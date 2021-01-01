« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 194 195 196 197 198 [199]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kits Thread  (Read 807135 times)

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,559
  • Orange and Red!
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7920 on: Yesterday at 09:43:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:40:12 pm
Surf shop in the UK





my apologies, I realized I misquoted you ;D I meant to quote the original pic of that awful shirt.

still, I learnt something new. And I wish my eyes hadn't seen that ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7921 on: Today at 04:14:07 am »
New Spurs home kit.


Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 194 195 196 197 198 [199]   Go Up
« previous next »
 