New Kits Thread

Desert Red Fox

Re: New Kits Thread
May 24, 2021, 09:43:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 24, 2021, 09:40:12 pm
Surf shop in the UK





my apologies, I realized I misquoted you ;D I meant to quote the original pic of that awful shirt.

still, I learnt something new. And I wish my eyes hadn't seen that ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
BarryCrocker

Re: New Kits Thread
May 25, 2021, 04:14:07 am
New Spurs home kit.


dosx

Re: New Kits Thread
May 25, 2021, 11:36:45 am
Bayern Munchen Away 21/22






Gerry Attrick

Re: New Kits Thread
May 25, 2021, 11:47:06 am
Youre hard pressed to find a Bayern kit that isnt at least a solid 8/10.
amir87

Re: New Kits Thread
May 25, 2021, 11:49:40 am
That Bayern shirt is really nice.

Will wait to see what number Gini get's before buying.
rossipersempre

Re: New Kits Thread
May 25, 2021, 12:02:11 pm
Quote from: dosx on May 25, 2021, 11:36:45 am
Bayern Munchen Away 21/22







Might have been the chavvy gold chain used on the Adidas official pics, but that ^^^ just crosses the line into gaudy for my liking.

Not a patch on this simple classic...

Red_Rich

Re: New Kits Thread
May 25, 2021, 04:48:54 pm
That Bayern shirt is like a 60 grand car.  Immaculate.

That Spurs away?  No fucking wonder Kane wants out!
Jon2lfc

Re: New Kits Thread
May 25, 2021, 11:14:54 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on May 24, 2021, 06:44:13 pm
Spurs away


On a purely practical kit clash note..
As it seems to contain every colour under the sun, won't this clash with like 75% of other teams shirts  ;D

Or maybe cos it's so mental it will clash with none!
Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 12:32:16 am
Quote from: dosx on May 25, 2021, 11:36:45 am
Bayern Munchen Away 21/22







That is an absolute stunner.

Take away the dots that turn it into quarters, and it's perfect.

Sleek, superb colour contrast, simple and effortlessly cool.
Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 12:37:06 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on May 25, 2021, 12:02:11 pm
Not a patch on this simple classic...



That was lovely too but, for me the collar and the panelling high up on the chest/collar bone let it down.
S

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 01:25:39 am
Quote from: jackh on May 13, 2021, 10:48:59 am
Speaking of which, I saw these side-by-side yesterday - United's look on the same day hasn't aged well.

https://twitter.com/christotaylo/status/1392063438986399745


The whole narrative around those suits is total nonsense.

1 - They are nowhere near as bad as made out. They actually fit for starters, Uniteds dont.
2 - The idea Ferguson turned to Brian Kidd and said 1-0 when he first saw them is ridiculous. Clearly an anecdote he fabricated after they won and the suits started getting ridiculed.
3 - Most importantly, the whole story only exists because we lost. Theyre used as some sort of omen that we were going to be terrible that day. Had we won? Everyone would be calling it a stroke of genius, saying it showed how confident we were. That narrative, like the one that persists, would also be bullshit.
Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 03:06:41 am
^
I have to agree with all of that.

United's suits were terrible. Ugly and badly fitted. Ours were far better, but in an awful (for a suit) colour.

The narratives were definitely set after the game/result, not before.
Macphisto80

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 03:35:43 am
I made my Communion in a suit exactly like that. Same tie and everything. Ours, not the funeral home director ones they came out in. Fucking hell, those are shocking. Then again, it suited Gary and Phil, the Lurch Addams looking c*nts.
rossipersempre

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 08:22:56 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 03:35:43 am
I made my Communion in a suit exactly like that. Same tie and everything. Ours, not the funeral home director ones they came out in. Fucking hell, those are shocking. Then again, it suited Gary and Phil, the Lurch Addams looking c*nts.
;D

This - the revisionist United/media shite about the white suit final has always annoyed me. That and the Spice Boys nickname, particularly as it wasnt one of ours that was sullying themselves with one.
JRed

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 08:31:43 am
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 01:25:39 am
The whole narrative around those suits is total nonsense.

1 - They are nowhere near as bad as made out. They actually fit for starters, Uniteds dont.
2 - The idea Ferguson turned to Brian Kidd and said 1-0 when he first saw them is ridiculous. Clearly an anecdote he fabricated after they won and the suits started getting ridiculed.
3 - Most importantly, the whole story only exists because we lost. Theyre used as some sort of omen that we were going to be terrible that day. Had we won? Everyone would be calling it a stroke of genius, saying it showed how confident we were. That narrative, like the one that persists, would also be bullshit.
Completely agree. Uniteds players look like kids trying their dads suits on.
Jon2lfc

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 09:31:59 am
Y'all are missing the point.

Is that Diego Maradona warming up being Jamie Redknapp?
semit5

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 08:36:37 pm
Wow those United suits are HORRENDOUS! Not enough is made of that, did they try them on before hand and say yeah thatll do. Ours look stunning in comparison.
stoa

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 11:06:04 pm
Quote from: dosx on May 25, 2021, 11:36:45 am
Bayern Munchen Away 21/22



I like that they've included a salute to tiny Philipp Lahm on there... ;D
thejbs

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 11:49:30 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 01:25:39 am
The whole narrative around those suits is total nonsense.

1 - They are nowhere near as bad as made out. They actually fit for starters, Uniteds dont.
2 - The idea Ferguson turned to Brian Kidd and said 1-0 when he first saw them is ridiculous. Clearly an anecdote he fabricated after they won and the suits started getting ridiculed.
3 - Most importantly, the whole story only exists because we lost. Theyre used as some sort of omen that we were going to be terrible that day. Had we won? Everyone would be calling it a stroke of genius, saying it showed how confident we were. That narrative, like the one that persists, would also be bullshit.

I once did a tongue n cheek mock-up based on those suits. And tbf, many of our kits have been worse.

Statto Red

Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 01:21:13 am
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 01:25:39 am
The whole narrative around those suits is total nonsense.

1 - They are nowhere near as bad as made out. They actually fit for starters, Uniteds dont.
2 - The idea Ferguson turned to Brian Kidd and said 1-0 when he first saw them is ridiculous. Clearly an anecdote he fabricated after they won and the suits started getting ridiculed.
3 - Most importantly, the whole story only exists because we lost. Theyre used as some sort of omen that we were going to be terrible that day. Had we won? Everyone would be calling it a stroke of genius, saying it showed how confident we were. That narrative, like the one that persists, would also be bullshit.

The only reason why we wore those white suits, was David James had a modelling deal with Armani, so he thought be great idea for the team to get suits fitted out by Armani for the cup final, however when the players were fitted out for the suits, there was only 2 colours available, either blue or in white, no way were we going to were blue suits, so we went with the white suits instead.


 The narrative since is convenient as we lost, be totally different had we won.
rob1966

Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 11:26:46 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:21:13 am
The only reason why we wore those white suits, was David James had a modelling deal with Armani, so he thought be great idea for the team to get suits fitted out by Armani for the cup final, however when the players were fitted out for the suits, there was only 2 colours available, either blue or in white, no way were we going to were blue suits, so we went with the white suits instead.


 The narrative since is convenient as we lost, be totally different had we won.

Folwer has said they didn't know they were white until they opened the bags and by then it was too late to change them.
Ray K

Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 01:04:02 pm
Southampton's new Hummel kit. I'd prefer stripes on the back too.

arthur sarnoff

Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 07:58:40 pm
Think I would too, and I'm not too keen on the collar.  Still, I quite like it.  Certainly compared to a lot of the new kits.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 08:36:54 pm
Does it look a bit like the Travelator from Gladiators?
