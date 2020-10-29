You didn't know men's and women's clothes do up differently?! It's the same with shirt buttons i think, something to do with maids doing up women's clothes in the olden days.
Obviously I still hire a maid to dress me.
Interesting! I never knew it was based on some practical reason.
I just used to assume it was arbitrary and/or based on clearly defined differences between the genders in dress.
Growing up, I used to hear and see how buttoning was on different sides for men and women so you could tell if you were buying a men's shirt/coat/top and vice versa.
Also wearing things on different sides.
Like in the 80s when men wore ear studs, you had to wear it only in the left ear if you were a bloke. Same as when wearing a ring - left hand only.
Of course now things are quite different. Culture changes.