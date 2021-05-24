Surf shop in the UK
Bayern Munchen Away 21/22
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Spurs away
Not a patch on this simple classic...
Speaking of which, I saw these side-by-side yesterday - United's look on the same day hasn't aged well.https://twitter.com/christotaylo/status/1392063438986399745
I made my Communion in a suit exactly like that. Same tie and everything. Ours, not the funeral home director ones they came out in. Fucking hell, those are shocking. Then again, it suited Gary and Phil, the Lurch Addams looking c*nts.
The whole narrative around those suits is total nonsense.1 - They are nowhere near as bad as made out. They actually fit for starters, Uniteds dont.2 - The idea Ferguson turned to Brian Kidd and said 1-0 when he first saw them is ridiculous. Clearly an anecdote he fabricated after they won and the suits started getting ridiculed.3 - Most importantly, the whole story only exists because we lost. Theyre used as some sort of omen that we were going to be terrible that day. Had we won? Everyone would be calling it a stroke of genius, saying it showed how confident we were. That narrative, like the one that persists, would also be bullshit.
Bayern Munchen Away 21/22
The only reason why we wore those white suits, was David James had a modelling deal with Armani, so he thought be great idea for the team to get suits fitted out by Armani for the cup final, however when the players were fitted out for the suits, there was only 2 colours available, either blue or in white, no way were we going to were blue suits, so we went with the white suits instead. The narrative since is convenient as we lost, be totally different had we won.
people like big dick nick.
Page created in 0.048 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]