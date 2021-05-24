Speaking of which, I saw these side-by-side yesterday - United's look on the same day hasn't aged well.
The whole narrative around those suits is total nonsense.
1 - They are nowhere near as bad as made out. They actually fit for starters, Uniteds dont.
2 - The idea Ferguson turned to Brian Kidd and said 1-0 when he first saw them is ridiculous. Clearly an anecdote he fabricated after they won and the suits started getting ridiculed.
3 - Most importantly, the whole story only exists because we lost. Theyre used as some sort of omen that we were going to be terrible that day. Had we won? Everyone would be calling it a stroke of genius, saying it showed how confident we were. That narrative, like the one that persists, would also be bullshit.