  1, 2021, 10:03:18 pm
Is that a map of Mordor?

It's probably some place in Bavaria. So to answer your question: Yes. ;)
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8032 on: July 2, 2021, 06:31:40 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  1, 2021, 11:29:03 pm
Bayern normally do well in the kit department, but that one is a shocker.  :o

Their 1st and 2nd still look great. This one is for the trendy kids ...
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8033 on: Yesterday at 02:15:32 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July  2, 2021, 06:31:40 am
Their 1st and 2nd still look great. This one is for the trendy kids ...

According to a few young guns on this site, that rules me out then.  :sad

Offline Red Cactii

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8034 on: Today at 05:37:57 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 30, 2021, 11:23:55 am
That Porto away is nice. Looks good.

They seem to be the only Warrior/NB side that hasnt copped a shocking jersey, their away ones have been immaculate under them.
